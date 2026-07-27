Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Condominium at Mira Villa in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new move-in ready home at Mira Villa, an exclusive community of mid-rise luxury condominiums in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located within the highly desirable Summerlin master plan, Mira Villa features elevated single-level living and breathtaking views of the Angel Park championship golf course. Only five homes remain in this community of 103 luxury condominiums by Toll Brothers located at 9151 Canyon Run Drive in Las Vegas.

Mira Villa features spacious home designs ranging from approximately 2,052 to 3,724 square feet. Homes feature covered balconies, private elevator access, gourmet kitchens, primary suites, and two- to four-car garages. Final residences start at $965,000.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, multiple spa areas, outdoor fireplace, barbecues, and access to The Canyons walking paths. Residents enjoy a low-maintenance, lock-and-leave lifestyle with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Tivoli Village and Boca Park, as well as major roadways.





"Mira Villa offers a unique blend of luxury, convenience, and recreation in one of the most coveted areas of Las Vegas," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "This is the final opportunity for home shoppers to own a move-in ready condominium, including the last penthouse, at Mira Villa and experience the unparalleled lifestyle this community provides."

The remaining homes have been expertly curated by Toll Brothers' professional Design Consultants, showcasing thoughtfully selected finishes, furnishings, and design details that reflect today's contemporary styles. These professionally decorated homes offer home shoppers the opportunity to experience inspired living spaces and enjoy the exceptional craftsmanship, elevated design, and luxury lifestyle that define a Toll Brothers home.

The Sales Center at Mira Villa is open by appointment only. For a private showing of the final Mira Villa homes or for more information, contact Toll Brothers at 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)