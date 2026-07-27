Palmetto Publishing Releases Albina Victorovna Farris's Memoir of Ukrainian Village Life Under the USSR

Charleston, SC, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Great Vorobey Migration, a debut memoir by Albina Victorovna Farris. The book recounts the author's upbringing as one of ten children in a small Ukrainian village during the Soviet era and her family's eventual emigration to the United States.

Set in the village of Opsich, Ukraine, where roughly forty homes surrounded government wheat fields and a river ran blue under open skies, the memoir traces daily life in a community shaped by collective farming, fruit orchards, and strict communist control. Farris was the seventh of ten children born to a disabled father who maintained the largest honeybee farm in the village and a mother whose deeply held beliefs and remarkable experiences shaped the family’s story. The narrative captures the textures of that world: seasonal labor, village traditions, the personalities of her many sisters, and the loss of twin siblings in childhood.

At the center of the story is a family that practiced its Christian faith openly in a system designed to suppress it. The Vorobey family faced religious persecution under Soviet rule, where prayer could draw punishment and belief was treated as subversion. Despite these pressures, the family's devotion remained intact. When Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms briefly opened a window for persecuted Jews and Christians to leave the Soviet Union, Farris, then twenty years old, emigrated with her family from Ukraine to America. Her memoir chronicles their journey from hardship and uncertainty to a new beginning built on faith, resilience, and hope.

Albina Victorovna Farris stated, "I wrote this book because my family's story deserves to be told. We survived by holding on to our faith and to each other. I hope readers will see that even in the harshest conditions, love and hope can take root and grow."

The Great Vorobey Migration enters a market where readers have demonstrated sustained interest in immigrant memoirs and faith-centered personal histories. The book sits alongside titles such as Educated by Tara Westover and A Lucky Child by Thomas Buergenthal, works that illuminate how individuals endure and ultimately transcend oppressive circumstances. With ongoing public attention on Ukraine and its people, Farris's memoir offers a personal lens on a culture and history that many readers are seeking to understand more deeply. The book is positioned for adult readers ages 30 to 65 who are drawn to stories of family, resilience, and the journey from the old world to the best country in world, America.

The Great Vorobey Migration is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Albina Farris

Instagram: @albina_best_in_the_world

Albina Victorovna Farris was born into a large, loving family in the village of Obsich, Ukraine, where she is the seventh of twelve siblings. After completing two years of college in fashion and sewing in Korostin, she immigrated to America with her family. Albina married her beloved husband, Marshall, an American soldier, and they have two wonderful children. In her debut book, The Great Vorobey Migration, she shares the story of her hardworking parents and their unwavering faith during communist times, reflecting on her journey to America and the gratitude she feels for the freedom and abundance she now enjoys.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Albina Victorovna Farris

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