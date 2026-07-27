Ponce Bank Welcomes José L. Orengo and Edward Delatorre Jr. to Its Board of Directors

BRONX, N.Y., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Bank, N.A., a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), today announced the appointment of José L. Orengo, Esq. and Edward Delatorre Jr. to its Board of Directors.

The appointments bring decades of leadership experience in law, philanthropy, governance, public safety, real estate, and community development to the Ponce Bank Board. Together, Orengo and Delatorre will help guide Ponce Bank's continued growth while reinforcing its commitment to expanding economic opportunity and serving individuals, businesses, and neighborhoods throughout New York and Northern New Jersey.

"José and Edward have each dedicated their careers to strengthening communities through leadership, service, and innovation," said Carlos P. Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank and Ponce Financial Group, Inc. "Their experience, strategic insight, and commitment to service will be invaluable as we continue to grow while remaining focused on our mission of expanding access to financial opportunity. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue building on Ponce's legacy of serving our customers and communities."

José L. Orengo is an attorney, nonprofit executive, veteran, and community leader with more than 30 years of experience advising organizations, businesses, families, and public officials on governance, philanthropy, public policy, and strategic growth. He currently serves as Director of Planned Giving for the Archdiocese of New York, where he leads charitable planning initiatives and advises senior leadership on long-term philanthropic strategy. He is also the founder and principal attorney of Orengo Law Firm, where his practice focuses on estate planning, nonprofit organizations, business law, and real estate.

Throughout his career, Mr. Orengo has held leadership positions with organizations including CARE, the New York City Council, the Manhattan Borough President's Office, and LaGuardia Community College, where he founded the LaGuardia Foundation and helped secure more than $100 million in public funding and philanthropic support. A U.S. Army and New York National Guard veteran, he has devoted his career to strengthening mission-driven organizations, mentoring future leaders, and expanding opportunities for the communities they serve.

Edward Delatorre Jr. brings more than 40 years of executive leadership in public safety, business, and real estate development. He has invested in, developed, and managed commercial and residential properties throughout the New York metropolitan area, particularly in the Bronx, and is the founder of Alboro Security Corp., a company specializing in security training and risk management.

Mr. Delatorre Jr. recently concluded a distinguished career with the New York City Police Department, retiring as Deputy Commissioner of Labor Relations after more than four decades of service. During his tenure, he held numerous executive leadership positions, including Chief of Transit and Commanding Officer of the Police Academy. He oversaw major operational, labor, cybersecurity, and public safety initiatives, managed significant operating and capital budgets, secured nearly $40 million in federal grants for transit security, and helped develop innovative programs that strengthened public safety and community partnerships across New York City.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Delatorre Jr. has dedicated decades to mentoring future law enforcement leaders and supporting community organizations through his long-standing service with the NYPD Hispanic Society and Law Enforcement Exploring.

"We are delighted to welcome José and Edward to the Ponce Bank Board of Directors," said Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Ponce Bank and Ponce Financial Group, Inc. "Both bring exceptional records of leadership, governance, and public service, along with a deep commitment to the communities we serve. Their experience and perspective will strengthen our Board as we continue guiding Ponce's long-term growth and advancing our mission."

As members of the Board of Directors, Orengo and Delatorre will help guide Ponce Bank's strategic direction and expand economic opportunity throughout the communities it serves. They join the Board as the Bank advances several significant initiatives, including a public-private partnership with New York City and New York State to expand access to capital for small businesses and underserved communities; the continued expansion of its Small Business Bootcamp program supporting entrepreneurs; ongoing efforts to address banking deserts through new lending and community banking initiatives; and continued investment in affordable housing, commercial lending, and community development projects throughout New York City and Northern New Jersey.

About Ponce Bank, N.A.

Founded in the Bronx in 1960, Ponce Bank, N.A. is a community bank serving customers through 13 bank branches, two ATM centers and three loan production offices across the New York metropolitan area, with $3.5 billion in assets and more than $500 million in capital. It also has a representative office in Coral Gables, Florida.

As a Minority Depository Institution (MDI), certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and SBA lender, Ponce Bank is dedicated to expanding access to capital, supporting homeownership, strengthening small businesses, and creating economic opportunities. Ponce Bank ranks #1 among the nation's 20 largest housing-focused CDFI banks in assets, deposits, and lending. Ponce Financial Group, Inc., its parent company, trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

Media Contact

Jane Trachet

Ponce Bank

+1 (718) 734-7730

jane.trachet@poncebank.net