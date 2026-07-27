Come Get It: KFC Canada Launches New Beverage Brand to Kwench Nationwide Thirst

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is turning up the heat this summer with the launch of Kwench, a beverage brand with its own bold and playfully unapologetic identity, marking the company's first expansion outside of its core category in its Canadian history. Featuring four distinct categories of 9 crave-worthy drinks, Kwench will give Canadians a new destination for indulgence, refreshment and shareable drink experience.

Marking its North American debut, Kwench represents the brand’s largest Canadian adaptation to date, becoming the third global market to introduce Kwench nationally, following launches in UK & Ireland and Australia. Kwench will reach more than 170 locations by summer’s end, expanding to 600 in 2027 with a $30 million investment from KFC Canada and its franchisees.

The new menu spans four categories of craveable, made-to-order beverages designed to stop the scroll. Starting at $3.50, the lineup includes:

Krunch Shakes: Decadent, rich and creamy milkshakes, including the Chocolate Krunch Shake, drizzled with sauce and topped with crunchy cookie crumbs. Made for post-meal cravings, after-school hangs, and “treat yourself” weekends.

Decadent, rich and creamy milkshakes, including the Chocolate Krunch Shake, drizzled with sauce and topped with crunchy cookie crumbs. Made for post-meal cravings, after-school hangs, and “treat yourself” weekends. Sparkling Lemonades: Bright, bubbly, refreshing companions, like the Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade, that pair well with any chicken meal.

Bright, bubbly, refreshing companions, like the Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade, that pair well with any chicken meal. Boba Refreshers: Next-level lemonade with hibiscus boba pearls, featuring fruity flavours and craveable texture, like the Strawberry Boba Refresher.

Next-level lemonade with hibiscus boba pearls, featuring fruity flavours and craveable texture, like the Strawberry Boba Refresher. Iced Lattes: A smooth jolt of caffeine on ice for morning and afternoon survival mode, designed to wake you up, featuring favourites like the Iced Caramel Latte.

“Kwench represents a significant growth opportunity for KFC Canada as we expand beyond our core food offering and build a dedicated beverage brand at scale,” said Ryan Koon, President and General Manager, KFC Canada. “It reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Next Gen Canadians, offering trend-led drinks designed to be experienced and shared socially. Just as importantly, Kwench brings a distinct tone and personality to life, one that's confident and full of character.”

Similar to other markets, we are seeing that shakes and lemonades are ranking the most sought-after specialty beverage categories. Consumers are seeking drinks that deliver bold flavours and refreshment, unexpected textures, and bright, contrasting colours. Beverages have also become a leading driver of QSR choice, evolving into a form of self-expression, social identity, and treat culture. Kwench is primed to meet the moment with premium ingredients at an affordable price point, designed for every craving and occasion.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

Imagery can be found here.

For further information or to book an interview, please contact.

Suneera Singh, Narrative XPR, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2621fdcd-3692-4813-a0a8-1380d0b1b916