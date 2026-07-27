GuideTime Helps Hospitality Operators Generate Revenue From Local Experiences

MISSOULA, Mont., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideTime, a hospitality technology platform that helps lodging operators monetize guest experiences, is expanding across the hospitality sector by enabling hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds and glamping destinations to offer curated local experiences directly to their guests.

As travelers increasingly seek authentic, destination-focused experiences, hospitality operators are looking beyond traditional accommodations to create more memorable stays and develop additional revenue opportunities. GuideTime allows properties to integrate bookable local experiences into their websites and guest communications without adding operational complexity for onsite teams.

Unlike traditional concierge programs, GuideTime manages the full experience lifecycle, including provider sourcing and vetting, booking coordination, payment processing and guest communication. This allows hospitality teams to remain focused on guest service while GuideTime handles the logistics associated with each experience.

The platform currently works with hospitality groups, resorts, lodges, RV resorts, campgrounds and destination organizations throughout the United States. Through GuideTime, guests can discover and book outdoor adventures, guided tours, recreational activities, wellness experiences and other locally curated offerings before and during their stay.

“Travelers increasingly want experiences that connect them to the destinations they visit,” said Sam Jankovich, co-founder and CEO of GuideTime. “Our mission is to help hospitality operators enhance guest engagement while creating meaningful new revenue opportunities through curated experiences.”

GuideTime’s hospitality solution is designed to help properties generate ancillary revenue, improve guest satisfaction and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. According to the company, participating properties can establish a new revenue channel through guest activity bookings without requiring additional staff.

Beyond its hospitality services, GuideTime continues to develop technology infrastructure that connects lodging operators, experience providers, guides, outfitters and destination organizations through a unified ecosystem. The platform supports thousands of bookable experiences and a growing nationwide network of outdoor recreation and tourism partners.

To learn more about GuideTime’s hospitality platform, visit:

https://guidetimehospitality.com/

Watch the platform overview video:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ijw5VOJQNTY

About GuideTime

GuideTime is a hospitality and travel technology platform that helps hotels, resorts, RV parks, campgrounds, glamping operators and destination organizations transform local experiences into bookable guest offerings. Through its fully managed platform, GuideTime handles experience curation, provider management, payments, booking workflows and guest engagement, helping hospitality operators create new revenue opportunities while enhancing the guest journey.