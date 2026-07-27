Bangalore, India, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Households refreshing their entertainment setups across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Bangalore in 2026 are increasingly pairing television and TV unit rentals rather than absorbing the combined purchase of a display panel and cabinet, a shift showing up in city catalogues on platforms including Rentomojo, where smart-TV plans list from ₹909 a month and TV unit plans list under ₹500 a month, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/smart-led-tvs-on-rent

The pattern threads through Dwarka, Saket and Mayur Vihar in Delhi, Powai, Andheri and Chembur in Mumbai, OMR, Velachery and Anna Nagar in Chennai, Sector 62 and Sector 137 in Noida, and Whitefield, Koramangala and HSR Layout in Bangalore. These are high-churn rental neighbourhoods, where tenure horizons under three years and IT-corridor mobility make the buy-and-move calculus punishing. A living room set up in 2024 rarely survives the next lease renewal intact.

The economics behind the shift are not new but they are sharpening. A mid-range 43-to-55 inch television lists between ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 on major e-commerce platforms in July 2026, and a matching TV unit or entertainment cabinet adds another ₹8,000 to ₹25,000. Two years in, the display panel is one product cycle out of date, the cabinet has moved with the household at least once, and the resale market values the pair somewhere between 10% and 20% of purchase. Add wall-mount installation, occasional out-of-warranty repair on the panel, and reassembly at the next flat, and the effective net cost of ownership sits well above the sticker. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/tv-units-on-rent

Rented as a pair, the same setup lists from ₹909 a month for the television on Rentomojo, per its June 2026 GlobeNewswire release, with matching TV units and cabinets available on separate monthly plans under ₹500 a month, per the same Bangalore catalogue. Against a ₹60,000 combined buy-cost, the bundled monthly rental line is now a recurring calculation for project-bound renters across the five metros. Renting a television and its cabinet on a monthly plan converts a lumpy household purchase into a predictable operating expense that ends when the lease does.

Rentomojo's catalogue lists televisions from ₹909 a month across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Bangalore, with complementary TV unit plans available on the same subscription. Delivery runs at a 2.54-day network average with professional assembly, minimum tenure begins at three months and extends to 36, and the plan includes free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation. Advance-payment plans carry up to 15% off. Customers can end a specific product mid-plan while the rest of the subscription continues, which is what tenants moving from a 2BHK to a smaller flat typically use.

The service backbone matters here, because televisions and their cabinets are the household items customers most often ask about repair response for. Rentomojo runs an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters across its 22 city network, the largest such team among leading rental platforms, per the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. That is the crew that handles the in-warranty display-panel service call, the cabinet re-fitting after a relocation and the annual maintenance visit that owned setups typically pay ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 a year for out of pocket. Payment options include monthly billing on card, UPI and net-banking; booking is completed in the app or website; and the security deposit is refundable at plan close.

A rental subscription is a periodic payment for the right to use a product; a purchase is a one-time payment for ownership plus the burden of resale, repair and relocation. In a market where households in the top Indian metros change addresses within a two- to three-year window, the arithmetic of a ₹909-a-month rental line against a ₹60,000 combined outlay is increasingly straightforward. For entertainment setups in project-bound households across the five metros covered here, renting a television and TV unit through Rentomojo is emerging as a predictable operating expense against the alternative of owning them outright. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: This release draws on publicly available information, rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Prices are indicative, vary by city and product, and are subject to change.

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