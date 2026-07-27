Press Release

July 27, 2026

Statement

In the context of the judicial investigation opened in Paris on January 12, 2017, regarding some older-generation Diesel vehicles, Renault Group acknowledges today’s order referring the case to the criminal court.

Renault Group firmly disputes having committed any wrongdoing. The operating limits of the emission control systems strictly reconcile emissions reduction with driver safety.

Renault vehicles have all and always been type-approved in accordance with all applicable French and European regulations.

The order itself acknowledges that Renault vehicles are not equipped with fraudulent devices designed to detect the type-approval testing cycle. This has recently been confirmed by the London High Court of Justice, which dismissed all claims brought against Renault at the instigation of foreign hedge funds that are also participating in these French proceedings in the cynical hope of a financial gain.

Renault Group will defend its innocence, as well as the professionalism and ethics of its 100,000 employees, before the criminal court.

RENAULT GROUP

INVESTOR RELATIONS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com











RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com François Rouget

+33 6 23 68 07 88

francois.rouget@renault.com

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