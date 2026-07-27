REXEL: Appointment of Armando Martinez as Observer

ARMANDO MARTINEZ APPOINTED

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS OBSERVER

During its meeting held on July 27, 2026, Rexel’s Board of Directors appointed Armando Martínez as an observer with a view to proposing his nomination as member of the Board of Directors to the 2027 Shareholders’ General Meeting. As an observer, he will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit from his experience and expertise.

Biography:

Former Chief Executive Officer of Iberdrola S.A. from 2021 to 2025, one of Europe’s largest utilities, Armando Martínez spent his entire career within the Iberdrola Group, where he held a number of senior leadership positions since 1995 across the energy sector, covering energy infrastructure, power generation, electricity networks, as well as relationships with large industrial customers and infrastructure operators across Europe, North America and Latin America.

He has, in particular, significant experience in the U.S. market, gained through senior leadership responsibilities within Iberdrola’s U.S. operations, spanning both network activities and broader corporate leadership roles.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Alba and has also held directorships at Avangrid, Iberdrola España, Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings and Iberdrola Mexico, bringing substantial international governance experience.

He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering, specializing in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, from the University of Valladolid.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Taddeo : Pierre-Jean Lemauff +33 7 77 78 58 67 pierre-jean.lemauff@taddeo.fr

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