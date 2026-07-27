Michelin: availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2026

 | Source: Michelin Michelin

                                                                             Clermont-Ferrand, July 27, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Availability of the half-year financial report as of
june 30, 2026

Michelin Group announced today that the 2026 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2026 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com.

Contact details

Investor Relations

 

investor-relations@michelin.com

 

Guillaume Jullienne

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com

 

Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

 		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

 

groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com

 

Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

Attachment


Attachments

20260727_PR_Michelin_2026_First Half Financial Report Availability
GlobeNewswire

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