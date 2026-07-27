WIX INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Wix.com Ltd. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix”) (NASDAQ: WIX). The lawsuit alleges that: (i) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; and (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings.

If you purchased Wix shares between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/wix/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 22, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.