Amaze Provides Six-Week Update on New Creator Monetization Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today provided an early update on the performance and development of its core new revenue platforms approximately six weeks after the launch of Amaze Commerce.

Amaze is one of the world’s largest creator monetization platforms and has helped more than 15 million creators launch branded commerce sites connected to major social platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

On June 15, 2026, Amaze launched AmazeCommerce.com as an “operating system for creators” — a connected platform designed to help creators understand their brand, create products and content, launch commerce experiences, grow their audiences and expand into additional revenue opportunities.

The strategy reflects Amaze’s belief that the internet gave creators an audience, but not the operating system required to build lasting economic value. Amaze is working to remove that complexity so creators can spend more time doing what they are passionate about, earn more with less stress and build stronger businesses.

A Connected Operating System for Creator Monetization

Within Amaze Commerce, creators provide information that is used to develop a next-generation Brand Profile and unlock relevant monetization tools. The experience is powered by Moments AI, Amaze’s proprietary intelligence layer, which combines creator inputs with insights from the Company’s large transactional data set to guide brand development, product decisions and growth.

Amaze Commerce brings four creator revenue pathways into one connected ecosystem:

Fan-informed commerce. Creators can identify, build and sell products and services aligned with audience interests through an Amaze store connected to their social channels. Based on Company data, an Amaze creator earns, on average, approximately 27% of Net Revenue as a commission on applicable sales.

Creators can identify, build and sell products and services aligned with audience interests through an Amaze store connected to their social channels. Based on Company data, an Amaze creator earns, on average, approximately 27% of Net Revenue as a commission on applicable sales. Custom products. Creators can develop their own sourced or customized products and sell them through the Amaze Commerce engine. These offerings may provide higher gross-margin potential, while generally requiring inventory planning and working capital.

Creators can develop their own sourced or customized products and sell them through the Amaze Commerce engine. These offerings may provide higher gross-margin potential, while generally requiring inventory planning and working capital. Affiliate revenue. Creators can earn commissions by promoting third-party brands through Amaze’s affiliate engine. The Company expects a full-scale rollout to creators and brands in mid-August 2026.

Creators can earn commissions by promoting third-party brands through Amaze’s affiliate engine. The Company expects a full-scale rollout to creators and brands in mid-August 2026. Advertising revenue. Amaze is developing opportunities for eligible creators to earn advertising revenue from content distributed through Amaze-operated channels, including FoodChannel.com.





Amaze Media Adds an Audience Activation Layer

Amaze also launched Amaze Media, which combines a demand-side platform with the Company’s transactional data assets. The offering is designed to help advertisers identify high-intent audiences, activate programmatic media and optimize return on media spend using signals tied more closely to commerce behavior.

Creators are not yet monetizing directly through Amaze Media. Over time, the Company expects to introduce creator-facing capabilities that can help creators promote their content, products and services to relevant audiences, including lookalike audiences modeled from fan and customer signals.

Early Six-Week Indicators

The Company emphasized that these indicators are preliminary, unaudited and based on a short post-launch period. They should not be viewed as representative of mature platform performance or as a guarantee of future results.

Subscription revenue. During the first six weeks, daily subscriptions for Amaze Commerce advanced services grew at a pace that outpaced GMV growth during the same initial period. Amaze has not yet deployed paid media to promote Amaze Commerce, as the Company has prioritized the user experience before accelerating acquisition. If current adoption trends continue, management believes subscription revenue could become a material component of the Company’s revenue mix and may warrant separate financial disclosure in the future.

During the first six weeks, daily subscriptions for Amaze Commerce advanced services grew at a pace that outpaced GMV growth during the same initial period. Amaze has not yet deployed paid media to promote Amaze Commerce, as the Company has prioritized the user experience before accelerating acquisition. If current adoption trends continue, management believes subscription revenue could become a material component of the Company’s revenue mix and may warrant separate financial disclosure in the future. Brand and affiliate revenue. Amaze continues to receive inbound interest from brands seeking access to its creator network and commerce intelligence. The affiliate product is currently being demonstrated under limited release, with broad availability expected in August 2026. Based on early interest, management’s current objective is for brand and affiliate revenue to become one of Amaze’s largest new revenue categories within six months and to begin contributing meaningfully to financial results in the fourth quarter of 2026 and beyond.

Amaze continues to receive inbound interest from brands seeking access to its creator network and commerce intelligence. The affiliate product is currently being demonstrated under limited release, with broad availability expected in August 2026. Based on early interest, management’s current objective is for brand and affiliate revenue to become one of Amaze’s largest new revenue categories within six months and to begin contributing meaningfully to financial results in the fourth quarter of 2026 and beyond. Amaze Media revenue. The Company continues to test media campaigns for clients including BBR and Kaeli Mae and is finalizing rate cards for its growth team, led by Derek Rosenzweig, who joined Amaze from Shopify. Amaze believes the combination of Amaze Media and Amaze Affiliates can provide brands with a differentiated, closed-loop offering spanning audience activation, creator distribution and commerce outcomes. The Company expects to focus on market awareness and scaled sales activity during the third and fourth quarters of 2026.





Building Toward a Platform that Helps Creators Build Businesses Around What They Love

Amaze’s strategy is built around a simple belief: creators continue to push the boundaries of what is possible , and technology should remove the complexities of building businesses rather than create more of it. By connecting AI intelligence, content creation, commerce, audience growth and monetization, Amaze aims to give more creators practical ways to earn from what they know, make and share.

This approach is central to Amaze’s Relentless Pursuit to Amaze — removing barriers, expanding opportunity and building an ecosystem in which creators, brands and partners can grow together.

Near-Term Priorities

Complete the broad rollout of Amaze Affiliates in August 2026.

Expand rate cards, sales enablement and go-to-market activity for Amaze Media.

Continue improving the Amaze Commerce user experience before scaling paid acquisition.

Develop combined Affiliate and Media programs for brands seeking measurable commerce outcomes.

Evaluate performance data and creator adoption before accelerating investment and scale.





Management Commentary

“Six weeks into this launch, we are seeing early signs that creators and brands understand the value of a connected monetization platform,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “Our goal is larger than helping creators launch products. We want to help value creators build better lives by giving them more ways to earn from what they know, create and share — without forcing them to assemble disconnected tools. Subscription adoption, affiliate interest and media testing are still early, but they reinforce the opportunity we see across Amaze Commerce, Amaze Affiliates and Amaze Media. This is part of our Relentless Pursuit to Amaze: removing barriers, creating opportunity and growing alongside the people we serve.”

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for brand development, product creation, advanced e-commerce, audience growth and scalable managed services. By helping people turn what they know, create and share into sustainable income, Amaze enables value creators to build deeper audience relationships and more flexible paths to a better life. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenue streams, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, market opportunities, plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “objective” or “continue,” and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.

The operating indicators discussed in this release are preliminary, unaudited and based on a limited six-week period. Statements regarding continued subscription growth, future financial reporting, the timing and scope of the affiliate rollout, the potential size or materiality of subscription, affiliate or media revenue, fourth-quarter contributions, advertiser performance, creator monetization capabilities, market adoption and the timing or success of go-to-market activities are forward-looking statements. Early adoption, engagement and campaign activity may not be indicative of future results or broader performance.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by a forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain creators, brands, advertisers and partners; our ability to expand the range of products and services available through our platform; difficulties managing growth and expenses; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; interruptions, delays or outages in platform services; data breaches, cyberattacks or disruptions to information technology systems or networks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, advertising, online liability, consumer protection and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.