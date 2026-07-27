Alliance Entertainment Unveils Masters of the Universe SteelBook® Artwork and Announces Surprise Limited Project Hail Mary Restock at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

PLANTATION, Fla., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, today announced the public debut of the Masters of the Universe SteelBook® artwork — available on Amazon and releasing this Fall — and the release of an additional 5,000 units of the previously sold-out Project Hail Mary Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition Collector's SteelBook® during a Scanavo-hosted panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 featuring Alliance Home Entertainment Creative Director Devon Downs.

During the panel, Downs highlighted the creative mastery behind key SteelBook® releases distributed by Alliance, including two Amazon MGM releases: the Project Hail Mary Exclusive SteelBook® and Masters of the Universe. The presentation gave attendees a first look at the Masters of the Universe SteelBook® artwork, reinforcing Alliance’s focus on premium packaging, collector-driven editions, and physical media experiences designed for fans. Masters of the Universe is now available widely for pre-order at Amazon.





“Collectors are responding to editions that feel intentional, distinctive, and connected to the worlds they love,” said Devon Downs, Creative Director for Alliance Home Entertainment. “SteelBook® packaging gives us a powerful creative canvas, and titles like Project Hail Mary and Masters of the Universe show how artwork, packaging, and fan enthusiasm can come together to create something that feels truly collectible.”





A highlight of the event was the surprise announcement that Alliance had secured an additional 5,000 units of the previously sold-out Project Hail Mary Amazon Exclusive Limited-Edition Collector's SteelBook® for pre-order. The initial inventory sold within 72 hours, underscoring strong demand among SteelBook® collectors and science fiction fans. Developed closely with the film's creators, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the artwork extends the creative excellence of the film into a premium format for viewing and ownership. Panel attendees received the first opportunity to reserve the newly released inventory, giving collectors a second chance to pre-order ahead of its early Q4 release. Fans responded immediately, with these additional units sold out the same day as the panel.

“From the beginning, our goal with Project Hail Mary was to create a collector experience that reflected the creativity and ambition of the film itself,” said Downs. “Working closely with the filmmakers, we developed artwork that extends the film’s visual identity into a premium SteelBook® edition designed for viewing and ownership. When the initial inventory sold out almost immediately, it was clear there was significant collector demand. Making these additional 5,000 units available gives fans a second opportunity to pre-order this special edition ahead of its early Q4 release.”

The Scanavo panel also explored the continued evolution of SteelBook® collecting, the role of premium packaging in fandom culture, and the importance of exclusive editions for collectors seeking differentiated entertainment products.

Alliance continues to expand its portfolio of exclusive and premium home entertainment releases through partnerships with leading studios, retailers, and licensors, delivering collectible editions that combine compelling content, distinctive packaging, and long-term value for fans. The strong response to Project Hail Mary, coupled with the first public unveiling of the Masters of the Universe SteelBook® artwork, highlights growing consumer demand for premium physical media editions that combine exclusive content, distinctive packaging, and deep engagement with major entertainment franchises.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks and failure by Alliance to meet the covenant requirements of its revolving credit facility, including a fixed charge coverage ratio; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility, including Alliance’s recent breach of the covenant requirements, could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; risk that the COVID-19 pandemic, and local, state, and federal responses to addressing the pandemic may have an adverse effect on our business operations, as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/912a8da4-cb35-475e-9f34-03363d2f8b23

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