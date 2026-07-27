Scribe Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares, and Closing of the Concurrent Private Placement

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (“Scribe Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: SCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering purpose-built in vivo CRISPR technologies designed to extend healthy lifespan through disease prevention and durable therapeutic intervention, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 9,867,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,287,000 additional shares, at the initial public offering price of $15.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by Scribe Therapeutics. Scribe Therapeutics’ common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 24, 2026 under the ticker symbol “SCTX.”

Leerink Partners, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Guggenheim Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Scribe Therapeutics from the initial public offering, including full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares and the concurrent private placement, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, were approximately $155.51 million.

A registration statement relating to the securities issued and sold in the initial public offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on July 23, 2026. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the initial public offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 645-3751 (option #5) or by email at WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

In addition to the shares sold in the initial public offering, Scribe Therapeutics today announced the closing on July 27, 2026 of its sale of 500,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price per share in a concurrent private placement to Sanofi. The sale of the shares of common stock in the concurrent private placement was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Scribe, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Scribe Therapeutics Inc.

Scribe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering CRISPR-based technologies into purpose-built in vivo genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Leveraging its CRISPR by Design™ approach and nature’s blueprint for improved cardiovascular health, Scribe’s initial programs focus on addressing the key drivers of ASCVD such as elevated LDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and triglycerides. The company’s lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene and reduce LDL-C levels without inducing permanent DNA changes. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is advancing scalable, transformative, and preventative genetic medicines with the goal of improving outcomes and democratizing access to the protective effects of beneficial human genetics.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations, Scribe Therapeutics

ir@scribetx.com