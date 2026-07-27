Enhanced Capital Announces Release of 2025 Community Impact Report

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced Capital, a private credit strategy of Ridgepost Capital, released its 2025 Community Impact Report, highlighting its continued focus on deploying private capital through incentive-based and policy-driven financing solutions in the lower-middle market.

In 2025, Enhanced Capital deployed over $350 million across 65 projects and businesses in 24 states, supporting the firm’s core themes: Underserved Communities, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Development Programs.

“Throughout 2025, we remained focused on directing private capital toward projects and businesses often overlooked by traditional financing,” said Michael Korengold, Enhanced Capital President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our experience in incentive-based financing allows us to support a wide range of investments through our two strategies, Project Finance and Small Business Lending, while aligning private capital with public policy objectives.”

2025 and since inception highlights:

$6.8 billion raised, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, supporting over 1,000 projects and businesses across 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico since inception.

raised, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, supporting over projects and businesses across states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico since inception. Over 3,900 jobs were supported in 2025, and over 70,000 jobs were supported since inception.

jobs were supported in 2025, and over jobs were supported since inception. 809 megawatts of clean energy capacity installed in 2025, and over 1,700 megawatts since inception.

megawatts of clean energy capacity installed in 2025, and over megawatts since inception. 98% of 2025 investments, and 83% of investments since inception, focused on low-income, rural, or underserved communities.

of 2025 investments, and of investments since inception, focused on low-income, rural, or underserved communities. Enhanced received a $65 million New Markets Tax Credit allocation, launched its Missouri Rural Fund, and was recognized by ImpactAssets 50.



Enhanced Capital's 2025 Community Impact Report underscores the firm's belief that aligning private capital with public policy objectives to deploy capital where it's needed most doesn't just generate returns, it builds resilient economies. Behind every number is a project or business that traditional financing overlooked, and a stronger community as a result.

To read the 2025 Community Impact Report and learn more about Enhanced Capital’s initiatives, visit the Enhanced Capital website.

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a private credit investment manager founded in 1999 focused on Project Finance and Small Business Lending.

From inception through June 30th, 2026, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $6.9 billion. Enhanced Capital’s investments support over 1,000 projects and businesses across 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico.

Enhanced Capital invests within its impact themes: Underserved Communities; Environmental Sustainability; and Community Development Programs. Enhanced Capital is a strategy of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC), a diversified, multi-asset investment platform. For more information, visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, and its affiliates, is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Information presented is for discussion purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product, or investment advisory services. This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in a fund.

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Info@enhancedcapital.com