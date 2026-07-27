Floyd's 99 Barbershop Celebrates 25 Years, Launches Next Era of Franchise Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop is celebrating 25 years of expert cuts and amplified service with a bold vision for the future. As the company marks this milestone, it is accelerating franchise expansion to bring the Floyd's experience and style to more communities across the country.

Founded in Denver in 2001 by brothers Bill, Paul and Rob O'Brien, what began as a single neighborhood barbershop has grown into one of the nation's largest barbershop brands, with 144 locations across 19 states. Today, Floyd's remains privately owned and actively led by its original founders and serves more than a million clients each year while remaining committed to the culture, creativity and exceptional service that have defined the brand since its founding. The company is entering its next chapter with a renewed focus on strategic franchise expansion while continuing to invest in its people and client experience.

"Twenty-five years is an incredible milestone, but we believe the best years of Floyd's are still ahead," said John Hilbrich, Chief Executive Officer of Floyd's 99 Barbershop. "Together with the guidance of our founders, our team has built a brand that people love, a business model that works and a culture that attracts talented barbers, stylists and operators. Now we're focused on expanding that success by partnering with franchisees who want to grow alongside us."

With demand for premium grooming experiences continuing to grow, Floyd's is investing in franchise development, technology, marketing, operational excellence and continued education to support long-term expansion. The company is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about bringing the Floyd's brand to new communities throughout the United States.

"This anniversary isn't just about looking back; it's about building what's next," said Alicia DeFinis, Chief Marketing Officer of Floyd's 99 Barbershop. "Everything we're doing is focused on building the next generation of Floyd's while protecting what has made this brand special: an unforgettable client experience, incredible talent and a culture unlike anything else in the industry."

To commemorate the milestone, Floyd's team members, franchise partners, vendor partners and company leaders from across the country gathered at Coors Field in Denver on July 25 to celebrate 25 years of Floyd’s, honor the people who have helped build the brand over the past quarter century and recognize outstanding performers from across the system.

The company remains committed to helping franchise partners build successful businesses while delivering expert cuts, amplified service and an unmatched shop experience in every community it serves.

For more information about Floyd's 99 Barbershop franchise opportunities, visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com .

About Floyd's 99 Barbershop

Founded in Denver in 2001 by brothers Bill, Paul and Rob O'Brien, Floyd's 99 Barbershop delivers expert haircuts, color, beard services, shaves and grooming experiences in a music-inspired environment where everyone is welcome. With 144 locations across 19 states, and more than 50 additional locations in development, Floyd's remains privately owned by its founders and is actively expanding through franchising. Learn more at floydsbarbershop.com .

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