LiveMode Opens Landmark Commercial Program for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027, Which It Will Broadcast in Brazil and Portugal

SAO PAULO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveMode is now selling to the advertising market the sponsorship program for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027, the tournament the company will broadcast free-to-air in Brazil through CazéTV , its creator-led YouTube channel. For the first time ever, the world's biggest women's sporting event will be held in Brazil, from June to July next year, with all 64 matches streamed live on CazéTV. The company also acquired the rights to broadcast the competition in Portugal through LiveModeTV.

The commercial program was presented to the industry at Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu, in São Paulo. Official FIFA sponsors will receive priority access to the commercial packages, which include social media image-rights activations within exclusive usage windows, bespoke branded content, and premium sponsorship integrations, all delivered in the editorial style that has made CazéTV one of Brazil's most successful sports media brands. Coverage will also feature dedicated programming, original content, and fan experiences built around the tournament.

“CazéTV arrives at the 2027 World Cup backed by the experience of broadcasting the world's biggest sporting events over the past several years,” said Christian Mutzig, partner at LiveMode. “That experience will allow us to tell the most compelling stories a World Cup in Brazil can offer, the stories that give personality to every national team, every match, and every day of the tournament. The brands that choose to partner with us will be at the center of those narratives. That's where we want to be, and where they'll want to be as well.”





A record Final, and where the audience came from

The commercial launch follows a men's World Cup that reset the audience ceiling in Brazil. The peak audience for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final grew 51.7% over 2022, with the combined number of households and connected devices rising simultaneously across broadcast television and streaming from 34.85 million to 52.86 million, the largest audience ever recorded for a World Cup Final in the country.

CazéTV's peak concurrent viewership on YouTube more than quadrupled this tournament, from 4.85 million to 20.56 million connected devices, a 324% increase, while the combined audience of the two broadcasters carrying the tournament on television grew 7.65%. Reach followed the same pattern, for which in the final match alone, CazéTV captured 38.72 million unique accounts, up from 8.73 million in 2022, a 344% gain.

Across the full tournament, the number of unique accounts watching CazéTV more than doubled, from 55.6 million to 118.7 million, a 114% increase. Every one of Brazil's five matches in 2026 drew a larger audience than the equivalent stage in 2022, lifting the average combined peak from 43.7 million to 53.2 million, a 21.7% gain.

Taken together, the figures point to a redistribution between television and streaming, with digital growth large enough to offset the slower pace of broadcast TV and carry the tournament's total audience to a new all-time high in Brazil and worldwide.

LiveModeTV is a success in Portugal

LiveMode launched LiveModeTV during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching more than 5 million unique devices and surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers before the tournament ended. The channel now holds the 25 largest YouTube livestreams ever recorded in Portugal, while approximately 70% of its audience was between 18 and 45 years old, representing a 90% reach of that demographic across the country during the competition. “We've realized that viewers genuinely feel like they're watching football alongside friends. That's exactly the experience we want to continue delivering,” said João Mesquita, General Manager of LiveModeTV.

Following its successful launch in Portugal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, LiveModeTV is already preparing its next major milestone. The broadcaster will stream one match per day at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, for a total of 25 matches in Portugal.

In both markets, the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027 broadcasts will lean on the same combination that produced the 2026 results: live sports, creators, entertainment and audience participation, with live chat, real-time polls and interactive features turning the transmission into a shared environment where fans, creators, athletes and brands take part in the same conversation.

About LiveMode

Founded in 2017, LiveMode has established itself as an innovative company in the sports and media industries. The company partners with sports organizations to develop and operate live sports distribution solutions, including its own platforms, such as CazéTV in Brazil, one of the country's leading destinations for sports content. CazéTV broadcasts major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Olympic Games, and some of the world's most prestigious soccer competitions. LiveMode has expanded its international footprint through LiveModeTV, beginning with Portugal, where it launched a free digital channel on YouTube. The company recently announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has become a partner in its international expansion initiative, which aims to bring major sports competitions to younger audiences through creator-led broadcasts and distribution across digital platforms and social media.

Media contact:

Leo Stamillo

leo@contentco.tech

contentco.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cee0e890-aadd-43cf-a74a-e0a553fc480d