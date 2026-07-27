Americans Leverage AI to Plan Long-Term Retirement Assets: EX DeFi Launches New AI Digital Asset Investment Platform

New York City, NY, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the number of retirees in the United States continues to increase, building a more stable and long-term retirement asset allocation has become a growing concern for families.





Faced with factors such as increased life expectancy, rising medical costs, and inflation, more and more Americans are re-evaluating traditional savings methods and trying to incorporate emerging tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital assets into their long-term wealth planning.

In the United States, 401(k) retirement accounts remain one of the most important retirement savings tools. Many companies also offer employer matching to help employees further accumulate retirement assets. However, as the market environment continues to change, many investors are also starting to focus on long-term asset allocation beyond retirement accounts, hoping to provide more security for their future retirement through more diversified investment methods.

Starting to save for retirement early allows funds to grow with compound interest over a longer period. Many retirees say their biggest regret is not retiring too early, but not starting to save and invest earlier.

According to Guardian Life Insurance's 14th Annual Workplace Benefits Study, the biggest concerns Americans have about retirement planning remain insufficient retirement savings and not starting a long-term investment plan earlier. The study shows that these regrets not only affect their financial situation in retirement but also their quality of life, happiness, and freedom in retirement.

Meanwhile, retirement trends in the US are also changing, with more and more young investors starting to plan ahead, hoping to improve their future retirement security through long-term asset allocation, rather than relying solely on traditional pensions or 401(k) retirement accounts. Therefore, the EX DeFi AI digital asset trading platform leverages AI-powered digital asset investment tools to provide users with more diversified long-term asset management options, helping savings achieve long-term growth goals.

Why is starting retirement planning earlier important?

The biggest advantage of long-term investing comes from time. An EX DeFi spokesperson stated:

For example, a 25-year-old investor who consistently contributes $200 per month to their retirement account, assuming a long-term annualized return of 6%, will typically have significantly more accumulated assets by age 65 than someone who starts investing at age 35 or 45. This is a key reason why many financial experts have long emphasized that "time is more important than the amount invested."

Besides adhering to long-term investment, many American workers have also failed to retire as planned.

Public data shows that a significant portion of American retirees left the workforce early due to health reasons, corporate layoffs, or family factors. This means that many people actually accumulated retirement assets in a shorter time than expected. Therefore, establishing long-term savings and investment habits early and continuously allocating assets has become an important choice for an increasing number of American families.

The Federal Reserve's "2024 Report on the Economic Conditions of American Households" also shows that only about 35% of non-retired adults believe their retirement savings plans are progressing smoothly. This reflects that many families are actively seeking more diversified long-term wealth management methods beyond traditional retirement accounts.

AI Digital Asset Trading Platform Facilitates Long-Term Wealth Growth Management

In this trend, EX DeFi launched an AI-driven digital asset trading platform , integrating artificial intelligence analysis, data processing, and automated execution functions into a unified system to provide users with more convenient AI digital asset trading services.

The platform offers a variety of intelligent trading solutions, allowing users to choose different AI investment strategies based on their investment goals and risk tolerance. The system continuously analyzes market changes based on preset rules and automatically executes corresponding operations. This improves trading efficiency while reducing the need for investors to monitor the market for extended periods, providing diversified wealth growth solutions for long-term asset management.

Artificial Intelligence Continues to Drive Digital Finance Development

Currently, artificial intelligence is widely used in the digital finance field. Leveraging AI technology, this platform allows both novice and experienced investors to more easily participate in the digital asset markets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, incorporating them as part of their long-term asset allocation.

EX DeFi states that the platform is currently continuously optimizing its technology in the following areas:

AI-powered financial market data analysis

Automated trading strategy optimization

Platform system monitoring and performance improvement

Multi-layered data encryption

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Continuous infrastructure upgrades

The platform states that it will continue to invest in artificial intelligence research and development, further optimizing AI technology, security architecture, and infrastructure construction to enhance data analysis capabilities, platform operating efficiency, and the digital asset service experience, providing users with more intelligent and efficient digital asset services.

Accessing the Platform

1. Users can register an account through the official EX DeFi platform . After registration, you can use the trial quota provided by the platform to learn about AI digital asset services and platform functions, and then choose an investment plan that suits your needs.

2. Currently, the platform offers AI investment plans with different terms, including short-term, medium-term, and long-term allocations. Different products correspond to different operating cycles and mechanisms, allowing users to choose according to their long-term wealth management goals.

3. The platform recommends that users fully understand the rules and terms of service before using any AI digital asset service and allocate investment goals reasonably according to their budget.

Conclusion

As retirement planning concepts continue to evolve, more and more investors are combining long-term savings, 401(k) retirement accounts, and digital asset allocation, leveraging artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency of long-term wealth management and better prepare for their future retirement.

In the future, EX DeFi will continue to optimize its AI technology and platform services to help users participate in digital asset investment more conveniently and improve the efficiency of long-term wealth management.

For more information, please visit: https://exdefi.com/

Official media contact: info@exdefi.com