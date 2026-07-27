BREAKING: Capricor Therapeutics Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton; Investors Should Contact the Firm to Learn More

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Capricor Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CAPR) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Capricor Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/capr.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating Capricor Therapeutics in connection with the company's representations about the regulatory path for deramiocel, its cell therapy candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor had characterized its Biologics License Application as on track ahead of an August 2026 PDUFA date and pointed to positive long-term clinical data. On July 27, 2026, the FDA released briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting in which agency staff concluded the data did not provide "substantial evidence of effectiveness," noting that approval generally requires at least two adequate and well-controlled studies while deramiocel's application rested on a single pivotal trial. In a story covering the news, Stat News wrote that "[a]fter the study was completed, the FDA said, Capricor made a litany of changes to its statistical analysis plan, a crucial document outlining how a study will be measured. Revising that plan after a study is done raises concerns that a company may be looking to generate a positive outcome when there wasn’t one based on its original design." Capricor shares fell more than 60% on the news.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Capricor Therapeutics common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Capricor Therapeutics, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com