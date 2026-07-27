Karbon Report Finds AI Raises the Standard for Client Relationships in Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the leading AI-powered accounting practice management software, today announced the release of a new research report: The Future of Client Trust in the Age of AI . Based on a survey of 350 U.S. business owners and leaders, the report finds that clients increasingly expect their accounting firms to use AI while continuing to prioritize the trust, judgment, and strategic guidance central to the profession.

Trust Remains the Greatest Competitive Advantage for Accounting Firms

In their relationships with their accounting firms, business owners value the qualities that technology doesn’t directly replace. The research found that trust, relationships, and professional judgment remain the foundation of accountant-client trust:

The accounting profession earned an exceptional +49 Net Promoter Score, with 84% of clients rating their accountant an 8 or higher on a 10-point scale.

Trust is the top reason clients choose an accountant, with 39% of respondents saying it matters most in their decision-making.

When asked what AI can never replace, clients consistently pointed to their accountant's judgment, knowledge of their business, accountability, and personal relationship.





“Accounting has always been built on trust, and that foundation becomes even more valuable as AI adoption accelerates,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “Clients expect firms to embrace new technology while continuing to deliver the judgment, transparency, and personal guidance that have always defined the profession.”

Clients Expect AI, But Want Humans to Make Key Decisions

According to the research, clients increasingly assume their accountants already use AI tools. They care most about how their partners deploy the technology and show transparency about its role in client work:

The vast majority (89%) of clients want transparency about where AI is used in their accounting work.

Only 2% of respondents are uncomfortable with AI involvement altogether.

Clients are comfortable with AI tools streamlining routine tasks. However, they still want human oversight on strategic decisions and prefer sensitive conversations are handled with a personal touch.





“AI adoption is quickly becoming an expectation, but so is transparency,” said Delaney. “Clients want to understand where AI adds value, where human expertise remains essential, and how the two come together to positively impact their businesses.”

AI Creates Capacity for More Valuable Client Relationships

Rather than viewing AI as a way to reduce costs or speed up existing work, clients see the technology as an opportunity for accountants to deliver greater strategic value. Firms that meet those expectations have an opportunity to deepen client relationships and create new revenue opportunities.

According to Karbon:

More than 80% of respondents say their accountant becomes more valuable if they accelerate routine work with AI tools and reinvest the time savings into strategic conversations.

More than half (54%) would pay more for new AI-enabled services, such as real-time dashboards and forecasting.

Over two-thirds (68%) say they value an accountant who is invested in their long-term success, even if that comes at the expense of speed.





“Efficiency has always been part of the value proposition for AI, but our research shows clients are looking for something bigger,” said Delaney. “They want technology to create more opportunities for strategic advice, stronger relationships, and better business outcomes.”

For more information on the report and other updates from Karbon, visit karbonhq.com .

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