Alico, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Monday, August 10, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday, August 10, 2026 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-3982 in the United States and 1-201-493-6780 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13761363.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 47,000 acres across 7 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

bheine@alicoinc.com