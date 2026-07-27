Moxie Management Expands Off-Campus Housing Portfolio Near USC in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA , July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary

Moxie Management continues strengthening its presence as a leading USC off-campus housing provider in Los Angeles, California. The company operates an expansive portfolio of renovated apartments, studios, and multi-bedroom residences designed specifically for students attending the University of Southern California. With properties ranging from intimate studios to sprawling 11-bedroom homes, Moxie Management addresses the diverse housing needs of individual scholars, roommate groups, and larger student organizations seeking secure, comfortable living spaces near campus.

Moxie Management is proud to announce its continued commitment to serving the USC student housing market with an extensive selection of houses for rent near USC throughout the Los Angeles area. As students prepare for the upcoming academic year, Moxie Management remains dedicated to simplifying the off-campus housing search through transparent listings, property renovations, and student-centered amenities that prioritize safety and convenience.

The company's growth reflects increasing demand for quality student housing near USC's University Park and Health Sciences campuses. Moxie Management’s houses for rent near USC feature modern renovations, secure entry systems, and proximity to public transportation, dining, and retail establishments throughout Los Angeles neighborhoods including Koreatown, Westlake, and surrounding communities.





Moxie Management

Moxie Management understands that finding appropriate apartments near USC involves more than identifying available units. The company curates its listings to match varying budgets, lifestyle preferences, and academic schedules. Students seeking apartments near USC benefit from detailed property descriptions, transparent pricing structures, and property managers who understand the unique pressures of student life throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

"We recognize that students deserve housing options that don't compromise on safety, comfort, or affordability," a company spokesperson shared. "Our portfolio reflects our commitment to delivering properties that support academic success and personal growth for the USC community."





Moxie Management

How Moxie Management Supports Student Housing Needs in Los Angeles

Selecting appropriate USC off-campus housing requires careful consideration of location, amenities, lease terms, and community dynamics. Moxie Management's USC off-campus housing options address these multifaceted requirements by offering flexible lease structures, responsive property management, and living spaces that foster both academic focus and social connection among residents. The company's approach extends beyond providing walls and doors—it involves creating residential environments where students thrive academically and personally throughout their time in Los Angeles.

The diversity of Moxie Management's property types ensures that students with different living preferences find suitable accommodations. Private studios appeal to scholars requiring focused study environments, while multi-bedroom homes accommodate friend groups seeking shared living experiences. USC off-campus housing through Moxie Management includes properties with varying layouts, furnishing options, and accessibility features that reflect the genuine diversity of the student population attending universities throughout Los Angeles.





Moxie Management

International students and domestic scholars alike benefit from Moxie Management's transparent communication and straightforward leasing processes. The company provides clear information regarding utilities, maintenance responsibilities, parking arrangements, and community policies, eliminating confusion that often accompanies off-campus housing transitions. This commitment to clarity extends to USC house rental agreements, where USC house rental terms are explained thoroughly before students commit to occupancy.

Key Features and Facts

Location Coverage: Properties throughout Los Angeles near USC's University Park and Health Sciences campuses, including Koreatown, Westlake, and nearby residential neighborhoods

Housing Types: Private studios, one-bedroom apartments, multi-bedroom residences, and large shared houses accommodating up to 11 occupants

Property Standards: Renovated interiors, modern security systems, responsive maintenance teams, and proximity to public transportation and essential services

Availability: Year-round listing updates with flexible lease options designed to align with academic calendars and student timelines

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What types of housing does Moxie Management offer near USC?

A: Moxie Management operates studios, one-bedroom apartments, multi-bedroom residences, and houses accommodating groups up to 11 residents throughout the Los Angeles area. All properties undergo renovation to ensure modern amenities, functional layouts, and secure access systems.

Q: What areas does Moxie Management serve?

A: Moxie Management serves neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles including Koreatown, Westlake, and adjacent communities near USC's campuses. The company focuses exclusively on properties positioned for convenient student access to university facilities and campus life.

Q: How can students browse available properties and apply for housing?

A: Students can explore comprehensive property listings, view photographs, and initiate inquiries through Moxie Management's online platform. Contact information is available through the website for additional questions or to schedule property viewings.

Visit https://moxieusc.com/ to learn more.

About Moxie Management



Moxie Management operates a diverse portfolio of student housing properties near the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, serving individual scholars, roommate groups, and larger student organizations. The company differentiates itself through property renovations, transparent pricing, and property management practices designed specifically for student populations. With properties throughout Koreatown, Westlake, and surrounding Los Angeles neighborhoods, Moxie Management maintains direct access to its student residents and responsive maintenance teams. For additional information, visit https://moxieusc.com/.

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Media Contact:

Moxie Management

11301 W. Olympic Blvd #840 Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 362-8105

moxieusc.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/moxieUSC/?_rdr

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moxie-management/

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