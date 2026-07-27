Philips delivers solid comparable sales growth and margin in Q2; reiterates full year comparable sales growth outlook; Adjusted EBITA and free cash flow outlook increased to reflect US tariff refund

July 27, 2026





Q2 2026 Group performance

Comparable order intake declined 1%, due to timing of certain large orders

Group sales of EUR 4.4 billion, reflecting 4% comparable sales growth

Income from operations of EUR 609 million, including US tariff refund benefit of EUR 186 million

Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 16.4%, including US tariff refund benefit of effectively 4.2%

Operating cash flow of EUR 376 million, with free cash flow of EUR 222 million including receipt of US tariff refund

2026 comparable sales growth outlook reiterated; Adjusted EBITA and free cash flow outlook updated to reflect US tariff refund

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips:

“We delivered another solid quarter with comparable sales growth of 4%, driven by all business segments, and strong disciplined execution within an uncertain macro environment. Customer demand for our innovations remains healthy, with certain large orders in North America shifting into the third quarter, while Europe delivered strong double-digit order growth.

Our plan continues to gain traction, creating value through focused segment strategies, differentiated platform innovations, commercial excellence and disciplined execution. We launched SmartIQ for our Azurion image-guided therapy platform and received several new regulatory clearances for our AI-powered innovations. Our teams around the world are focused on delivering better care for more people.

We largely completed the US tariff refund process during the quarter and continue to actively manage the broader macro environment, including inflation. Our productivity program is on track, helping to largely offset these pressures. We are strengthening our supply chain resilience as we continue to put quality at the heart of our operations.”

Group and segment performance



Comparable order intake declined 1%, with growth in Diagnosis & Treatment offset by the timing of certain large Connected Care orders shifting into the third quarter. Comparable sales increased by 4% in the quarter, driven by growth across all segments.

Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 16.4%, including a US tariff refund benefit of effectively 4.2%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA slightly decreased mainly due to cost inflation and higher tariffs, partly offset by higher sales and productivity measures. Net cash flows from operating activities remained broadly flat, with higher working capital outflows offset by the US tariff refund.

Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 13.9%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 4.6%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA decreased mainly due to cost inflation, higher tariffs and unfavorable mix effects, partly offset by productivity measures.

Connected Care comparable sales increased by 2%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 17.8%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 6.1%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA increased mainly driven by operational improvements and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation and higher tariffs.

Personal Health comparable sales increased by 8%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 23.0%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 5.0%. Excluding the US tariff refund benefit, Adjusted EBITA increased mainly driven by higher sales and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.



Innovation highlights

Philips launched SmartIQ for its Azurion image-guided therapy platform, addressing the trade-off between image quality and radiation dose in coronary procedures. The technology enables an ultra-low dose protocol using over 50% less X-ray radiation than current low-dose settings, supported by the first published clinical evidence.

Philips unveiled the AI-powered Titanion MR, a next-generation ultra-high-gradient 3.0T MRI system, and a first-of-its-kind 4D MR solution for radiation therapy planning, enabling more precise imaging, improved visualization of moving tumors and enhanced clinical decision-making.

Philips partnered with healthcare providers across Poland to modernize more than 200 hospitals through over 300 healthcare technology projects under the country’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The large-scale deployment of imaging, image-guided therapy and patient monitoring solutions expands access to high-quality care nationwide.

Philips was selected through a tender led by Karolinska University Hospital to support Region Stockholm’s hospital-at-home initiative, delivering more care at home, remote patient monitoring and AI-enabled clinical services for up to 15,000 patients annually.

Philips signed long-term enterprise imaging partnerships with a premier health system customer in the US and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in the UK. The cloud-based imaging collaborations will connect care teams, streamline workflows and improve access to critical patient information.

Philips strengthened its Personal Health innovation leadership with recognition from the Good Housekeeping 2026 Beauty Awards for the Lumea IPL 9000 and Sonicare 6400, and launched the new Philips S800 Compact Shaver in China.



Productivity

Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 132 million in savings in the quarter. Philips is on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.

Outlook



Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook, updated to reflect the US tariff refund benefit:

Comparable sales growth: 3%-4.5%

Adjusted EBITA margin: 13.5%-14.0%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 1%, compared to 12.5%-13.0% previously

Free cash flow: EUR 1.5-1.7 billion, updated to reflect the US tariff refund, compared to EUR 1.3-1.5 billion previously





Within the context of an uncertain macro-environment, Philips' 2026 outlook includes currently known tariffs. It excludes ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US Department of Justice and the State Attorneys General.





Capital allocation



Philips completed its dividend distribution for 2025 in the second quarter of 2026. As approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2026, a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share was paid in cash or shares at the election of the shareholder, with 43.8% paid in cash.

Further information: conference call, video webcast and website



Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 08:00 am CET on July 28, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, which include additional information, including forward-looking statements and further information on our outlook, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.

Click here to view the release online



For further information, please contact:





Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com



Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com





About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements and other important information



Forward-looking statements



This document and the related oral presentation, including responses to questions following the presentation, contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future Adjusted EBITA*, future restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other costs, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “should”, “will”, “will likely result”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “projects”, “may” or similar expressions. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



These factors include, but are not limited to, macro-economic and geopolitical changes – including the war in Ukraine and ongoing tensions in the Middle East – as well as measures such as enacted and proposed tariffs and trade actions introduced in response to rising global tensions; Philips’ ability to keep pace with the changing health technology environment; Philips’ ability to gain leadership in artificial intelligence and health informatics in response to developments in the health technology industry; integration of acquisitions and their delivery on business plans and value creation expectations; ability to meet expectations with respect to ESG-related matters; securing and maintaining Philips’ intellectual property rights, and unauthorized use of third-party intellectual property rights; failure of products and services to meet quality or security standards, adversely affecting patient safety and customer operations; the resilience of our supply chain; challenges in simplifying our organization and our ways of working; attracting and retaining personnel; breach of cybersecurity; challenges in driving operational excellence and speed in bringing innovations to market; treasury and financing risks; tax risks; reliability of internal controls; compliance with regulations and standards involving quality, product safety, (cyber) security and artificial intelligence; and compliance with business conduct rules and regulations including privacy, existing and upcoming ESG disclosure and due diligence requirements. As a result, Philips’ actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause future results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see also the Further information chapter included in the Annual Report 2025.



Third-party market share data



Statements regarding market share contained in this document, including those regarding Philips’ competitive position, are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes, as well as industry and dealer panels, in combination with management estimates. Where information is not yet available to Philips, market share statements may also be based on estimates and projections prepared by management and/or based on outside sources of information. Management’s estimates of rankings are based on order intake or sales, depending on the business.



Market Abuse Regulation



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Use of non-IFRS information



In presenting and discussing the Philips Group’s financial position, operating results and cash flows, management uses certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measure and should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is contained in this document. Further information on non-IFRS measures can be found in the Annual Report 2025.



Presentation



All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up precisely to totals provided. All reported data is unaudited. Financial reporting is in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2025. Certain prior-year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.



*) Non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS information.