Oportun Launches New Set & Save™ Smart Bills Feature to Help Members Stay Ahead of Recurring Expenses

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced the launch of Smart Bills, a new AI-powered feature designed to help members of its Set & Save product prepare for ongoing bills and expenses. Smart Bills help members automatically set aside money for regular bills like rent, utilities, insurance, or subscriptions giving them greater confidence and control over their financial routines.

Smart Bills uses artificial intelligence to understand a member’s financial habits and automatically set aside “safe-to-save” amounts for bills before they are due. Intelligent bill detection can identify expenses members may want to add to Smart Bills. Members always remain in full control of their money and can set savings limits, pause savings, or withdraw funds at any time.

The top recurring monthly bills added to the tool by these members have been car payments, rent, and utilities, in that order. The first Smart Bills users have already saved over $14M, and on average, members using Smart Bills have saved 48% more per month than those using Set & Save alone.

“Set & Save makes it easier for people to build healthy financial habits in a way that works for their everyday lives,” said Annie Ma, Oportun Head of Savings. “With Smart Bills, we’re helping members connect their savings to recurring priority expenses, so they can better budget, plan ahead, and feel more prepared for the moments when bills are due.”

About Set & Save

Named the #1 savings app for 2024 and 2025 by Bankrate, Set & Save helps members automatically set aside money for an unlimited number of savings goals. Using artificial intelligence (AI), its smart savings feature learns member income and spending habits to identify and automatically transfer “safe-to-save” funds into a separate savings account. Oportun members have saved more than $12.8 billion in total using Set & Save since 2015, with an average annual savings of $1,800 per member.