Notification about the intention to submit a non-competitive mandatory tender offer

On 27 July 2026 AB Novaturas received a notification that Mr. Neşet Koçkar (hereinafter – the Offeror) intends to submit a mandatory non-competitive tender offer to acquire the remaining 6,279,499 (six million two hundred and seventy-nine thousand four hundred and ninety-nine) ordinary registered shares of akcinė bendrovė “Novaturas” (legal form: public company; company code: 135567698; registered office address: A. Mickevičiaus str. 27, Kaunas, Lithuania; data is collected and stored in the Register of Legal Entities) (hereinafter – the Company) with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three euro cents) each, representing 34.69% (thirty-four and sixty-nine hundredths of percent) of the shares and the votes they grant at the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Offeror acquired more than 1/3 (one third) of the Company’s shares on 21 July 2026 upon the increase of the Company’s authorised capital pursuant to the decisions of the repeated annual general meeting of shareholders of 12 June 2026 and the registration of the new shares with Nasdaq CSD SE. As on the date of this notification, the Offeror holds by right of ownership in total 11,821,620 (eleven million eight hundred and twenty-one thousand six hundred and twenty) ordinary registered shares of the Company with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 (three euro cents) each, which constitutes 65.31% (sixty-five and thirty-one hundredths of percent) of the shares and the votes they grant at the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The intended method of payment for the acquired securities – in cash.

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt