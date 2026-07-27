Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Investors Who Suffered Losses May Be Eligible to Participate in Securities Class Action; Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who incurred losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should be aware of the August 25, 2026, deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Futu Holdings Sued?

The complaint alleges that Futu Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding its regulatory compliance, financial reporting, and business operations.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period the Company failed to disclose that:

Futu was not in compliance with certain requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC");

the Company allegedly continued conducting securities brokerage, public fund sales, and futures business in mainland China without obtaining required licenses or regulatory approvals;

Futu was reasonably likely to face significant regulatory enforcement, including confiscation of alleged illegal gains and substantial monetary penalties;

the Company's reported financial results were allegedly overstated; and

positive statements concerning Futu's business, operations, and future prospects were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.





The complaint alleges that investors purchased Futu securities at artificially inflated prices because the market lacked this material information.

What Happened?

On May 28, 2026, before the U.S. market opened, Futu announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. According to the complaint, the Company disclosed that its quarterly net income reflected proposed regulatory penalties consisting of:

confiscation of approximately RMB470 million in alleged illegal gains; and

fines of approximately RMB1.38 billion;

for a combined proposed penalty of approximately RMB1.85 billion.

The Company reported the adjustment within "Others, net" in its statement of comprehensive income.

Following the announcement, Futu's share price fell $5.31 per share, or approximately 4.8%, closing at $104.91 on May 28, 2026, allegedly causing losses for investors.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026.

If you purchased Futu stock during this period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who choose not to seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and ultimately results in a recovery.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 25, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Futu Holdings class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Futu failed to disclose material information regarding its regulatory compliance in mainland China, the risk of significant regulatory penalties, and the impact those issues could have on the Company's financial results.

Why did Futu stock decline on May 28, 2026?

According to the complaint, Futu disclosed that its first-quarter 2026 financial results reflected proposed regulatory penalties totaling approximately RMB1.85 billion, after which the Company's share price declined approximately 4.8%.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff to recover money?

No. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future settlement or judgment if the lawsuit is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

No. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is recovery, defendants will pay fees and costs.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Futu Holdings securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for shareholders, achieved significant corporate governance reforms at hundreds of public companies, and has extensive experience prosecuting securities class actions nationwide.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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