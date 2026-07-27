The Association of Related Churches Unites International Leaders at the First ARC Global Leader Summit

The Association of Related Churches hosted its first Global Leader Summit, bringing international leaders together to strengthen collaboration, leadership, and the future of church planting.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) concluded its 2026 ARC Conference by hosting its first-ever Global Leader Summit on April 23, bringing together church planting leaders from around the world to strengthen partnerships, share regional insights, and discuss the future of healthy church multiplication.

The Global Summit served as a gathering point for leaders from Europe, Brazil, South Africa, and Canada, who met alongside members of the ARC U.S. Lead Team.

Throughout the day, attendees shared updates from their respective regions while discussing opportunities and challenges surrounding church planting, leadership development, financial sustainability, and supporting churches beyond their initial launch. Interactive panel discussions and collaborative sessions encouraged leaders to exchange practical ideas and learn from one another's experiences.

The Global Leader Summit reflected ARC's ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships across its international network . While every region faces its own opportunities and challenges, the gathering emphasized a shared commitment to strengthening local churches, developing leaders, and supporting healthy church planting movements around the world.

The summit reinforced ARC's continued investment in developing leaders beyond the United States. The event created opportunities for leaders to learn from one another, deepen regional partnerships, and build greater alignment as they continue strengthening church planting movements around the world.

ARC's international conference calendar for 2026 continues with the upcoming ARC Southern Africa Conference in Pretoria on September 2-3, following successful gatherings in Edmonton and Liverpool. Each event is designed to equip pastors, church leaders, and ministry teams while strengthening regional church planting networks .

About Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative of independent churches that exists to see a thriving church in every community. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has helped launch more than 1,200 churches across the United States and internationally by equipping pastors with leadership development, coaching, resources, and ongoing support to build healthy, life-giving churches. For more information, visit arcchurches.com .

ARC Canada Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/arccanada/

ARC Europe Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/arcchurcheseurope/

ARC Southern Africa Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/arcsouthernafrica/

Media Contact

The Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com