Elevar Therapeutics Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ESMO Congress 2026

FORT LEE, N.J., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for cancer patients with inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held October 23-27 in Madrid.

The accepted presentations highlight clinical progress across Elevar’s pipeline:

Rivoceranib: A rapid oral presentation detailing Phase 2 results in pretreated metastatic thymic epithelial tumors.

A rapid oral presentation detailing Phase 2 results in pretreated metastatic thymic epithelial tumors. Camrelizumab + Rivoceranib: A poster sub-analysis of the CARES-310 study evaluating the impact of early antibiotic exposure on treatment efficacy in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

A poster sub-analysis of the CARES-310 study evaluating the impact of early antibiotic exposure on treatment efficacy in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). Lirafugratinib: An ePoster post-hoc analysis from the ReFocus trial examining prior immunotherapy exposure and mucocutaneous adverse event risks.





Presentation Details

Rapid Oral Presentation:

Title: Rivoceranib in patients with pretreated metastatic thymic epithelial tumors: phase II multi-center KCSG LU23-09 (THRIVE) trial

Rivoceranib in patients with pretreated metastatic thymic epithelial tumors: phase II multi-center KCSG LU23-09 (THRIVE) trial Speaker: Sehhoon Park, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Thoracic Medical Oncologist at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea

Sehhoon Park, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Thoracic Medical Oncologist at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea Presentation No.: 4155RO

4155RO Session Title: Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies

Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies Session Date/Time: Oct. 26, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CET

Oct. 26, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. CET Location: Burgos Auditorium – Hall 3





Poster Presentation:

Title: Impact of early antibiotic exposure on efficacy of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib versus sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): a sub-analysis of CARES-310

Impact of early antibiotic exposure on efficacy of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib versus sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): a sub-analysis of CARES-310 Presentation No.: 1686P

1686P Presentation Topic: Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Session Date/Time: Oct. 25, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. CET





ePoster Presentation:

Title : Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI) and Risk of Mucocutaneous Adverse Events (mcAEs) on FGFR2 Inhibition: Post-Hoc Analysis of the Lirafugratinib (Lira) ReFocus Trial

Presentation No.: 1096eP

1096eP Presentation Topic: Developmental Therapeutics

Developmental Therapeutics Location: ePosters will be available via searchable screens located onsite in Hall 5





About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. A subsidiary of HLB Group based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Elevar’s expertise is rooted in oncology and grounded in compassion. Our team of experienced scientists and industry leaders is highly focused on identifying and developing medicines for complex yet under-treated health conditions, with a shared goal of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X or visit ElevarTX.com.

Media Contact:

Rosemary Ostmann

RoseComm

rostmann@rosecomm.com

(201) 615-7751