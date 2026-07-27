KBC Group: Publication of transparancy notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(Art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)





Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 22 July 2026 from FMR LLC, which states that one of their daughter companies, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2,82%. The total stake of FMR LLC (group) in KBC Group now amounts to 4.73%.





Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): “ acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights”

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 17 July 2026.

Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 662 783

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

* This press release contains information provided in compliance with European transparency legislation for listed companies. KBC Group NV is listed at NYSE Brussels.

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