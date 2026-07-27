Oceana Celebrates 25 Years and Raises More Than $1.7 Million at Annual SeaChange Summer Party

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean advocates gathered at a private estate in Laguna Beach on Saturday, July 25, for Oceana’s 19th annual SeaChange Summer Party, raising more than $1.7 million to support the organization’s campaigns to protect and restore the world’s oceans. Hosted by actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer June Diane Raphael and honoring actor, advocate, and longtime Oceana ambassador Kate Walsh, the event marked the organization’s 25th anniversary and celebrated its more than 350 victories in California and around the world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Event co-chairs Elizabeth Wahler, who also serves on Oceana’s Board of Directors, and Jeff Blasingame highlighted the organization’s track record of delivering meaningful policy victories, particularly in the waters off California’s coast. The pair also reflected on what keeps them personally invested in Oceana’s mission.

“The older I get, the more I believe the most important things in our lives are often the ones quietly working in the background, like our oceans, sustaining us all,” said Wahler. “Oceana has shown that when we protect these ecosystems, nature responds.”

Oceana CEO Jim Simon celebrated the organization’s victories, from protecting whales and deep-sea coral habitats to reducing plastic pollution and eliminating the use of destructive bottom trawling across most of the U.S. West Coast. He closed with a reminder of what's ultimately at stake — the ocean's ability to feed people, now and in the future.

“Here at SeaChange, we remember that a healthy ocean is every child’s rightful inheritance,” said Simon. “An abundant ocean can continue to feed millions of people around the world, forever. With your help, we are improving food abundance and food access for families and coastal communities throughout the world.”

Simon introduced event honoree, Kate Walsh, recognizing her commitment to ocean conservation and longstanding partnership with Oceana. Over the years, Walsh has helped Oceana advocate for policies to protect Belize’s barrier reef from offshore drilling, stop the expansion of offshore drilling in U.S. waters, and safeguard threatened marine wildlife, including sea turtles. Most recently, Walsh joined the organization in Mombasa, Kenya, where she elevated the voices of coastal women leaders and ocean advocates during the 2026 Our Ocean Conference.

“In a world with so many organizations doing incredible work, Oceana stands apart. International. Science-based. Focused on results,” said Walsh. “The ocean has always been one of our world's great unifiers. And protecting it should unite us too. I’ve had the incredible privilege of being a small part of the ever-growing tapestry that is Oceana for almost 20 years. What a gift.”

The evening concluded with a musical performance by The Rakiem Walker Project featuring GLR¥A.

Celebrities in attendance included Oscar Nunez, Audrina Patridge, Paul Scheer, Christina Ochoa, Sally Pressman, Jordan Claire Robbins, Calum Worthy, Ursula Whittaker, Afrika Chao, and Hannah Harmelin.

The event was made possible by the generous support of numerous distinguished local and international businesses and philanthropists. Biossance, which has contributed over $1 million to Oceana since 2019, was the Presenting Partner.

Event corporate partners and sponsors included Pacific Coast Partners like The SoCal BMW Centers, Northern Trust, DMK Foundation (David E. and Michelle Kelley), The Sue J. Gross Foundation, and Jean and Tim Weiss; SeaChange Partners Robert Barth and Nicole Frank, Brutten Family Foundation, Karen and Bruce Cahill, Constance Callan, CHANEL, Donnie Crevier of The Crevier Family Foundation, Steve and Laurie Duncan, Kelly Petrovich and Brent Cahill, Wendy and Fred Salter, Kira and Gabriel Sousa, Valarie Van Cleave and Uwe Waizenegger, Gabriella Vizcarra and Matthew Sawyer, Elizabeth Wahler, Valaree Wahler and Jeff Sherwood, 714 Tickets, Carol and Dennis Berryman, Kelly Brochu Loveless and Jacob Loveless, Giorgio Armani Corporation, Bonnie Lee and Justin Pham, Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, Elizabeth Manji, Marisa and Steve Robbins, Laura and Lou Rohl, Gabriel Serrato-Buelna and Byron Rabin, Suzie and Michael Silvers, Sonance Cares, South Coast Plaza, Trisha Yount, Beto and Tamar Bedolfe, Dino and Leslie Cancellieri, John and Mary Carrington, Judy and Jin Chang, Emily and Gordon Clemons, Randy and Sally Crockett, Susan and Howard Drake, Diana and David Hasenbalg, Karen Jordan, Michael Y Lee, Britt and Robert Meyer, Moroccanoil, Megan Prichard, Christy Sullins, and Wendy and Mike Wiley.

For a full list of underwriters and partners, host committee members, auction items, and more information about SeaChange and Oceana visit: SeaChangeSummerParty.org/ .

Photos from the event are available here.

Oceana is the largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Our mission is to rebuild abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies that stop overfishing, protect habitats and threatened species, curb oil and plastic pollution, and increase transparency at sea. With more than 350 victories, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results – for the oceans, for coastal communities, and for the planet. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy, climate-smart seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Join us at Oceana.org.

Contact: Anna Baxter, abaxter@oceana.org