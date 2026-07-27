TD Bank Group Invests $1 Million to Advance Research in Women's Brain Health and Menopause Care

Toronto, ON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TD Bank Group (TD) has made a $1-million commitment to support research aimed at improving health outcomes and quality of life for women in midlife. This investment will fund an expanded study at Sinai Health's Weston and O'Born Centre for Mature Women's Health to investigate whether menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) can help alleviate migraine and brain fog symptoms associated with menopause.

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can lead to debilitating symptoms, including migraines and brain fog, significantly impacting women's daily lives. Despite the prevalence of these concerns, evidence-based treatment options tailored specifically to menopause-related migraine and cognitive symptoms remain limited. Fuelled by TD’s donation, the study will use advanced brain imaging and neuropsychological testing to determine if MHT can safely and effectively reduce these symptoms, potentially leading to more personalized and safer menopause treatments.

The Weston and O’Born Centre for Mature Women’s Health is home to an internationally recognized Mature Women’s Health Program that supports thousands of women from across Ontario each year. As one of the only academic centres in the world to make menopause and women’s health a key strategic priority, Sinai Health is committed to integrating research, education and clinical care to address the unique health needs of women during midlife and beyond.

“Menopause affects millions of women, yet too many continue to navigate it without enough support. At TD, we believe progress starts with understanding people’s experiences. That's why we're proud to support Sinai Health's research to help address an area of women's health that has been overlooked for too long. We’re also honoured to build on the legacy of Hilary Weston, whose generosity and unwavering belief that women deserve care tailored to their unique needs helped shape the Weston and O’Born Centre for Mature Women’s Health. We hope our contribution helps create a future where more women feel supported to access the care they deserve,” says Anna Iacobelli, Senior Vice President, Metro West Region, TD Bank Group.

TD’s donation will help Sinai Health to lay the foundation for more precision, evidence-based menopause care that enhances quality of life and protects long-term brain health.

“Historic gaps in research have left women without effective treatment options, perpetuating avoidable suffering,” says Dr. Marie Christakis, Study Co-Lead and Clinical Lead at the Weston and O’Born Centre for Mature Women’s Health, Sinai Health. “Our work aims to unlock insights that can meaningfully improve cognitive health and brain function in women throughout the menopause transition. We’re deeply grateful to TD for enabling us to explore treatment options that could enhance quality of life for millions of women during this critical life stage.”

TD has a longstanding history of supporting health initiatives at Sinai Health that address the health challenges our society faces. This latest contribution underscores TD's commitment to advancing health-care solutions that address underserved populations and pressing medical challenges.

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About Sinai Health Foundation

Sinai Health Foundation takes the vision of Sinai Health's physicians, clinicians, scientists and health-care providers and helps turn it into reality. Philanthropy is essential for advancing research, care, and outcomes for those facing cancer, a high-risk pregnancy, stroke recovery, and other conditions and diseases. Thanks to philanthropy, Sinai Health Foundation helps fund world-class facilities and offers patients access to integrated and exceptional care, tailored to meet their unique needs. Learn more at supportsinai.ca.

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