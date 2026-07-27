Capricor Therapeutics Investors Who Suffered Losses Are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPR) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material information to investors.

What if I purchased Capricor securities?

If you purchased Capricor securities and suffered losses on your investment, you may join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

Or for more information, contact James Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

On July 27, 2026, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers raised concerns regarding the effectiveness data supporting deramiocel, Capricor’s experimental cell therapy for a heart condition associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. According to Reuters, the FDA briefing documents were released ahead of a meeting at which the agency’s external advisers are scheduled to discuss deramiocel’s effectiveness and risk-benefit profile.

Reuters reported that FDA staff stated that Capricor changed how it measured the principal results after the therapy’s late-stage trial ended. According to the report, Capricor calculated arm-function performance as a percentage change rather than analyzing scores using the originally planned 42-point test.

According to Reuters, FDA staff did not consider the conversion from raw change to percentage change and then back to raw change scientifically justified, stating that the approach added complexity and reduced accuracy.

Reuters further reported that FDA reviewers questioned whether the trial population had cardiomyopathy related to Duchenne muscular dystrophy because patients had normal heart-pumping function on average at the beginning of the trial.

Following this news, Capricor’s stock price declined approximately 70% in early trading on July 27, 2026, resulting in significant losses for investors.

Investors who purchased Capricor securities and suffered losses are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their rights and potential recovery options. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

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