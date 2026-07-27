Parsons Celebrates the Opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Key Takeaways:

The Gordie Howe International Bridge connects the cities of Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, Canada through a 2,800-foot-long cable-stayed main span bridge.

The new bridge will provide redundancy at the busiest trade corridor between Canada and the United States, providing significant increased economic and regional growth.

Parsons served as the owner’s engineer for the $4.7 billion ($6.4 billion CAD) bridge.



CHANTILLY, Va., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) recognized today that Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority opened the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The bridge is a 2,800-foot-long cable-stayed main span bridge over the Detroit River, the longest of its kind in North America. Parsons served as owner’s engineer for the $4.7 billion ($6.4 billion CAD) bridge and played a pivotal role in this once-in-a-generation undertaking.

“Parsons is honored to be part of the historic Gordie Howe International Bridge project, a vital connection point between the United States and Canada,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We’re a leader in bridge design, construction, and engineering, with more than 4,500 crossings around the world including landmark projects that carry pedestrians, roads, railways, and pipelines. It has been incredibly rewarding to watch this project come to life and to bring our global expertise to it, knowing it will serve communities for decades to come.”

The new bridge will provide redundancy at the busiest trade corridor between Canada and the United States, with improved border processing and highway-to-highway international connectivity. Additionally, the two ports of entry and direct freeway connections will provide high-capacity border processing and more than 500,000 square feet of attractive contemporary buildings in a landscaped environment.

Beyond transportation performance, the project serves as a powerful economic growth catalyst and trade competitiveness driver for the United States. By expanding capacity on North America’s busiest commercial land border, the bridge reduces congestion, lowers logistics costs, and enhances supply chain reliability for key sectors like automotive, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. Its construction and long-term operations support thousands of jobs, stimulate regional redevelopment in Detroit and Windsor, and strengthen supply chain resilience through added redundancy. The project also delivers broader societal benefits, including reduced emissions from smoother traffic flow, improved local road networks, and new community-oriented public spaces, positioning the corridor for sustained economic vitality and long-term binational prosperity.

In addition to the construction of a 2,800-foot-long (853-meter) cable-stayed main span bridge, the project also included Canadian customs inspection plazas, a toll plaza, and a full interchange with I-75 in Michigan, as well as local road improvements in Windsor and Detroit. It also provides access for two-way pedestrian and cyclist traffic. The expected service life of this bridge is greater than 100 years.

With more than 80 years of experience delivering iconic bridges and major transportation infrastructure, Parsons brings deep technical expertise in long-span structures, complex foundations, and resilient design. The Gordie Howe International Bridge project reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing safe, modern, and future-ready infrastructure. Parsons has delivered more than 4,500 crossings around the world, including landmark projects that carry pedestrians, roads, railways, and pipelines every day.

To learn more about Parsons’ bridge solutions, visit https://www.parsons.com/bridge/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us