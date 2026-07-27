BBL Building Company Announces Completion of Entrada in Cape Coral

Cape Coral, FL, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBL Building Company is proud to announce the completion of Entrada, a new 240-unit multifamily community in Cape Coral, Florida.

Aerial View

Located in the growing Southwest Florida market, Entrada comprises five four-story apartment buildings constructed using block-and-plank concrete. The community is anchored by a spacious clubhouse and was thoughtfully designed to provide residents with a comfortable, connected, and amenity-rich living experience.

Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and clubhouse, a modern fitness center, pickleball courts, gathering spaces, and outdoor grilling areas.

“Entrada represents the dedication and craftsmanship that our project teams bring to every community we build,” said Patrick Bette, Vice President at BBL Building Company. “We are grateful to our ownership group, trade partners, and the entire project team for their collaboration and commitment throughout construction. Their efforts made the successful delivery of this community possible.”

The completion of Entrada marks another significant addition to BBL Building Company’s growing portfolio of Class A multifamily apartment communities across Florida and the Southeast. The company looks forward to seeing Entrada become a vibrant home for its residents and a valuable addition to the Cape Coral community.

Entrada, marketed to residents as Entrada Paramount, is now leasing. Additional information is available at liveentradacapecoral.com.

Clubhouse

About BBL Building Company

About BBL Building Company BBL Building Company is a family-owned general contractor and construction management firm specializing in multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), senior living, hospitality, and commercial construction. With offices in Dallas, Texas and Tampa, Florida, BBL provides preconstruction, design-assist, general contracting, and construction management services for developers throughout Texas, Florida, and other high-growth Sunbelt markets. From garden-style apartments and podium communities to build-to-rent homes and mixed-use developments, BBL combines hands-on leadership, disciplined project controls, and transparent communication to deliver predictable results from preconstruction through closeout. To learn more about BBL Building Company or discuss an upcoming multifamily or build-to-rent construction project, visit www.bblbuildingco.com.

Press Inquiries

Patrick Bette

pbette [at] bblbuildingco.com

https://www.bblbuildingco.com