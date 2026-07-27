Michelin: availability of the half-year financial report as of 30 june 2026

Clermont-Ferrand, July 27, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Availability of the half-year financial report as of

june 30, 2026

Michelin Group announced today that the 2026 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2026 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com.

Contact details

Investor Relations







investor-relations@michelin.com







Guillaume Jullienne







guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Benjamin Marcus

benjamin.marcus@michelin.com







Nadia Ait-Mokhtar

nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22







groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com







Individual Shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Combris-Battut

muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com







Elisabete Antunes

elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

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