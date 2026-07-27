Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric Marks 30 Years in DFW, Expands Full-Service Operations Into Fort Worth

New York, NY , July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric, a family-owned home services company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since 1996, today announced a major expansion of its Fort Worth operations as it celebrates 30 years in business. The company is bringing its full plumbing and electrical service lines to Tarrant County for the first time, alongside the HVAC services it already provides there, and plans to hire additional licensed technicians to support the growth.

Founded by CEO and owner Eliseo Esparza, who started in the trade as an installer's helper before working his way through service and sales, Astar has grown into one of the region's largest independent home services providers. The company has served more than 56,000 customers, operates a fleet of 56 trucks, and closed 2025 with $29 million in revenue. It currently holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 2,800 Google reviews.





Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

"I wanted to create a company that cares about the customer first," said Esparza. "I learned from every company I worked with that if you take care of your customers, the business will always be successful. They are the center of our focus."

The Fort Worth expansion follows a period of remarkable growth on the western side of the metroplex. Fort Worth passed one million residents in the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, making it the 11th-largest city in the country, and Tarrant County is now home to more than 2.2 million people, a 5.7 percent increase since 2020. That growth, paired with aging housing stock and rising Texas summer temperatures, has driven steady demand for dependable HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service across North Texas.

"Astar is known for our quality workmanship, and we are already a leader in the industry because of the level of service we provide," Esparza said. "Moving forward, we plan to be at the top of the list by continuing to put our customers first."

Astar backs new installations with up to a 10-year complete system warranty covering both parts and labor, plus a one-year warranty on repairs. The company employs NATE-certified technicians, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, is a Lennox Premier Dealer, and offers same-day and 24/7 emergency service throughout its service area. Following the Fort Worth expansion, the company plans future growth into San Antonio, Houston, and Austin.

Homeowners can schedule service or request a free estimate at www.astardfw.com.

About Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

Since 1996, Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric has been a trusted provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, drain, sewer, and electrical services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. As a family-owned company, Astar combines decades of industry expertise with a commitment to honest service, transparent pricing, and lasting customer relationships. Backed by licensed technicians, same-day service, and a reputation built on quality workmanship, Astar continues to set the standard for dependable home comfort solutions across North Texas.

###

Media Contact

Brooke-Lynn Scroggins

Astar Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

marketing@astardfw.com

(817) 618-2872

www.astardfw.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/astarheatandair/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astarheatandair/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNjPivcDiZVlxUrloirTlCg/about?view_as=subscriber

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a-star-heat-&-air-inc./

Attachment