SVN® International Expands Presence in Florida With the Addition of SVN | Premier Capital Advisors

Boston, MA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVN®), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor, proudly announces the addition of SVN | Premier Capital Advisors, located in Orlando, Florida.

SVN | Premier Capital Advisors is a boutique commercial real estate firm based in Orlando, specializing in retail, land, office, investment sales, leasing, and property management throughout Central Florida. Founded in 2010, the firm brings more than 16 years of focused commercial real estate experience and more than two decades of overall market expertise in the region.

The office is led by Managing Directors Rodrigo and Moana Schiavo. With a team of six professionals, SVN | Premier Capital Advisors has built a relationship-driven platform focused on strategic advisory, investor representation, and long-term value creation across Central Florida’s commercial real estate market.

“What attracted us to SVN was the opportunity to align Premier Capital with a strong national and global commercial real estate platform while continuing to build on our deep local experience in Central Florida,” said Rodrigo Schiavo. “Our conversations with SVN made it clear there was a strong strategic fit between our firm, our market presence, and SVN’s collaborative culture.”

After more than 20 years serving the Central Florida market, the firm viewed the partnership with SVN as an opportunity to expand its reach, strengthen its competitiveness, and enhance its advisory platform for investors, property owners, and businesses throughout the region.

“We also believe SVN provides the right structure to better serve an important and underserved segment of the market, including Brazilian and international investors seeking professional commercial real estate guidance in Florida,” added Moana Schiavo. “By combining Premier Capital’s local relationships and entrepreneurial approach with SVN’s national network, technology, and collaborative platform, we are creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

SVN | Premier Capital Advisors was also drawn to SVN’s training programs, national deal-sharing platform, and marketing tools, which will support the firm’s continued expansion and ability to serve clients across local, national, and international markets.

Looking ahead, SVN | Premier Capital Advisors plans to establish itself as one of the leading commercial real estate advisory platforms in Central Florida, with a strong focus on serving Brazilian, international, and local investors. The firm aims to continue growing its team, expanding its presence throughout the region, and building a highly competitive platform capable of executing larger and more sophisticated transactions.

“Our vision is to combine SVN’s national and global network with our local market knowledge and investor relationships to deliver trusted advisory, long-term relationships, and meaningful value creation for our clients and the communities we serve,” said Rodrigo Schiavo.

SVN CEO Lukas Krause welcomed the new office to the network, noting, “Rodrigo and Moana bring extensive market knowledge, strong investor relationships, and a clear long-term vision for growth in Central Florida. Their focus on advisory services, collaboration, and client relationships aligns strongly with SVN’s culture and platform.”

For more information about SVN | Premier Capital Advisors, visit svnpremiercapital.com.

About SVN®

SVN® is the world’s leading commercial real estate franchise. It is the only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation in the industry, and its growing network includes over 2,000 Advisors, staff, and independent owner-operators who support clients across markets. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, SVN empowers Advisors to deliver client-focused results and real-world impact through its industry-leading Shared Value Network®.

A healthy commercial real estate market is at the heart of every thriving community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, SVN is committed to creating Shared Value with our clients, communities, and the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about joining SVN, visit www.svn.com.

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