Wealthfront Shareholders are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Wealthfront Corporation (“Wealthfront” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WLTH) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material information to investors. The investigation focuses on whether investors suffered losses as a result of potentially misleading statements or omissions.

Wealthfront conducted its initial public offering on or about December 12, 2025, issuing approximately 43.6 million shares of common stock at an offering price of $14.00 per share. On January 12, 2026, Wealthfront reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other disclosures, the Company reported changes in asset flows and discussed the impact of recent interest-rate cuts on client behavior during an earnings call.

Following these disclosures, Wealthfront’s stock price declined approximately $2.12 per share, or 16.84%, closing at $10.47 per share on January 13, 2026, resulting in significant losses for investors.

Investors who purchased Wealthfront securities and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their rights and potential recovery options. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

What if I purchased Wealthfront securities?

If you purchased Wealthfront securities and suffered losses on your investment, you may join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com