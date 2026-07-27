Kaplan Fox Alerts Investors of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) to an Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating potential securities violations against Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC).

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If you are an Alignment Healthcare investor and have suffered losses, or if you have information that could assist in the Alignment Healthcare investigation, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On July 8, 2026, news emerged that a former Alignment Healthcare executive had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging the Company engaged in “accounting irregularities” that “artificially inflated” Alignment Healthcare’s previously reported and projected financial results, including “Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), a key non-GAAP financial metric central to the Company’s reported financial performance and executive compensation structure.” According to the lawsuit “millions of dollars in operating expenses had been systematically misclassified as capital expenditures.”

Following this news, on July 8, 2026, the price of Alignment Healthcare stock fell $4.02 per share, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share.

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Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is a nationally recognized law firm focused on complex litigation, with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New Jersey. Founded in 1956, the firm has spent more than 50 years prosecuting securities, antitrust, and consumer protection actions in federal and state courts nationwide, recovering more than $10 billion for clients and the classes it has represented.

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If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1501

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

lking@kaplanfox.com

Contacting or submitting information to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP does not create an attorney-client relationship, nor an obligation on the part of Kaplan Fox to retain you as a client.

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