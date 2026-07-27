Neinor Homes opens a new era with record 1H26 results as Spain largest homebuilder

 Record 1H26 performance, with 2,392 deliveries, solid margins and €54mn

Net Income (+753% YoY), on track to meet FY26 guidance of €120-140mn

 Cash flow performance was also strong, funding c.€170mn of shareholder

remuneration, c.€200mn of additional investment in AEDAS and c.€100mn of

early repayment of the Apollo debt

 Seamless integration of AEDAS completed in just four months, without any

disruption to deliveries, commercial or construction activity

 Record commercial activity, with 3,000 units pre-sold and an all-time-high

€3.325bn orderbook providing multi-year visibility over future earnings

 Post-AEDAS, Neinor prioritises its equity-efficient growth strategy: c.€180mn

deployed YTD, of which only c.€90mn own equity

MADRID, 27 July 2026 – Neinor Homes ("Neinor") (HOME SM), the leading residential

platform in Spain, today reported very solid operational and financial results for 1H26,

despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty and amid the integration of AEDAS. The

semester was marked by record deliveries, extremely dynamic commercialisation

activity and strong cash flow generation, giving the Company increased visibility over

its full-year targets and supporting the reiteration of its FY26 guidance.

Strong financial performance with €119mn EBITDA provides visibility over FY26

guidance of €240-260mn

During the first half of 2026, Neinor delivered a strong financial performance, with

growth across all key metrics driven by the acquisition of AEDAS and its successful

integration. Total Revenues reached €680mn (+359% YoY), representing

approximately 40% of the FY26 guidance, with the following breakdown:

 Residential Development: €660mn, including €632mn from the delivery of 1,565

units at an ASP of €404k/unit and €28mn from ancillary divisions, mainly the

construction unit;

 Asset Management: Fee business grew 119% YoY to c.€20mn, already

exceeding the whole of FY25, also benefitting from the AEDAS acquisition

These figures exclude the €100mn Río Real disposal announced in March whose

closing is expected during the second half of the year.

During the first half of 2026, Gross Profit reached €187mn (+313% YoY),

corresponding to a 27.6% gross margin. The Company maintained solid underlying

business margins following the acquisition of AEDAS, demonstrating once again the

conservative underwriting assumptions applied to the transaction.

EBITDA amounted to €119mn (+577% YoY; 17.5% margin), supported by tight cost

control, with structure costs running at approximately €40mn (+143% YoY), well below

revenue growth. On top of the record fee generation, the Asset Management business

contributed a further c.€10mn of direct EBITDA impact through JV associates, primarily

reflecting the sale of Neinor's 20% stake in the "La Térmica" development in Málaga, a

disposal that was not contemplated in the Company's business plan.

At the bottom line, Adjusted Net Income reached €54mn (+753% YoY; EPS of

€0.54/sh), after adjusting for one-off items, including a €30mn non-cash PPA impact

related to the AEDAS acquisition. This extraordinary growth was achieved despite

materially higher financial expenses, which increased from €10mn to €40mn year-on-

year following the financing of the AEDAS acquisition, as well as higher structure costs

and tax expenses associated with the enlarged perimeter. Overall, the Company

remains fully on track to deliver its FY26 Net Income target of €120-140mn.

Adjusted Net Debt stood at €1,166mn at the end of June (LTV of 37.4%), remaining

broadly stable during the semester despite the significant capital deployed over the

period.

The Company distributed €169mn to shareholders (DPS of c.€1.71/sh, approximately

70% of its €250mn FY26 target), of which €92mn was already reflected in the FY25

year-end Net Debt figure and €77mn was distributed during the semester; in addition,

the June Net Debt position already recognises a further €33mn of distributions pending

payment. Neinor also invested c.€200mn to increase its stake in AEDAS to 97% and

began the early repayment of its senior secured notes, with €66mn already repaid

ahead of the original schedule and a further €33mn to be executed shortly.

The Company's ability to absorb these outflows while maintaining a stable debt position

underlines the strong cash flow generation of the underlying business. Supported by

second-half cash flows and continued progress on its asset rotation programme,

Neinor reiterates its FY26 Net Debt guidance of €1,000-1,100mn, implying an

accelerating deleveraging trajectory over the coming quarters.

Seamless AEDAS integration and record commercial activity provide multi-year

earnings visibility

Neinor completed the seamless integration of AEDAS in record time, closing the

process in just four months without any disruption to deliveries, commercial or

construction activity. The integration also strengthened the Group's operations, with

Alberto Delgado (AEDAS) appointed as new Group COO, leading operations alongside

Gabriel Sánchez, Neinor's CBO.

This underpinned strong operational performance during 1H26, with the Company

delivering 2,392#, of which 1,690# corresponded to its fully owned portfolio and 702# to

its Asset Management business, keeping Neinor fully on track to reach its total FY26

deliveries of 5,000-7,000# (c.40% already executed in 1H26).

Commercial activity remained highly dynamic, with the Company pre-selling 3,000#

during 1H26, of which 1,923# corresponded to its fully owned portfolio and 1,077# to its

Asset Management business. In economic terms, pre-sales value reached €1,168mn in

the semester, including a €210mn contribution from land sales, with commercialisation

remaining resilient across all regional branches despite heightened geopolitical

uncertainty.

At the end of June, Neinor managed a record orderbook of 9,314# (€3,325mn) in future

revenues, of which 6,122# corresponded to its fully owned portfolio and 3,192# to its

Asset Management business. This provides exceptional visibility over future earnings,

with the Company nearly six months ahead of its sales curves. Pre-sales coverage for

2026 stood at 89%, while coverage for 2027 already stands at 78%. This allows Neinor

to maintain a disciplined commercial strategy focused on price maximisation rather

than volume growth.

Reinforcing Neinor's investment platform to fuel equity-efficient growth

Neinor continues to prioritise its equity-efficient growth strategy through the Company's

Asset Management arm, growing the platform while optimising its own capital

deployment alongside third-party partners. The clearest example during the semester

was the new JV signed with Stoneshield Capital in the luxury segment (c.€120mn),

through the monetisation of the Río Real strategic asset, allowing the Company to

maximise returns and accelerate cash flow generation.

Following the integration of AEDAS, Neinor has also significantly strengthened its

investment platform and created dedicated specialist teams across Corporate

Transactions, Build-to-Sell and Alternative Living & Affordable Housing. This greater

capillarity by asset type enhances the Company's origination capabilities and allows it

to analyse, underwrite and execute opportunities with greater agility across the full

residential spectrum.

During the first half of the year, Neinor closed or has under binding contract €177mn of

investments (including 100% of Río Real), comprising €162mn in Build-to-Sell (c.850#)

and a new €15mn Flex Living project (459#) that broadens the Company's product

offering. Of the total, only €87mn was funded with Neinor's own equity, with the

remaining €90mn contributed by JV partners. Looking ahead, the Company is

analysing a pipeline exceeding €350mn, comprising approximately €150mn in Build-to-

Sell and €200mn across Alternative Living and Affordable Housing, which the

Company is well positioned to convert into long-term, value-accretive growth.

Jordi Argemí, CEO of Neinor Homes, commented: “We integrated the largest

acquisition in our history without missing a delivery, posted record commercial activity

and generated cash enough to fund our shareholder commitments, a higher AEDAS

stake and early debt repayment. Every FY26 target stands — and our equity-efficient

model is delivering more growth, with less equity per euro, and better returns for our

shareholders.”

Borja García-Egotxeaga, CEO of Neinor Homes, added: “The Spanish residential

market has once again proven its resilience despite heightened geopolitical

uncertainty, underpinned by solid fundamentals, low household leverage and a

structural shortage of homes. On cost inflation, our track record speaks for itself:

margins have held through far tougher environments, and our outlook remains

positive.”

-ENDS-

About Neinor Homes

Neinor Homes is the leading residential property developer in Spain, with a fully owned

land bank to develop c.23,300 homes, and a GAV to June 2026 of +€3,100mn. This

land bank is located in some of the fastest growing regions with the best economic

fundamentals in Spain: Madrid, Guadalajara, Western and Eastern Andalusia, Levante,

Basque Country and Catalonia.

Neinor is a fully integrated and well-established residential platform of scale in Spain,

covering the entire development value chain from land buying, planning and urban

management, product design, delegated development and construction, sales and

marketing and rentals. We are committed to creating and delivering attractive risk

adjusted returns for shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy and

our excellence in operations and risk management.

Neinor’s operational excellence, investment strategy and results achieved since 2019

have enabled us to deliver on our 5-year business plan, launched in March 2023, in a

sustainable and capital-efficient manner. This plan combines a €600mn shareholder

remuneration plan and an investment of €1,000mn in new opportunistic land

acquisitions, half of which are expected to be undertaken in joint ventures with strategic

partners through co-investment agreements, with a +20% IRR target.

We offer shareholders attractive risk adjusted returns in a country where there are

strong and sustainable supply and demand fundamentals and supported by a resilient

macroeconomic environment and outlook. Spain remains one the most attractive and

safest residential markets worldwide, with one of the lowest ratios of new supply per

capita globally since 2013.

For more information:

NEINOR HOMES

Investor Relations Department

investor.relations@neinorhomes.com

H/ADVISORS MAITLAND

NeinorHomes@h-advisors.global

David Sturken +44 7990 595 913

Billy Moran +44 7554 912 008