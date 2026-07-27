DeSales University and Online Speech-Language Pathology Programs Expand Access to a Growing Field

CENTER VALLEY, PA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTER VALLEY, PA - July 27, 2026 -

Demand for speech-language pathologists continues to rise across healthcare and education, and universities like DeSales University are expanding access to graduate education. Online speech-language pathology masters programs are becoming a key pathway for preparing the next generation of professionals while making professional education more accessible to a broader range of learners.

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) assess, diagnose, and treat communication, language, voice, cognitive, and swallowing disorders. They work with children and adults in schools, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, private practices, and long-term care facilities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of speech-language pathologists is projected to increase by 15% from 2024 to 2034, significantly faster than the average for all occupations. Growing awareness of communication disorders, an aging population, and increasing demand for specialized care are contributing to this trend.

These needs are being seen across pediatric care, geriatric services, and rehabilitation settings, where early intervention and ongoing therapy can significantly improve patient outcomes.

Despite strong career opportunities, pursuing graduate education in speech-language pathology can present challenges for many prospective students.

Traditional campus-based programs may be limited in availability, requiring students to relocate or commute long distances. Geographic constraints can make participation difficult, particularly for individuals living in underserved or rural areas. In addition, many prospective students balance professional responsibilities, family commitments, or other obligations while pursuing their graduate level educational goals.

These barriers can delay or prevent qualified individuals from entering a professional field where demand continues to grow.

To address these challenges, many institutions are exploring flexible educational models. Speech-language pathology masters online programs can help students access graduate-level education without relocating, allowing them to remain connected to their communities and support systems.

For working professionals, online learning can provide greater flexibility while maintaining structured coursework and academic expectations. Online programs are designed to maintain the same academic and clinical standards required for professional practice.

Clinical education remains a critical component of speech-language pathology training, ensuring students gain practical experience alongside academic instruction and expanding access while maintaining strong clinical preparation.

This educational model allows students to gain real-world experience in their local communities while completing academic requirements and applying what they learn in clinical settings.

Founded in 1964, DeSales University is a private Catholic university guided by Salesian values centered on service, respect, and community.

DeSales has built a reputation for providing career-focused education that prepares students to make meaningful contributions in their professions and communities. Through innovative learning opportunities and student-centered support, the university supports students in their academic and professional development.

As higher education continues to evolve, DeSales remains committed to expanding access to quality graduate programs that address workforce needs while supporting student success.

The DeSales University online Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology is designed to prepare students for careers focused on the prevention, assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of communication and swallowing disorders.

The program combines online coursework with clinical experiences that support evidence-based practice and interdisciplinary collaboration. Students study topics such as assessment and diagnostics, child language disorders, neurogenic communication disorders, augmentative and alternative communication, and counseling in speech-language pathology.

Graduates may pursue careers in schools, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, outpatient clinics, and other healthcare settings, helping individuals improve communication and quality of life.

As demand grows, accessible educational pathways will play an essential role in developing a qualified workforce. Expanding access through online speech-language pathology masters programs can help prepare more professionals to serve patients, families, schools, and communities.

By investing in innovative educational models and comprehensive clinical preparation, institutions such as DeSales University are helping meet workforce demands while supporting the next generation of speech-language pathologists. As the profession continues to grow, accessible graduate education will remain an important part of strengthening healthcare and educational services nationwide.

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For more information about DeSales University, contact the company here:



DeSales University

Derrick Wetzel

Derrick.Wetzel@desales.edu

2755 Station Avenue, Center Valley, PA 18034 USA