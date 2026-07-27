SIM IP Is Building a China Trade Out of Patents, Not Products





MIAMI, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIM IP, the Miami-based intellectual property investment firm led by Erich Spangenberg, has spent the past fifteen months buying patent portfolios at a pace its industry rarely sees. People close to the firm describe a deliberate focus on patents sourced from Chinese technology companies, in the areas where European patent enforcement now bites hardest. The firm operates as a principal, buying with its own capital rather than earning fees on other people’s money. Together, the purchases look less like a licensing business and more like a directional trade.

The Asset Class Institutional Money Found Late

For most of its existence, IP monetization was a specialist’s corner of finance, thinly capitalized. That has changed. By estimates one firm cites, dedicated institutional capital in the space has grown from roughly $5 billion in 2010 to more than $50 billion today. Fortress Investment Group manages approximately $5 billion in its intellectual property strategy. InterDigital, a publicly traded licensing business, and its peer public licensing companies, like Rambus, today have a combined market cap of over $28 billion.

Only a handful of these players operate as principals at scale, and SIM IP has built its position under one of the field’s most recognized names. Spangenberg, a former Jones Day lawyer and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette banker, has acted as a principal in more than $1 billion of IP licensing transactions and over $1.5 billion of IP financing deals, plus an advisory record above $2 billion. He is sought out by patent owners who share returns with him and, by the firm’s own telling, quietly feared by the technology companies that end up across the table.

Eleven Deals in Fifteen Months

The cadence is the tell. SIM IP has closed 11 patent transactions over the 15 months to May 2026, by its own count. The firm reckons a significant patent acquisition typically takes 6 months or more to close; its dated announcements show deals landing roughly every 45 days. The most recent, announced on May 19, 2026, took 126 curated video coding patents off Alibaba’s hands, covering the AV1 and AV2 standards that sit underneath streaming platforms and AI data center workloads.

China sourcing is not opportunistic. Government records show Spangenberg kept an office in Shanghai’s Jin Mao Tower as early as 2004, years before most Western IP investors treated China as a source of world-class portfolios. Those relationships, with IP executives, researchers, and officials, are, by the company’s account, its supply line today. Sources familiar with the firm’s strategy say the buying is concentrated in data center infrastructure, foldable display technology, and next-generation communications.

A Digital Twin and a European Lever

Two pieces turn a stack of portfolios into a position. The first is Garden Intel, the applied AI company SIM IP acquired for $150 million in February 2026. The reaction the firm says it heard at the time was that the price was too high, and that general-purpose models would soon replicate Garden’s analytics for free. Spangenberg’s answer was blunt: “Not without 20+ years of proprietary transaction data generated personally across 1,600+ deals done privately, data that no foundation model has ever seen and no competitor can replicate,” said Spangenberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of SIM IP. The firm says it is now running Garden’s engine across that private deal history to build what it calls a digital twin of Spangenberg’s judgment, so his pattern recognition operates across the firm rather than in one man.

The second piece is Europe. The Unified Patent Court, now operational across 18 EU member states, allows a patent holder to win a single injunction blocking sales in all of them simultaneously, from Germany and France to the Netherlands and Italy. Under the old country-by-country system, a manufacturer could fight and lose piecemeal. Under the UPC, one loss can shut off most of the European market at once. The technology areas where sources say SIM IP is buying are the same areas where hyperscalers, cloud companies and consumer electronics manufacturers carry their heaviest European exposure.

Contrarian trades are judged in hindsight, and this one has plenty to prove. The structure, though, is already visible: an asset class filling with institutional money, a principal deploying his own capital with a two-decade head start in the market supplying the assets, an AI system trained on data nobody else holds, and a European court that has turned patents into market access. Whether or not the China IP Trade ends up beside the famous macro bets, SIM IP has already made it a position rather than a thesis.

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