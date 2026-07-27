LGA Garage Door Service Reports 2026 Residential New-Construction Growth Across Houston and Central Texas Markets

HOUSTON, Texas, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGA Garage Door Service has announced a July 2026 company update highlighting residential new-construction activity across more than 100 communities in the Houston and Central Texas markets. The update reflects continued builder installation activity, commercial service growth, multifamily project work, and long-term homeowner support across markets served by LGA Garage Door Service and LGA Garage Door Service - Austin.

LGA Garage Door Service Team

The company’s 2026 activity includes residential garage door installations for new communities, multifamily panel replacement projects, commercial overhead door service, dock equipment work, rolling steel door installations, gate and fencing support, and specialty retrofit projects. LGA Garage Door Service said the update is intended to give builders, homeowners, property managers, and commercial facility operators a clearer view of the company’s current service capacity across Texas.

Alongside its new-construction work, the company continues to support property owners through residential garage door services and commercial overhead door services, including installation, repair, maintenance, emergency service, retrofits, dock leveler support, high-speed doors, fire-rated doors, and related specialty systems.

Residential new-construction activity in the Houston market

During the first half of 2026, LGA Garage Door Service completed or advanced work in several Houston-area communities, including Piccolina, Legacy Park II, Bridge Villas, and Presswood.

In South Houston, the Piccolina community closed in May 2026. Located near Hwy 288, Loop 610 South, and Almeda Road, the project included garage door installations across both wind-code and non-wind-code zones. Working with the builder’s national accounts, LGA Garage Door Service installed Clopay Gallery garage doors, Model GD5S, paired with Genie garage door openers.

At Legacy Park II in Houston, TX 77090, located near FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard, LGA Garage Door Service completed the second phase of the Legacy Park development. The company installed Clopay Model T50S garage doors with LiftMaster openers and will continue supporting homeowners with service, maintenance, repair, and future upgrade needs.

In Humble, TX 77346, the Bridge Villas community required wind-code capable garage door systems due to local performance requirements near Lake Houston and Atascocita Road. LGA Garage Door Service recommended and installed Clopay Model 73 garage doors with a design pressure of plus or minus 20 PSF, paired with LiftMaster openers.

In Splendora, TX 77372, the Presswood community represents part of a broader multi-community growth area connected to Harrington Trails in New Caney and Breckenridge in Spring. According to the company, LGA Garage Door Service previously completed work in Harrington Trails and has installed doors on more than 3,000 homes in Breckenridge over the past three years. At Presswood, the company installed Clopay Model T50S garage doors with LiftMaster openers and continues to support residents with maintenance and service.

Commercial service volume and multi-scope project work

LGA Garage Door Service also reported continued growth in its Commercial Division. According to the company, the division delivers approximately 60 to 90 commercial service calls each week, including emergency response, installation, retrofit, maintenance, commercial overhead door service, and rolling steel door work.

One featured Houston-area commercial project involved Harris Health in the Downtown Houston and Medical Center market. The project required a single contractor to handle rolling steel doors for a parking garage, along with approximately 400 feet of perimeter fencing and two sliding gates with openers.

The scope required coordination across multiple trades, including iron work, welding, fence installation, gate installation, and rolling steel door installation. LGA Garage Door Service completed the work without subcontractors, using its commercial fleet and in-house equipment resources.

The company’s commercial fleet supports this type of work with:

On-truck generators

Professional welding equipment

Wire welding and stick welding tools

Crane support for heavy material handling

LGA Garage Door Service completed the Harris Health project in two weeks. The company said the project reflects its ability to manage broader commercial maintenance, installation, and specialty scopes beyond standard garage door work.

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin reports residential and multifamily project activity

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin also highlighted continued project activity in residential, multifamily, and commercial segments during 2026.

Recent residential and multifamily highlights include MAA Western Oaks, where LGA Garage Door Service - Austin partnered with CPC to replace more than 170 panels for a multifamily property. At Reveal 54 in Georgetown, TX 78626, LGA Garage Door Service - Austin again worked with CPC and completed more than 110 panel replacements.

On S 3rd Street in Austin, TX 78704, LGA Garage Door Service - Austin partnered with Koji Residential on a multi-home flip project. The company said the project is nearly halfway through the installation scope and uses Clopay Modern Steel garage doors with LiftMaster openers.

At Ariza in Dripping Springs, TX 78737, LGA Garage Door Service - Austin completed a multifamily project in May 2026 that included 40 doors and openers, emergency disconnect locks, and full-view glass garage doors with side-mount openers. Products used included Clopay T50S, Clopay Avante Model 906, and LiftMaster openers.

At Avilla Rios in Liberty Hill, TX 78641, LGA Garage Door Service - Austin completed multifamily work involving 90 garage doors, including detached and attached units. The company used the Clopay Gallery collection throughout the project, along with Guardian garage door openers.

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin commercial projects include rolling steel doors and retrofits

Through 2026, LGA Garage Door Service - Austin has completed more than 500 commercial service jobs. These jobs include work involving commercial overhead doors, dock levelers, fire doors, and high-speed doors.

Featured Central Texas commercial installations include work for C4 Partners and Sandow Mud No. 1 in Rockdale, Texas. These projects required insulated rolling steel doors rated for 50,000 cycles. LGA Garage Door Service - Austin selected Cornell Cookson ESD20 insulated rolling steel service doors and installed four doors of different sizes with Cornell Cookson three-phase openers in one day.

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin also completed a non-traditional retrofit for Paran America in Austin, TX 78747. The project required removal of four sectional overhead doors and dock levelers, followed by installation of four exterior-mounted rolling steel doors. LGA Garage Door Service - Austin managed the project from removal through installation.

Yellow sticker reminder for homeowners

LGA Garage Door Service is also reminding homeowners in new communities to check for the LGA Yellow Sticker on garage doors and openers. The sticker helps identify systems installed by LGA Garage Door Service and can assist homeowners when they need service, warranty support, maintenance, emergency garage door repair, opener support, or future upgrades.

According to the company, eligible installations may include a one-year Clopay manufacturer warranty on doors and openers, along with a one-year workmanship warranty backed by LGA Garage Door Service. Because the company installed the systems, LGA Garage Door Service said it can help homeowners more accurately identify installed products, service requirements, and warranty-related next steps.

Comprehensive residential and commercial door solutions

In addition to new-construction work, LGA Garage Door Service provides residential, commercial, industrial, and builder-focused services across the Houston market. LGA Garage Door Service - Austin provides residential, commercial, industrial, and builder-focused services across the Central Texas market.

Residential services include:

Routine garage door maintenance

Garage door retrofits

Garage door opener service

24/7 emergency garage door service

Garage door repair and replacement

Commercial services include:

Commercial overhead door installation and repair

New construction and retrofit support

Dock leveler service

Dock equipment service

High-speed doors

Fire-rated doors

Rolling steel doors

Gates, fencing, and specialty door systems

Emergency commercial door service

The company said its 2026 project activity reflects continued demand from residential builders, multifamily operators, commercial property owners, distribution facilities, medical facilities, and homeowners who need installation, repair, maintenance, and specialty door support.

About LGA Garage Door Service

LGA Garage Door Service is a Texas-based provider of residential and commercial garage door solutions, overhead doors, dock equipment, gates, fencing, high-speed doors, fire-rated doors, and related service support. The company serves the Houston market with residential installation, builder support, commercial service, retrofit work, emergency repair, and long-term maintenance services.

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin serves the Central Texas market with residential garage door service, commercial overhead door service, dock equipment support, multifamily project work, commercial retrofits, and specialty door systems.

Company Contact

LGA Garage Door Service

Email: info@lga-garagedoor.com

Houston / Spring Phone: 832-808-2107

Austin Phone: 512-963-4342

Sugar Land Phone: 713-470-3844

Website: https://www.lga-garagedoor.com/

Residential Services: https://www.lga-garagedoor.com/residential-services

Commercial Services: https://www.lga-garagedoor.com/commercial

Sugar Land Service Page: https://www.lga-garagedoor.com/sugar-land

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin: https://www.lga-garagedoor.com/austin/

Company Locations

Spring / Houston Location

6515 Spring Cypress Rd

Spring, TX 77379

LGA Garage Door Service - Austin

16409 Central Commerce Dr

Pflugerville, TX

Sugar Land Location

14905 Southwest Fwy, Suite #231

Sugar Land, TX 77478

LGA Garage Door Service Area

Press Inquiries

LGA Garage Door Service

Email: info [at] lga-garagedoor.com

Phone: 832-808-2107

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XLsOV3dmr3g