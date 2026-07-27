2026 CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards Recognize Top Marketing Executives







TYSON'S CORNER, Va., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief marketing officers (CMOs) from Guidehouse LLP, GDIT, Amtrak, CrossCountry Consulting & Coakley and Williams Construction (CWC) for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by CapitalCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CMOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Held at the Hyatt Regency – Tysons Corner, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in marketing leadership across five award categories.

“Behind every award-winning marketing campaign is a CMO leading the vision, shaping the strategy, and owning the results,” said Ron McMurtrie, GeorgiaCMO Chair. “The ORBIE Awards are the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

Meet the 2026 CapitalCMO ORBIE Award Winners:

Joy Jarrett, CMO, Guidehouse LLP, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations. Oliver Nutt, CMO, GDIT, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue.

received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7 billion annual revenue. Eliot Hamlisch, Chief Commercial Officer, Amtrak, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue. Molly Williams, VP, Marketing & Communications, CrossCountry Consulting, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue. Lisa Schlossberg, Executive Director, Marketing & Communications, Coakley & Williams Construction (CWC), received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300 million annual revenue.





About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by marketing initiatives

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





CapitalCMO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Ron McMurtrie, CMO, Honeywell, who was interviewed by Lisa LaRoque, VP, Inspire Leadership Network. Over 140 guests attended, representing leading Capital Area organizations and their marketing partners.

The following partners made the 2026 CapitalCMO ORBIE Awards possible:

Gold Partners: Adobe & D.C. United

Adobe & D.C. United Silver Partners: RP3 Agency & SmithGifford

RP3 Agency & SmithGifford Bronze Partners: Between Pixels & Monumental Sports

Between Pixels & Monumental Sports Media Partner: Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United





To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About CapitalCMO:

CapitalCMO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in Capital Area. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CapitalCMO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CapitalCMO is led by a CMO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain member-led and exclusive to qualified CMOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across over 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae889c7b-ee98-49d0-9308-8912d28ec8e6