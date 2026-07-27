Michelin: availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2026

Clermont-Ferrand, July 27, 2026
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Availability of the half-year financial report as of
june 30, 2026
Michelin Group announced today that the 2026 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
The report and the first-half 2026 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com.
Contact details
|Investor Relations
investor-relations@michelin.com
Guillaume Jullienne
guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com
Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com
Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com
|Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com
Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com
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