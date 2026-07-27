Infiligence Launches Forward Deployed Engineering Center of Excellence in Vancouver (Richmond, British Columbia); Kiru Thangaraj to Lead as Chief Forward Deployed Engineer & Mission Lead

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infiligence Inc., an AI-native platform engineering company specializing in secure, scalable, and compliant AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the launch of its Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Center of Excellence in Vancouver (Richmond, BC), Canada.

The company also announced the appointment of Kiru as Chief Forward Deployed Engineer & Mission Lead, where he will lead the development and expansion of Infiligence’s global Forward Deployed Engineering practice.

Forward Deployed Engineering is a customer-centric delivery model in which experienced engineers work directly alongside customer teams to rapidly understand business challenges, build production-ready AI solutions, and accelerate measurable business outcomes.

Unlike traditional consulting engagements, Infiligence’s FDE teams combine deep domain expertise, platform engineering, AI implementation, innovative accelerators and governance to deliver enterprise-ready solutions with speed while maintaining security, compliance, and operational excellence.

“The future of enterprise AI belongs to organizations that can move from ideas to production quickly and responsibly,” said Ram Sathia, Founder & CEO of Infiligence. “Our Forward Deployed Engineering model brings together senior engineers who immerse themselves in customer missions, solve high-value problems rapidly, and remain accountable through successful production delivery. Launching our Vancouver (Richmond BC) Center of Excellence is an important investment in that vision.”

The Vancouver (Richmond, BC) FDE Center of Excellence will serve customers across North America, supporting initiatives including:

Enterprise AI adoption and transformation

Agentic AI and intelligent workflow automation

AI platform engineering

Cloud modernization and platform engineering

Data engineering and AI-ready architectures

DevSecOps and AI governance

Verification, validation, and compliance for regulated industries





As Chief Forward Deployed Engineer & Mission Lead, Kiru will be responsible for establishing delivery methodologies, mentoring mission teams, expanding technical capabilities, and partnering closely with customers to ensure successful execution of strategic AI programs.

“In today’s environment, customers do not simply need technology partners, they need engineers who become part of their mission,” said Kiru. “Our goal is to work side by side with customer teams, rapidly deliver value, and build AI systems that are secure, scalable, compliant, and ready for production.”

The launch reflects Infiligence’s continued investment in North America as demand grows for enterprise AI capabilities within Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Events & Auctions.

Founded as an AI-native platform engineering company, Infiligence combines Forward Deployed Engineering with platform accelerators and deep expertise in cloud engineering, AI governance, quality engineering, and enterprise modernization to help organizations build trusted AI ecosystems.

About Infiligence

Infiligence Inc. is an AI-native platform engineering company enabling organizations to build secure, scalable, and compliant AI ecosystems. Through its Forward Deployed Engineering model, Infiligence partners closely with enterprise customers to accelerate AI adoption, modernize platforms, engineer data foundations, and deliver production-ready AI solutions across Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Events & Auctions.