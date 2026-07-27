[Latest] Global Isobutanol Market Size/Share Worth USD 1.89 Billion by 2035 at a 38% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Isobutanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Fuel Grade Isobutanol, Chemical Grade Isobutanol, Pharmaceutical Grade Isobutanol, Others (Research & Laboratory Grade)), By Production Process (Oxo Synthesis (Hydroformylation of Propylene), Rhodium-Catalyzed Low-Pressure Oxo Process, Cobalt-Catalyzed High-Pressure Oxo Process, Fermentation-Based Bio-Isobutanol, Yeast Fermentation (GIFT Technology, Butamax), Bacterial Fermentation (Clostridium-Based), Cellulosic Biomass Fermentation, Reppe Synthesis, Others (Aldol Condensation, Isobutylene Hydration)), By Application (Solvents, Coatings & Lacquer Solvents, Printing Ink Solvents, Cleaning & Industrial Process Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Gasoline Blending & Oxygenate, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Precursor, Renewable Gasoline Component, Chemical Intermediates, Isobutyl Acetate Production, Diisobutyl Phthalate (DIBP) Production, Isobutyl Acrylate Production, Isobutyric Acid Production, Coatings & Paints, Architectural Coating Formulations, Automotive Refinish Coatings, Industrial & Protective Coatings, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical Solvent & Intermediate, Cosmetic Fragrance & Formulation Solvent, Others, Extraction & Separation Solvent, Rubber & Adhesive Processing), By End Use (Automotive, OEM Automotive Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Bio-Isobutanol-Derived SAF for Aviation, Paints & Coatings, Architectural Paints Manufacturers, Industrial Coatings Manufacturers, Marine Coatings Manufacturers, Chemical Manufacturing, Ester & Plasticizer Producers, Acrylate Polymer Manufacturers, Specialty Chemical Producers, Food & Beverages, Food-Grade Solvent Applications, Flavor & Fragrance Ingredient, Pharmaceuticals, Drug Formulation & Synthesis, Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing, Others, Aviation Fuel Producers, Research & Academic Institutions, Agricultural Chemical Formulation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Isobutanol Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.81 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.89 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 38% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Isobutanol Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=91373

Global Isobutanol Market Revenue and Trends

The isobutanol market is global and includes a branched-chain alcohol that is made by fermentation or petrochemical processes and is used as a solvent, chemical intermediate, and gasoline blendstock. It happens to be a valuable solvent for paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care, plastics, and fuel additives, providing a combination of excellent solvency, low volatilities, and octane-boosting properties.

The global isobutanol market is rising due to increasing global demand for sustainable biofuel components, a growing use of isobutanol in specialty chemicals and coatings, the expansion of bio-based production, a rising pharmaceutical and personal care market, and advancements in fermentation technologies worldwide.

Request a Customized Copy of the Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=91373

What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the global isobutanol market?

The rollout of bio-based chemicals and reduced environmental regulations on volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as a requirement for modern manufacturing and energy end applications have increased adoption rates as well as the demand for high-octane gasoline blendstocks. Market opportunities come from consistent application in coatings, solvents, and fuel, which helps meet performance and sustainability targets, industry reports indicate. With the emphasis on green chemistry and energy efficiency, manufacturers and formulators are looking for consistent isobutanol that is compatible with today’s formulations and will ensure future regulatory compliance.

Technological innovations have led to advanced bio-fermentation processes, improved separation technologies, and higher-purity grades, which have made production more efficient and more cost-competitive and improved product quality. Other factors are the increased emphasis on renewable chemicals and biofuels, increased availability of bio-based isobutanol in emerging markets, and government initiatives and investments in sustainable chemistry and clean energy in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Isobutanol report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

This includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Isobutanol report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Sustainable aviation fuel mandate expansion creating bio-isobutanol demand +3.6% Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Opens large-scale new fuel demand category Conversion of existing ethanol fermentation capacity to isobutanol production +2.8% North America, Brazil, India Reduces capital cost of bio-isobutanol supply expansion Development of cellulosic biomass feedstock for bio-isobutanol +2.4% North America, Europe Improves lifecycle carbon intensity and RIN value Growing bio-based chemicals demand from European REACH compliance +2.1% Europe Creates premium pricing for bio-isobutanol solvent Isobutanol-to-renewable diesel and renewable gasoline conversion +1.9% North America, Europe Expands fuel application beyond aviation

Request a Customized Copy of the Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the isobutanol market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the isobutanol market forward?

What are the isobutanol industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the isobutanol market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the isobutanol market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Isobutanol Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Fermentation organism isobutanol toxicity limiting titer and yield -2.1% Global Constrains bio-isobutanol fermentation productivity Regulatory approval timelines for bio-isobutanol fuel blending -1.7% Asia Pacific, Latin America, LAMEA Delays fuel market entry in new geographies Competition from other SAF production pathways (HEFA, PtL, ATJ-ethanol) -1.9% Europe, North America Pressures bio-isobutanol SAF market share Consumer and industry acceptance of bio-based solvent products -1.3% Global Slows coating formulator transition to bio-isobutanol Scale-up risk in cellulosic fermentation technology -1.6% North America, Europe Creates technology commercialization uncertainty

Request a Customized Copy of the Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?

Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Isobutanol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Fuel Grade Isobutanol, Chemical Grade Isobutanol, Pharmaceutical Grade Isobutanol, Others (Research & Laboratory Grade)), By Production Process (Oxo Synthesis (Hydroformylation of Propylene), Rhodium-Catalyzed Low-Pressure Oxo Process, Cobalt-Catalyzed High-Pressure Oxo Process, Fermentation-Based Bio-Isobutanol, Yeast Fermentation (GIFT Technology, Butamax), Bacterial Fermentation (Clostridium-Based), Cellulosic Biomass Fermentation, Reppe Synthesis, Others (Aldol Condensation, Isobutylene Hydration)), By Application (Solvents, Coatings & Lacquer Solvents, Printing Ink Solvents, Cleaning & Industrial Process Solvents, Fuel & Fuel Additives, Gasoline Blending & Oxygenate, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Precursor, Renewable Gasoline Component, Chemical Intermediates, Isobutyl Acetate Production, Diisobutyl Phthalate (DIBP) Production, Isobutyl Acrylate Production, Isobutyric Acid Production, Coatings & Paints, Architectural Coating Formulations, Automotive Refinish Coatings, Industrial & Protective Coatings, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical Solvent & Intermediate, Cosmetic Fragrance & Formulation Solvent, Others, Extraction & Separation Solvent, Rubber & Adhesive Processing), By End Use (Automotive, OEM Automotive Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Bio-Isobutanol-Derived SAF for Aviation, Paints & Coatings, Architectural Paints Manufacturers, Industrial Coatings Manufacturers, Marine Coatings Manufacturers, Chemical Manufacturing, Ester & Plasticizer Producers, Acrylate Polymer Manufacturers, Specialty Chemical Producers, Food & Beverages, Food-Grade Solvent Applications, Flavor & Fragrance Ingredient, Pharmaceuticals, Drug Formulation & Synthesis, Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing, Others, Aviation Fuel Producers, Research & Academic Institutions, Agricultural Chemical Formulation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Segment Insight

By Product Type

The global isobutanol market is divided into bio-based isobutanol, petrochemical-based isobutanol, and other sources based on the source of isobutanol. As of 2025, the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global isobutanol market is bio-based isobutanol, which is expected to be driven by its renewable source, low carbon footprint, and high demand for sustainable chemicals and fuel applications.

The segment is crucial for companies looking for green substitutes to petrochemical solvents and blendstocks, while innovations in engineered microorganisms and efficient downstream processing offer significant potential for yield and economic gains (which chemical manufacturers and fuel producers see as critical for achieving sustainability goals and compliance with regulations in paints and coatings and biofuels).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales and specialty chemical distributors have the largest market share and are the main source for bulk supply, technical support, custom blending, and regulatory compliance services. Expert formulation advice and dependable procurement solutions for coatings manufacturers, pharmaceuticals companies, fuel blenders, and industrial users with large isobutanol applications make these channels the preferred choice for businesses that work with specialty chemical and fuel additive applications.

Regional Insights

North America becomes the second largest region in the global isobutanol market because of the fact that the region has mature bio-based isobutanol production facilities; high demand in paints and coatings, a well-established fuel additive industry, and the policies of renewable chemicals. The region enjoys significant investment in biotechnology and a well-developed chemical industry, and bio-isobutanol’s early introduction has provided significant durability for the market and a continuous demand.

However, the Asia Pacific region holds the top position and shows the highest growth rate in the global isobutanol market because of the high rate of industrialization in the region, the growing paints and coatings market, the rising auto and fuel industry, and the rise in investments made in the bio-based chemicals market. China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are seeing growing demand for isobutanol due to growing production, government interest in green chemistry, and local production capacity. Increased adoption of sustainable solvents in the end-use industries and demand for the same propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 0.81 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 1.89 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.74 billion CAGR Growth Rate 38% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Grade, Production Process, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In 2025: Gevo, Inc. ramped up commercial production of bio-based isobutanol with facility enhancements, further contributing to its supply of renewable chemicals and sustainable aviation fuel precursors to the world.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Isobutanol Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

A personalized market brief by the author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Waste Plastic Brick Market

Metal Stamping Market

Hexamethylphosphorous Triamide Market

Oxalyl Chloride Market

Polyvinyl Butyral Powder Market

Insulation Coating Materials Market

Sulfur Concrete Market

Synthetic and Bio-Based Lubricants Market

Reciprocating and Rotary Compressor Lubricant Market

PMMA Resin Flooring Market

Lubricants in the Oil and Gas Market

List of the prominent players in the Isobutanol Market:

Gevo Inc.

OQ Chemicals GmbH (formerly Oxea)

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Sinopec Corp.

Perstorp Holding AB

Others

The Isobutanol Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

Fuel Grade Isobutanol

Chemical Grade Isobutanol

Pharmaceutical Grade Isobutanol

Others (Research & Laboratory Grade)

By Production Process

Oxo Synthesis (Hydroformylation of Propylene) Rhodium-Catalyzed Low-Pressure Oxo Process Cobalt-Catalyzed High-Pressure Oxo Process

Fermentation-Based Bio-Isobutanol Yeast Fermentation (GIFT Technology, Butamax) Bacterial Fermentation (Clostridium-Based) Cellulosic Biomass Fermentation

Reppe Synthesis

Others (Aldol Condensation, Isobutylene Hydration)

By Application

Solvents Coatings & Lacquer Solvents Printing Ink Solvents Cleaning & Industrial Process Solvents

Fuel & Fuel Additives Gasoline Blending & Oxygenate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Precursor Renewable Gasoline Component

Chemical Intermediates Isobutyl Acetate Production Diisobutyl Phthalate (DIBP) Production Isobutyl Acrylate Production Isobutyric Acid Production

Coatings & Paints Architectural Coating Formulations Automotive Refinish Coatings Industrial & Protective Coatings

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Pharmaceutical Solvent & Intermediate Cosmetic Fragrance & Formulation Solvent

Others Extraction & Separation Solvent Rubber & Adhesive Processing



By End Use

Automotive OEM Automotive Coatings Automotive Refinish Bio-Isobutanol-Derived SAF for Aviation

Paints & Coatings Architectural Paints Manufacturers Industrial Coatings Manufacturers Marine Coatings Manufacturers

Chemical Manufacturing Ester & Plasticizer Producers Acrylate Polymer Manufacturers Specialty Chemical Producers

Food & Beverages Food-Grade Solvent Applications Flavor & Fragrance Ingredient

Pharmaceuticals Drug Formulation & Synthesis Cosmetics & Personal Care Manufacturing

Others Aviation Fuel Producers Research & Academic Institutions Agricultural Chemical Formulation



Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Isobutanol Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Isobutanol Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Isobutanol Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Isobutanol Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Isobutanol Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Isobutanol Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the isobutanol market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Isobutanol Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an isobutanol market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the isobutanol industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Isobutanol Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Isobutanol Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Isobutanol Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

Reasons to Purchase Isobutanol Market Report

The Isobutanol Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

The Isobutanol market report outlines the market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Isobutanol Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Isobutanol Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global isobutanol market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Isobutanol Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide isobutanol market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the isobutanol market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the isobutanol market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide isobutanol market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the isobutanol industry.

Managers in the isobutanol sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide isobutanol market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in isobutanol products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Isobutanol Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Frank Gittens

CMI Consulting LLC

701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333

Austin, Texas 78702

United States

USA: +1 737-734-2707

APAC: +91 20 46022736

WhatsApp No : +1 801 639 9061

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.healthcareforesights.com/

Buy this Premium Isobutanol Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/isobutanol-market/