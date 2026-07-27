Book Your Next Motel 6 Stay with the Motel 6 Plugin in ChatGPT

Dallas, United States, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the launch of the Motel 6 plugin in ChatGPT, giving travelers a new conversational way to discover Motel 6 properties directly within one of the world's most widely used AI platforms. Users can enable the Motel 6 plugin from the Plugin section in ChatGPT. Once enabled, simply starting a prompt with "@Motel 6" automatically invokes the Motel 6 plugin, allowing travelers to discover properties through natural conversation.

As AI becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, conversational platforms are emerging as a preferred starting point for trip planning. Deloitte reports that generative AI use for travel planning has tripled over the past two years, as more travelers rely on AI to research destinations, explore lodging options and build itineraries. The Motel 6 plugin in ChatGPT simplifies hotel discovery by allowing users to search using everyday language, explore and compare properties, and view pricing, amenities, photos and availability before seamlessly proceeding to complete their reservation.

"AI has become part of everyday life, helping people discover information, compare options and make decisions faster than ever before. Travel is no different, with more people using conversational AI to research destinations, build itineraries and plan their trips. Making the Motel 6 plugin available in ChatGPT is a natural extension of our digital strategy, making it easier for travelers to discover our properties through a familiar, easy-to-use experience. As technology continues to shape how people plan travel, we're focused on creating simpler pathways that help every guest efficiently find the stay that's right for them," said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality.

The Motel 6 plugin in ChatGPT represents another step in G6 Hospitality's continued investment in digital innovation, making it easier for guests to discover, evaluate and book Motel 6 properties through the platforms they increasingly use every day.

"Large language models are fundamentally changing how people interact with technology, making searches and discoveries more intuitive, contextual and personalized. By bringing Motel 6 into that experience, we're enabling travelers to move from trip inspiration to hotel discovery in a much more natural way. The Motel 6 plugin in ChatGPT is powered by technologies designed to better understand user intent and surface relevant recommendations, helping us deliver a smarter digital experience even before a guest begins their stay. It's another milestone in our journey to use technology to create a more connected guest experience," said Shashank Jain, Global Head of Technology & Online Revenue, G6 Hospitality.

The Motel 6 plugin is now available in ChatGPT for users across the United States and Canada, enabling travelers to discover Motel 6 properties through natural conversation as part of a faster and more intuitive travel planning experience.

About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.