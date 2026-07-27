CBNK Reports 2Q ROA of 1.52% and EPS of $0.87

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported:
|Quarter Ended
|% Change (Annualized)
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2Q26
|1Q26
|2Q25
|2Q26 vs 1Q26
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|Balance Sheet Summary
|Gross Loans (1)
|$3,086
|$3,026
|$2,740
|7.9%
|12.6%
|Total Deposits
|3,371
|3,292
|2,941
|9.6%
|14.6%
|Customer Deposits(2)
|3,140
|2,989
|2,671
|20.3%
|17.6%
|Tangible Book Value per share(3)
|$23.45
|$22.62
|$20.64
|14.7%
|13.6%
|GAAP
|Core(3)
|Quarter Ended
|Change
|Quarter Ended
|Change
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2Q26
|1Q26
|2Q25
|2Q26 vs 1Q26
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|2Q26
|1Q26
|2Q25
|2Q26 vs 1Q26
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|Earnings Summary
|Net Income
|$14.3
|$12.0
|$13.1
|18.6%
|8.5%
|$14.3
|$12.0
|$14.2
|18.6%
|0.3%
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$0.87
|$0.73
|$0.78
|19.2%
|11.5%
|$0.87
|$0.73
|$0.85
|19.2%
|2.4%
|ROA
|1.52%
|1.33%
|1.60%
|19 bps
|(8) bps
|1.52%
|1.33%
|1.73%
|19 bps
|(21) bps
|ROTCE(3)
|15.51%
|13.58%
|16.10%
|193 bps
|(59) bps
|15.51%
|13.58%
|17.39%
|193 bps
|(188) bps
|Including Card
|Excluding Card
|NIM
|5.64%
|5.71%
|6.04%
|(7) bps
|(40) bps
|4.04%
|4.15%
|4.42%
|(11) bps
|(38) bps
|GAAP
|Core(3)
|Six Months Ended
|Change
|Six Months Ended
|Change
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2Q26
|2Q25
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|2Q26
|2Q25
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|Earnings Summary
|Net Income
|$26.3
|$27.1
|(3.0)%
|$26.3
|$29.1
|(9.7)%
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$1.60
|$1.60
|—%
|$1.60
|$1.72
|(7.0)%
|ROA
|1.43%
|1.68%
|(25) bps
|1.43%
|1.80%
|(37) bps
|ROTCE(3)
|14.57%
|16.82%
|(225) bps
|14.57%
|18.07%
|(350) bps
|Including Card
|Excluding Card
|NIM
|5.68%
|6.04%
|(36) bps
|4.09%
|4.39%
|(30) bps
(1) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs.
(2) Customer deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits.
(3) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
“The Board is very pleased that we were able to deliver another quarter of strong operating performance, highlighted by solid loan and deposit growth, diversified fee income generation, and continued growth in tangible book value per share,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “The increase in non-interest expenses year-over-year reflects our continued investment in strategic initiatives, including our unsecured card platform, the expansion of our targeted C&I verticals, and our customer-facing and back-office technology infrastructure. We believe these investments strengthen our franchise and will continue to reduce our exposure to cyber risks, credit losses at OpenSky™, enhance our customers' experience, and, ultimately, improve our operating efficiency, all while supporting our robust, organic, long-term growth goals.”
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Continued to strengthen the funding base, with total deposits, including brokered deposits, increasing 9.6% (annualized) from 1Q 2026; Excluding a $15.0 million reduction associated with the same single customer relationship noted in 1Q 2026, total deposits grew 11.5% (annualized) while reducing brokered deposits by 23.8%
- Sustained strong customer deposit momentum, with customer deposits increasing 20.3% (annualized) from 1Q 2026, or 27.0% (annualized) excluding the relationship referenced above
- Generated 7.9% (annualized) growth in gross loans from 1Q 2026, driven by broad-based production across the portfolio; Through July 15th(1), loan growth totaled $159.2 million, representing an implied annualized growth rate of 10.0%
- Continued tangible book value compounding, with tangible book value(2) per share increasing 14.7% (annualized) from 1Q 2026
- Delivered diluted earnings per share of $0.87, up 19.2% from 1Q 2026, supported by an 18.6% increase in net income
- Produced 29.6% (annualized) fee income growth, with contributions from nearly every major fee category, led by higher USDA volume, continued production from the new SBA team, significant growth in Windsor revenue and increased mortgage production. Fee revenue represented 22.0% of total revenue
- Continued to execute on strategic growth initiatives while maintaining strong expense discipline, with noninterest expense remaining flat despite ongoing investments in unsecured card, card partnerships, data infrastructure and personnel
- The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.14 per share, a 16.7% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2026.
(1) Balances through July 15th are preliminary and unaudited. They have not been subject to customary reconciliations or closing procedures and may not be indicative of final balances at quarter end.
(2) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
“We continue to execute on our growth strategy across the franchise, delivering strong customer deposit growth, solid loan production and broad-based fee income expansion" said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. "The breadth of our performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and positions us well to continue expanding customer relationships, growing the balance sheet and delivering sustainable long-term growth."
Consolidated financial performance
Net income of $14.3 million increased $2.2 million compared to 1Q 2026, and earnings per share - diluted of $0.87 increased $0.14 per share from 1Q 2026. Net income increased $1.1 million, or 8.5%, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2Q 2025. 2Q 2026 Core net income(1) of $14.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, increased $2.2 million, or 18.6%, from 1Q 2026 Core net income of $12.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. 2Q 2026 Core net income increased $0.1 million from 2Q 2025 Core net income of $14.2 million. 2Q 2026 Core net income excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA") was $14.0 million, an increase of $0.8 million from 2Q 2025 Core net income excluding PAA of $13.2 million.
(1) As used in this press release, Core net income and Core noninterest expense are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Quarterly net interest income:
- Net interest income of $50.9 million increased $1.5 million, or 3.1% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2026, and increased $3.3 million, or 6.9%, year-over-year.
- Interest income of $70.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2026, and increased $5.4 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year. The increase from 1Q 2026 was primarily driven by a $0.9 million increase from OpenSky™ due to higher balances and higher yields, $1.0 million from the Commercial Bank driven by $0.5 million from interest bearing cash income, $0.4 million from investment securities, and $0.2 million from loan growth. The increase year-over-year was primarily driven by $3.8 million from the Commercial Bank due to strong organic loan growth, and $1.5 million from OpenSky™ due to strong growth from the unsecured loan product.
- Interest income included $0.2 million from net PAA in 2Q 2026, compared to $0.3 million in 1Q 2026 and $0.4 million in net PAA in 2Q 2025.
- Interest expense of $19.0 million increased $0.5 million, or 2.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2026, and increased $2.1 million, or 12.3%, year-over-year. The increase of $0.5 million compared to 1Q 2026, was primarily driven by growth in the deposit portfolio, and a shift in deposit mix to money markets accounts. The increase of $2.1 million year-over-year was driven by $1.0 million from higher balances and a shift in deposit mix, $0.8 million of lower PAA, and $0.3 million of higher borrowing costs.
- Interest expense included a $0.1 million benefit from net PAA in 2Q 2026, compared to a $0.1 million benefit in 1Q 2026. There was a $0.9 million benefit from net PAA in 2Q 2025.
- Interest expense included a $0.1 million benefit from net PAA in 2Q 2026, compared to a $0.1 million benefit in 1Q 2026. There was a $0.9 million benefit from net PAA in 2Q 2025.
- Interest income of $70.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2026, and increased $5.4 million, or 8.3%, year-over-year. The increase from 1Q 2026 was primarily driven by a $0.9 million increase from OpenSky™ due to higher balances and higher yields, $1.0 million from the Commercial Bank driven by $0.5 million from interest bearing cash income, $0.4 million from investment securities, and $0.2 million from loan growth. The increase year-over-year was primarily driven by $3.8 million from the Commercial Bank due to strong organic loan growth, and $1.5 million from OpenSky™ due to strong growth from the unsecured loan product.
Quarterly provision:
- The 2Q 2026 provision for credit losses was $3.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million from 1Q 2026. Net charge-offs totaled $3.8 million, or 0.50% of portfolio loans (annualized), up from $3.0 million or 0.40% of portfolio loans (annualized), in 1Q 2026.
- Net charge-offs in the quarter include $2.9 million from OpenSky™ loans and $0.9 million from Commercial Bank loans. Net charge-offs for the Commercial Bank increased $1.0 million quarter-over-quarter primarily due to a $0.7 million recovery in 1Q 2026. OpenSky™ net charge-offs amounted to $2.9 million in 2Q 2026 compared to $3.1 million in 1Q 2026.
- At June 30, 2026, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.76%, down 5 bps from March 31, 2026.
Quarterly fee revenue:
- Fee Revenue of $14.4 million increased $1.0 million, compared to 1Q 2026 and increased $1.3 million year-over-year. The increase of $1.0 million during 2Q 2026 was the result primarily of a $1.0 million increase in government loan servicing and packaging revenue (Windsor™), a $0.4 million increase in mortgage banking revenue, and a $0.3 million increase in government lending revenue, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in credit card fees and a $0.2 million decrease in loan servicing rights. The year-over-year fee revenue increase of $1.3 million was primarily due to an increase in government loan servicing and packaging revenue (Windsor™). Fee revenue mix(1) was 22.0% of total revenue for 2Q 2026, compared to 21.3% during 1Q 2026, and 21.6% during 2Q 2025.
Quarterly noninterest expense:
- Noninterest expense of $43.2 million decreased $0.5 million compared to 1Q 2026 and increased $3.6 million compared to 2Q 2025. Core noninterest expense(2) of $43.2 million decreased $0.5 million compared to 1Q 2026 and increased $5.0 million compared to 2Q 2025. Core comparisons include:
- The decrease of $0.5 million quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the following:
- $0.8 million lower professional fees, attributable to a decrease in consulting expenses and lower audit and accounting related fees; partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in occupancy and costs associated with software upgrades.
- Year-over-year expense growth of $5.0 million was driven by increases in professional fees associated with investments in shared services areas and OpenSky™, expense associated with headcount growth, increased occupancy and equipment costs and an increase in loan processing costs.
- The decrease of $0.5 million quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the following:
Quarterly income taxes:
- Income tax expense of $4.2 million, or 22.8% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2026, increased $0.4 million from $3.9 million, or 24.3% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2026. The effective income tax rate change quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects refinement of the quarterly tax provision following an updated estimate related to the deferred tax liability associated with fixed assets acquired in the IFH acquisition.
Total assets:
Total assets of $3.9 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $81.5 million, or 8.6% (annualized) from March 31, 2026. Total assets growth year-over-year was $501.3 million, or 14.8%. The growth quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year, was primarily driven by increases in portfolio loans, and cash balances.
Gross Loans:
- Gross Loans of $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $59.5 million, or 7.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2026 and increased $346.1 million, or 12.6%, year-over-year.
- Compared to March 31, 2026, growth was primarily driven by $34.8 million from commercial real estate, $10.5 million from credit cards, and $5.0 million from construction real estate.
- Gross loan growth through July 15th(1) of $159.2 million brings year-to-date loan growth to 10.0% (annualized).
- C&l loans, plus owner-occupied CRE loans, totaled 37.4% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2026, 38.3% at March 31, 2026, and 37.6% at June 30, 2025.
(1) Fee revenue mix equals fee revenue divided by the sum of fee revenue and net interest income before provision for credit losses.
(2) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(3) Balances through July 15th are preliminary and unaudited. They have not been subject to customary reconciliations or closing procedures and may not be indicative of final balances at quarter end.
Deposits:
- Total deposits of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2026 increased $79.1 million, or 9.6% (annualized), from March 31, 2026, and increased $430.4 million, or 14.6% from June 30, 2025.
-
- Excluding a $72.1 million decrease in brokered time deposits, customer deposits increased $151.1 million or 20.3% (annualized), including $114.7 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $49.8 million of growth in interest-bearing demand accounts, $25.7 million of growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, and $1.6 million of growth in savings accounts, partially offset by a decrease of $40.7 million in customer time deposits.
- The increase in total deposits of $430.4 million year-over-year was driven by $430.5 million in growth from customer money market deposits with offsetting activity across other deposit products.
- Total deposit growth through July 15th(1) of $165.3 million brings year-to-date deposit growth to 10.0% (annualized).
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-
- Insured and protected(2) deposits were approximately $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2026 representing 66.6% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
- Low interest(3) and noninterest-bearing demand deposit account ("DDA") deposits totaled $1.3 billion, or 38.9% of deposits, an increase of $77.1 million, or 25.0% (annualized) from 1Q 2026, and an increase of $142.7 million, or 12.2% year-over-year.
- The average rate on the low interest and noninterest-bearing deposits was 0.29% for 2Q 2026, which increased 13 bps compared to 1Q 2026 and increased 15 bps year-over-year.
- The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 94.3% for 2Q 2026, compared to 96.1% for 1Q 2026, and 96.2% for 2Q 2025.
(1) Balances through July 15th are preliminary and unaudited. They have not been subject to customary reconciliations or closing procedures and may not be indicative of final balances at quarter end.
(2) Protected deposits include deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms.
(3) Low interest deposits include interest-bearing demand and savings accounts.
Investment securities:
- The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $219.9 million, or 5.7% of total assets, and an effective duration of 2.5 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 60% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2026. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio declined $0.1 million during the quarter to $6.3 million after-tax as of June 30, 2026, which represents 1.5% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
Liquidity:
- The Company maintains stable and diversified sources of contingent liquidity, generally consistent with prior quarter. Total available borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2026 was $801.6 million, compared to $809.5 million as of March 31, 2026, consisting of $699.4 million of available collateralized borrowing capacity, $96.0 million of unsecured lines of credit with other banks, and $6.2 million of unpledged investment securities available to collateralize potential additional borrowings. Including cash and cash equivalents of $418.3 million, total liquidity was approximately $1.2 billion.
Capital:
- As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.14% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.59%, compared to 12.92% and 10.48%, respectively, at March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
- Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2026, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 1,213 shares at an average price of $30.03, for a total cost of $36 thousand. As of June 30, 2026, there was $12.4 million remaining to be repurchased under the current $15.0 million authorization repurchase program, which will expire on December 31, 2026.
Financial Metrics
Net Interest Margin:
NIM of 5.64% for 2Q 2026, decreased 7 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 40 bps year-over-year. Core NIM(1) of 4.04% decreased 11 bps (but decreased 9 bps when excluding PAA) compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 38 bps year-over-year. Net PAA for 2Q 2026 was 3 bps for NIM and 4 bps for Core NIM(1). The decrease quarter-over-quarter in Core NIM includes 3 bps from lower deferred origination fees and net PAA and 3 bps from one non-performing loan relationship.
- The average yield on interest earning assets of 7.75% decreased 11 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 44 bps year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the Commercial Bank loan portfolio. The decrease year-over-year was primarily due to the impact of changes in the rate environment to the Commercial Bank and OpenSky™ portfolios, as well as lower loan PAA for the Commercial Bank.
- The Core Loan Yield(1) of 6.77% for 2Q 2026 decreased 16 bps compared to 1Q 2026, and decreased 37 bps year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter includes 5 bps from lower deferred origination fees and loan PAA, and 4 bps from one non-performing loan relationship. The decrease year-over-year was primarily a result of changes in the rate environment offsetting organic portfolio growth.
- The total cost of deposits of 2.29% for 2Q 2026 decreased 5 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 7 bps year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a shift in product mix, and the decrease year-over-year was primarily due to a shift in product mix as well as changes in the rate environment.
- The total cost of interest-bearing deposits of 3.09% for 2Q 2026 decreased 8 bps quarter-over-quarter, and decreased 20 bps year-over-year. The decrease quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to a shift in product mix, and the decrease year-over-year was primarily due to a shift in product mix as well as changes in the rate environment.
- Net PAA of $0.3 million, or 3 bps of NIM and 4 bps of Core NIM(1), during 2Q 2026, decreased $0.1 million from 1Q 2026 due to a loan that paid off during 1Q 2026. There was $1.3 million from net PAA during 2Q 2025.
(1) As used in this press release, Core NIM, Core Loan Yield, and Core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Credit Metrics and Asset Quality:
Nonperforming assets were $60.8 million, or 1.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.6 million from March 31, 2026, while remaining unchanged as a percentage of total assets. The increase in nonperforming assets from 1Q 2026 was primarily driven by a $5.3 million net increase in nonaccrual loans from the legacy CBNK portfolio, slightly offset by a $3.7 million net decrease from the acquired IFH portfolio. The legacy CBNK increase reflected $10.6 million of new nonaccruals, primarily attributable to one $9.7 million legacy bank loan relationship, partially offset by $5.3 million of nonaccrual resolutions. The acquired IFH portfolio decrease reflected $4.7 million of nonaccrual loan resolutions, partially offset by $1.0 million of new nonaccruals. Nonperforming assets increased $24.7 million or 49 bps year-over-year, mainly due to the $15.9 million increase during 3Q 2025 from two loan relationships acquired as part of the IFH transaction and the $9.7 million increase during 2Q 2026 related to the legacy bank loan relationship referenced above. At June 30, 2026, substandard loans totaled $70.6 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, compared to $71.8 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026 and $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025. The $26.1 million year-over-year increase in substandard loans was primarily driven by $15.9 million from two loan relationships acquired as part of the IFH transaction, and $9.7 million from the legacy bank relationship that is referenced above. At June 30, 2026, special mention loans totaled $61.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.3 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026, and $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2025.
Through July 15, 2026, management did not identify any significant changes in nonperforming assets, special mention loans, or substandard loans from June 30, 2026.
Efficiency Ratio:
The efficiency ratio was 66.1% for 2Q 2026, compared to 69.6% for 1Q 2026 and 65.1% for 2Q 2025. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 66.1% for 2Q 2026, which decreased from 69.6% compared to the prior quarter, and increased from 62.8% for 2Q 2025.
Returns:
ROA was 1.52% for 2Q 2026, compared to 1.33% for 1Q 2026, and 1.60% for 2Q 2025. Core ROA(1) for 2Q 2026 was 1.52%, compared to 1.33% for 1Q 2026, and 1.73% for 2Q 2025.
- ROE was 13.80% for 2Q 2026, compared to 12.03% for 1Q 2026, and 14.17% for 2Q 2025. Core ROE(1) was 13.80% for 2Q 2026, compared to 12.03% for 1Q 2026, and 15.33% for 2Q 2025.
- ROTCE(1) was 15.51% for 2Q 2026, compared to 13.58% for 1Q 2026, and 16.10% for 2Q 2025. Core ROTCE(1) for 2Q 2026 was 15.51%, compared to 13.58% for 1Q 2026, and 17.39% for 2Q 2025.
(1) As used in this press release, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Book Value:
Book value per common share of $25.92 at June 30, 2026, increased $0.82 when compared to March 31, 2026, and increased $3.00 when compared to June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.83, or 3.7% (not annualized), to $23.45 at June 30, 2026 when compared to March 31, 2026, and increased $2.81, or 13.6%, when compared to June 30, 2025.
Reportable Segments
Commercial Bank
Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(1) increased $49.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026, driven by $34.8 million from CRE, $5.0 million from construction real estate, $2.2 million from residential real estate, and $1.0 million from C&I. Portfolio loans increased $327.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025, driven by $138.3 million from C&I, $87.0 million from residential real estate, and $54.2 million from CRE. [C&I loans grew an additional 2.5% through July 15, 2026(2).] Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.
(1) Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees, net.
(2) Balances through July 15th are preliminary and unaudited. They have not been subject to customary reconciliations or closing procedures and may not be indicative of final balances at quarter end.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $53.7 million increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter, $0.5 million from interest bearing cash income, $0.4 million from investment securities, and $0.2 million from loan growth. Interest expense of $18.9 million increased $0.4 million, driven by growth and a mix shift in the deposit portfolio.
Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets increased 1 bp to 1.65% of total assets at June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026 were $57.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 2.8% compared to $55.4 million at March 31, 2026.
Classified and Criticized Loans – At June 30, 2026, special mention loans totaled $61.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $60.3 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, substandard loans totaled $70.6 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, compared to $71.8 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2026.
OpenSky™
OpenSky™ results reflected continued loan balance growth, stable account levels, lower operating expenses and credit performance consistent with management expectations. Higher net interest income from loan growth was partially offset by lower fee revenue and a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to portfolio growth.
Accounts – During 2Q 2026, credit card accounts grew to 588.6 thousand, increasing 0.4 thousand, or 0.1% (not annualized) from March 31, 2026, and increasing 3.2 thousand, or 0.6% year-over-year.
Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves for interest and fees, of $145.3 million at June 30, 2026 increased by $10.5 million, or 7.8% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2026 and increased $14.2 million, or 10.9%, year-over-year. Deposit balances of $166.2 million at June 30, 2026 increased $0.7 million compared to March 31, 2026 and decreased $2.8 million, or 1.6% year-over-year. Gross unsecured loan balances of $51.2 million at June 30, 2026 increased $4.7 million, or 10.0% (not annualized), compared to $46.6 million at March 31, 2026, and increased $18.5 million, or 56.6% (not annualized), year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $96.0 million at June 30, 2026 increased $6.0 million, or 6.7% (not annualized), compared to $90.0 million at March 31, 2026, and decreased $4.0 million, or 4.0% (not annualized) year-over-year.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $16.0 million increased $0.9 million compared to 1Q 2026, supported by higher average OpenSky™ credit card loan balances. Average OpenSky™ credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $137.1 million for 2Q 2026, increased $3.3 million, or 2.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2026.
Fee Revenue – Total fee revenue of $4.4 million decreased $0.3 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by lower credit-card fees from the unsecured product. The decline was partially offset by continued growth in net interest income as loan balances increased.
Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $15.4 million decreased $0.8 million compared to 1Q 2026, driven by savings from professional fees, lower depreciation of capitalized assets related to OpenSky™ technology, lower data processing costs, and lower marketing spend.
OpenSky™ Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 2Q 2026. The provision for credit losses of $4.0 million increased $1.3 million when compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the growth of $10.5 million in the loan portfolio. Net charge-offs remained generally stable, decreasing $0.2 million to $2.9 million in 2Q 2026 from $3.1 million in 1Q 2026. The majority of OpenSky's™ unsecured loan product is offered to current and former secured card customers, where the Company has historical customer performance data. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky™ since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in alignment with management expectations over that time period. OpenSky™ has begun testing limited offers to new customers; however, this activity remains insignificant to the overall unsecured loan portfolio and total accounts, and balances are expected to remain de minimis through year-end as management monitors performance.
Capital Bank Home Loans
Originations of loans held for sale totaled $106.9 million during 2Q 2026 (46.6% growth in volume compared to 1Q 2026 on an unannualized basis), with $87.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $2.4 million, representing a 2.71% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $72.9 million during 1Q 2026, with $52.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.5 million, representing a 2.85% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.
Windsor Advantage™
Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.6 million, including $1.3 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2026. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.6 million, including $1.3 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2026. Windsor's™ total servicing portfolio was $3.4 billion at June 30, 2026, and $3.2 billion at March 31, 2026. In 2Q 2026, Windsor processed the closing of $223.6 million of government guaranteed loans, an 84.3% increase from $121.4 million in 1Q 2026 and a 142.7% increase from $92.1 million in 2Q 2025.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|2Q26 vs 1Q26
|2Q26 vs 2Q25
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|69,959
|$
|67,970
|$
|64,586
|$
|1,989
|2.9
|%
|$
|5,373
|8.3
|%
|Interest expense
|19,030
|18,572
|16,940
|458
|2.5
|%
|2,090
|12.3
|%
|Net interest income
|50,929
|49,398
|47,646
|1,531
|3.1
|%
|3,283
|6.9
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|3,585
|3,014
|4,081
|571
|18.9
|%
|(496
|)
|(12.2
|)%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|65
|205
|—
|(140
|)
|(68.3
|)%
|65
|—
|%
|Noninterest income
|14,361
|13,373
|13,106
|988
|7.4
|%
|1,255
|9.6
|%
|Noninterest expense
|43,186
|43,681
|39,572
|(495
|)
|(1.1
|)%
|3,614
|9.1
|%
|Income before income taxes
|18,454
|15,871
|17,099
|2,583
|16.3
|%
|1,355
|7.9
|%
|Income tax expense
|4,204
|3,853
|3,963
|351
|9.1
|%
|241
|6.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|14,250
|$
|12,018
|$
|13,136
|$
|2,232
|18.6
|%
|$
|1,114
|8.5
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|22,104
|$
|19,090
|$
|21,180
|$
|3,014
|15.8
|%
|$
|924
|4.4
|%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|22,104
|$
|19,090
|$
|22,578
|$
|3,014
|15.8
|%
|$
|(474
|)
|(2.1
|)%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.13
|17.6
|%
|$
|0.08
|10.1
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.14
|19.2
|%
|$
|0.09
|11.5
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.14
|19.2
|%
|$
|0.02
|2.4
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,288
|16,345
|16,584
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,373
|16,441
|16,802
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.52
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.60
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.52
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.73
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.80
|%
|12.03
|%
|14.17
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|13.80
|%
|12.03
|%
|15.33
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|15.51
|%
|13.58
|%
|16.10
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|15.51
|%
|13.58
|%
|17.39
|%
_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|137,929
|$
|127,346
|$
|10,583
|8.3
|%
|Interest expense
|37,602
|33,653
|3,949
|11.7
|%
|Net interest income
|100,327
|93,693
|6,634
|7.1
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|6,599
|6,327
|272
|4.3
|%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|270
|—
|270
|—
|%
|Noninterest income
|27,734
|25,655
|2,079
|8.1
|%
|Noninterest expense
|86,867
|77,625
|9,242
|11.9
|%
|Income before income taxes
|34,325
|35,396
|(1,071
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|Income tax expense
|8,057
|8,328
|(271
|)
|(3.3
|)%
|Net income
|$
|26,268
|$
|27,068
|$
|(800
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|41,194
|$
|41,723
|$
|(529
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|41,194
|$
|44,387
|$
|(3,193
|)
|(7.2
|)%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.63
|$
|(0.02
|)
|(1.2
|)%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.60
|$
|—
|—
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.72
|$
|(0.12
|)
|(7.0
|)%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,316
|16,624
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,404
|16,872
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.43
|%
|1.68
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.43
|%
|1.80
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.93
|%
|14.85
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|12.93
|%
|15.97
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|14.57
|%
|16.82
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|14.57
|%
|18.07
|%
_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Assets
|$
|3,889,938
|$
|3,388,662
|14.8
|%
|$
|3,808,467
|$
|3,606,207
|$
|3,389,442
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|219,947
|228,923
|(3.9
|)%
|230,525
|230,083
|232,640
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|22,370
|15,933
|40.4
|%
|13,739
|25,828
|14,146
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|3,085,950
|2,739,808
|12.6
|%
|3,026,431
|2,959,457
|2,821,983
|Allowance for credit losses
|54,431
|47,447
|14.7
|%
|54,680
|54,660
|53,045
|Goodwill
|25,969
|22,478
|15.5
|%
|25,969
|25,969
|25,969
|Intangible assets
|14,250
|15,295
|(6.8
|)%
|14,511
|14,771
|15,033
|Deposits
|3,371,103
|2,940,738
|14.6
|%
|3,292,047
|3,093,200
|2,912,053
|FHLB borrowings
|50,000
|22,000
|127.3
|%
|50,000
|50,000
|22,000
|Other borrowed funds
|2,062
|12,062
|(82.9
|)%
|2,062
|2,062
|12,062
|Total stockholders' equity
|422,205
|380,035
|11.1
|%
|408,859
|401,757
|394,770
|Tangible common equity(1)
|381,986
|342,262
|11.6
|%
|368,379
|361,017
|353,768
|Common shares outstanding
|16,289
|16,582
|(1.8
|)%
|16,286
|16,373
|16,589
|Book value per share
|$
|25.92
|$
|22.92
|13.1
|%
|$
|25.10
|$
|24.54
|$
|23.80
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|23.45
|$
|20.64
|13.6
|%
|$
|22.62
|$
|22.05
|$
|21.33
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.10
|20.0
|%
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.12
_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|65,362
|$
|64,186
|$
|64,933
|$
|60,838
|$
|60,810
|$
|129,548
|$
|119,501
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|1,814
|1,459
|1,728
|1,805
|1,582
|3,273
|3,443
|Federal funds sold and other
|2,783
|2,325
|1,973
|2,248
|2,194
|5,108
|4,402
|Total interest income
|69,959
|67,970
|68,634
|64,891
|64,586
|137,929
|127,346
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|18,522
|18,070
|17,805
|12,732
|16,722
|36,592
|33,234
|Borrowed funds
|508
|502
|550
|139
|218
|1,010
|419
|Total interest expense
|19,030
|18,572
|18,355
|12,871
|16,940
|37,602
|33,653
|Net interest income
|50,929
|49,398
|50,279
|52,020
|47,646
|100,327
|93,693
|Provision for credit losses
|3,585
|3,014
|3,988
|4,650
|4,081
|6,599
|6,327
|Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
|65
|205
|(29
|)
|217
|—
|270
|—
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|47,279
|46,179
|46,320
|47,153
|43,565
|93,458
|87,366
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|409
|403
|371
|425
|262
|812
|520
|Credit card fees
|4,395
|4,692
|4,837
|4,509
|4,298
|9,087
|8,020
|Mortgage banking revenue
|1,960
|1,556
|1,960
|1,927
|1,754
|3,516
|3,585
|Government lending revenue
|1,207
|923
|—
|14
|3,112
|2,130
|4,208
|Government loan servicing revenue
|5,303
|4,345
|4,036
|4,265
|3,644
|9,648
|7,212
|Loan servicing rights
|292
|497
|295
|368
|(590
|)
|789
|(118
|)
|Other income (loss)
|795
|957
|965
|(440
|)
|626
|1,752
|2,228
|Total noninterest income
|14,361
|13,373
|12,464
|11,068
|13,106
|27,734
|25,655
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|20,067
|20,317
|17,914
|17,728
|18,460
|40,384
|36,527
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,942
|3,562
|2,638
|2,849
|2,995
|7,504
|5,905
|Professional fees
|4,125
|4,965
|4,294
|2,131
|2,422
|9,090
|4,534
|Data processing
|7,551
|7,767
|7,502
|7,654
|7,520
|15,318
|14,632
|Advertising
|1,816
|1,466
|1,398
|1,714
|1,371
|3,282
|3,150
|Loan processing
|1,475
|1,383
|1,152
|1,114
|979
|2,858
|1,722
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|697
|1,398
|—
|2,664
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|690
|690
|750
|923
|933
|1,380
|1,836
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|925
|941
|858
|740
|884
|1,866
|1,773
|Other operating
|2,595
|2,590
|2,597
|2,804
|2,610
|5,185
|4,882
|Total noninterest expenses
|43,186
|43,681
|39,103
|38,354
|39,572
|86,867
|77,625
|Income before income taxes
|18,454
|15,871
|19,681
|19,867
|17,099
|34,325
|35,396
|Income tax expense
|4,204
|3,853
|4,644
|4,802
|3,963
|8,057
|8,328
|Net income
|$
|14,250
|$
|12,018
|$
|15,037
|$
|15,065
|$
|13,136
|$
|26,268
|$
|27,068
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|24,771
|$
|20,182
|$
|30,894
|$
|25,724
|$
|26,843
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|393,428
|379,069
|224,611
|163,078
|247,704
|Federal funds sold
|60
|60
|60
|59
|59
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|418,259
|399,311
|255,565
|188,861
|274,606
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|219,947
|230,525
|230,083
|232,640
|228,923
|Restricted investments
|8,707
|8,691
|8,397
|7,057
|7,043
|Loans held for sale
|22,370
|13,739
|25,828
|14,146
|15,933
|Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
|3,085,950
|3,026,431
|2,959,457
|2,821,983
|2,739,808
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(54,431
|)
|(54,680
|)
|(54,660
|)
|(53,045
|)
|(47,447
|)
|Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
|3,031,519
|2,971,751
|2,904,797
|2,768,938
|2,692,361
|Premises and equipment, net
|17,669
|17,732
|15,072
|15,304
|14,863
|Accrued interest receivable
|19,429
|16,795
|16,695
|19,011
|15,149
|Goodwill
|25,969
|25,969
|25,969
|25,969
|22,478
|Intangible assets
|14,250
|14,511
|14,771
|15,033
|15,295
|Loan servicing assets
|1,847
|1,957
|1,816
|2,070
|2,221
|Deferred tax asset
|16,504
|15,187
|14,992
|14,885
|15,667
|Bank owned life insurance
|46,260
|45,871
|45,488
|45,105
|44,721
|Other assets
|47,208
|46,428
|46,734
|40,423
|39,402
|Total assets
|$
|3,889,938
|$
|3,808,467
|$
|3,606,207
|$
|3,389,442
|$
|3,388,662
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|897,363
|$
|871,677
|$
|852,741
|$
|857,543
|$
|836,979
|Interest-bearing
|2,473,740
|2,420,370
|2,240,459
|2,054,510
|2,103,759
|Total deposits
|3,371,103
|3,292,047
|3,093,200
|2,912,053
|2,940,738
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|22,000
|22,000
|Other borrowed funds
|2,062
|2,062
|2,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Accrued interest payable
|6,606
|8,944
|8,745
|8,045
|8,158
|Other liabilities
|37,962
|46,555
|50,443
|40,512
|25,669
|Total liabilities
|3,467,733
|3,399,608
|3,204,450
|2,994,672
|3,008,627
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|163
|163
|164
|166
|166
|Additional paid-in capital
|113,217
|112,268
|114,604
|121,707
|121,362
|Retained earnings
|315,103
|302,808
|292,749
|279,693
|266,619
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,278
|)
|(6,380
|)
|(5,760
|)
|(6,796
|)
|(8,112
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|422,205
|408,859
|401,757
|394,770
|380,035
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,889,938
|$
|3,808,467
|$
|3,606,207
|$
|3,389,442
|$
|3,388,662
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|295,167
|$
|2,646
|3.60
|%
|$
|246,346
|$
|2,200
|3.62
|%
|$
|182,192
|$
|2,065
|4.55
|%
|Federal funds sold
|60
|—
|—
|60
|1
|6.76
|59
|—
|—
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|240,102
|1,814
|3.03
|233,165
|1,459
|2.54
|230,317
|1,582
|2.76
|Restricted investments
|8,701
|137
|6.32
|8,441
|124
|5.96
|7,038
|129
|7.35
|Loans held for sale
|17,381
|252
|5.82
|12,916
|177
|5.56
|9,950
|163
|6.57
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|3,058,476
|65,110
|8.54
|3,008,187
|64,009
|8.63
|2,733,865
|60,647
|8.90
|Total interest earning assets
|3,619,887
|69,959
|7.75
|3,509,115
|67,970
|7.86
|3,163,421
|64,586
|8.19
|Noninterest earning assets
|141,624
|142,697
|129,112
|Total assets
|$
|3,761,511
|$
|3,651,812
|$
|3,292,533
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|346,671
|816
|0.94
|$
|263,645
|414
|0.64
|$
|281,878
|391
|0.56
|Savings
|17,790
|70
|1.58
|13,701
|30
|0.89
|13,043
|16
|0.49
|Money market accounts
|1,315,061
|10,797
|3.29
|1,189,642
|9,479
|3.23
|924,784
|8,022
|3.48
|Time deposits
|722,144
|6,839
|3.80
|842,137
|8,147
|3.92
|816,809
|8,293
|4.07
|Borrowed funds
|52,062
|508
|3.91
|52,062
|502
|3.91
|34,062
|218
|2.57
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,453,728
|19,030
|3.11
|2,361,187
|18,572
|3.19
|2,070,576
|16,940
|3.28
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|51,427
|64,056
|45,523
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|842,312
|821,267
|804,639
|Stockholders’ equity
|414,044
|405,302
|371,795
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,761,511
|$
|3,651,812
|$
|3,292,533
|Net interest spread
|4.64
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.91
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|50,929
|$
|49,398
|$
|47,646
|Net interest margin(4)
|5.64
|%
|5.71
|%
|6.04
|%
_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, Core Loan Yield was 6.77%, 6.93% and 7.14%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, Core Net Interest Margin was 4.04%, 4.15% and 4.42%, respectively.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|270,892
|$
|4,846
|3.61
|%
|$
|192,565
|$
|4,203
|4.40
|%
|Federal funds sold
|60
|1
|3.36
|59
|1
|3.42
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|236,653
|3,273
|2.79
|232,947
|3,443
|2.98
|Restricted investments
|8,572
|261
|6.14
|6,403
|198
|6.24
|Loans held for sale
|15,161
|429
|5.71
|9,654
|401
|8.38
|Portfolio loans receivable(1)(2)
|3,033,470
|129,119
|8.58
|2,684,263
|119,100
|8.95
|Total interest earning assets
|3,564,808
|137,929
|7.80
|3,125,891
|127,346
|8.22
|Noninterest earning assets
|142,157
|131,552
|Total assets
|$
|3,706,965
|$
|3,257,443
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|305,388
|$
|1,230
|0.81
|%
|$
|262,226
|$
|759
|0.58
|%
|Savings
|15,757
|100
|1.28
|13,123
|34
|0.52
|Money market accounts
|1,252,698
|20,276
|3.26
|897,532
|15,421
|3.46
|Time deposits
|781,809
|14,986
|3.87
|838,151
|17,020
|4.09
|Borrowed funds
|52,062
|1,010
|3.91
|34,062
|419
|2.48
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,407,714
|37,602
|3.15
|2,045,094
|33,653
|3.32
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|57,707
|50,982
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|831,847
|793,888
|Stockholders’ equity
|409,697
|367,479
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,706,965
|$
|3,257,443
|Net interest spread
|4.65
|%
|4.90
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|100,327
|$
|93,693
|Net interest margin(3)
|5.68
|%
|6.04
|%
_______________
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, collectively. Core Loan Yield was 6.85% and 7.14%, respectively.
(3) For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, collectively. Core Net Interest Margin was 4.09% and 4.39%, respectively.
The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage™ and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division).
The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2026
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|53,712
|$
|15,995
|$
|—
|$
|252
|$
|69,959
|Interest expense
|18,894
|—
|—
|136
|19,030
|Net interest income
|34,818
|15,995
|—
|116
|50,929
|Provision for (release of) credit losses
|(432
|)
|4,017
|—
|—
|3,585
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|65
|—
|—
|—
|65
|Net interest income after provision
|35,185
|11,978
|—
|116
|47,279
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|409
|—
|—
|—
|409
|Credit card fees
|—
|4,395
|—
|—
|4,395
|Mortgage banking revenue
|278
|—
|—
|1,682
|1,960
|Government lending revenue
|1,207
|—
|—
|—
|1,207
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,256
|)
|—
|6,559
|—
|5,303
|Loan servicing rights
|292
|—
|—
|—
|292
|Other income
|618
|30
|—
|147
|795
|Total noninterest income
|1,548
|4,425
|6,559
|1,829
|14,361
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,048
|3,792
|2,625
|1,602
|20,067
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,315
|1,047
|391
|189
|3,942
|Professional fees
|2,233
|1,228
|271
|393
|4,125
|Data processing
|452
|6,983
|67
|49
|7,551
|Advertising
|765
|598
|297
|156
|1,816
|Loan processing
|927
|271
|9
|268
|1,475
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|72
|618
|—
|—
|690
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|583
|214
|64
|64
|925
|Other operating
|1,277
|639
|558
|121
|2,595
|Total noninterest expenses
|20,672
|15,390
|4,282
|2,842
|43,186
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|16,061
|$
|1,013
|$
|2,277
|$
|(897
|)
|$
|18,454
|Total assets
|$
|3,689,273
|$
|143,716
|$
|27,818
|$
|29,131
|$
|3,889,938
_______________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.6 million, including $1.3 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
|Segments
|For the three months ended March 31, 2026
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|52,732
|$
|15,061
|$
|—
|$
|177
|$
|67,970
|Interest expense
|18,472
|—
|—
|100
|18,572
|Net interest income
|34,260
|15,061
|—
|77
|49,398
|Provision for credit losses
|344
|2,670
|—
|—
|3,014
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|205
|—
|—
|—
|205
|Net interest income after provision
|33,711
|12,391
|—
|77
|46,179
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|403
|—
|—
|—
|403
|Credit card fees
|—
|4,692
|—
|—
|4,692
|Mortgage banking revenue
|416
|—
|—
|1,140
|1,556
|Government lending revenue
|923
|—
|—
|—
|923
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,262
|)
|—
|5,607
|—
|4,345
|Loan servicing rights
|497
|—
|—
|—
|497
|Other income
|707
|12
|—
|238
|957
|Total noninterest income
|1,684
|4,704
|5,607
|1,378
|13,373
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|12,090
|3,887
|2,664
|1,676
|20,317
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,870
|1,118
|392
|182
|3,562
|Professional fees
|2,468
|1,861
|278
|358
|4,965
|Data processing
|545
|7,107
|59
|56
|7,767
|Advertising
|718
|592
|60
|96
|1,466
|Loan processing
|1,076
|47
|22
|238
|1,383
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|65
|625
|—
|—
|690
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|598
|215
|66
|62
|941
|Other operating
|1,140
|715
|605
|130
|2,590
|Total noninterest expenses
|20,570
|16,167
|4,146
|2,798
|43,681
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|14,825
|$
|928
|$
|1,461
|$
|(1,343
|)
|$
|15,871
|Total assets
|$
|3,624,207
|$
|135,414
|$
|28,535
|$
|20,311
|$
|3,808,467
_______________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.6 million, including $1.3 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|49,929
|$
|14,494
|$
|—
|$
|163
|$
|64,586
|Interest expense
|16,856
|—
|—
|84
|16,940
|Net interest income
|33,073
|14,494
|—
|79
|47,646
|Provision for credit losses
|1,159
|2,922
|—
|—
|4,081
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision
|31,914
|11,572
|—
|79
|43,565
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|262
|—
|—
|—
|262
|Credit card fees
|—
|4,298
|—
|—
|4,298
|Mortgage banking revenue
|465
|—
|—
|1,289
|1,754
|Government lending revenue
|3,112
|—
|—
|—
|3,112
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,052
|)
|—
|4,696
|—
|3,644
|Loan servicing rights(2)
|(590
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(590
|)
|Other income
|349
|25
|—
|252
|626
|Total noninterest income
|2,546
|4,323
|4,696
|1,541
|13,106
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,090
|3,403
|2,509
|1,458
|18,460
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,903
|573
|368
|151
|2,995
|Professional fees
|1,572
|552
|71
|227
|2,422
|Data processing
|454
|6,897
|133
|36
|7,520
|Advertising
|795
|470
|35
|71
|1,371
|Loan processing
|650
|24
|54
|251
|979
|Merger-related expenses
|1,398
|—
|—
|—
|1,398
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|100
|833
|—
|—
|933
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|860
|15
|6
|3
|884
|Other operating
|1,817
|338
|354
|101
|2,610
|Total noninterest expenses
|20,639
|13,105
|3,530
|2,298
|39,572
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|13,821
|$
|2,790
|$
|1,166
|$
|(678
|)
|$
|17,099
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
_______________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(2) Loan servicing rights of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio.
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2026
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|106,444
|$
|31,056
|$
|—
|$
|429
|$
|137,929
|Interest expense
|37,366
|—
|—
|236
|37,602
|Net interest income
|69,078
|31,056
|—
|193
|100,327
|Provision for (release of) credit losses
|(88
|)
|6,687
|—
|—
|6,599
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|270
|—
|—
|—
|270
|Net interest income after provision
|68,896
|24,369
|—
|193
|93,458
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|812
|—
|—
|—
|812
|Credit card fees
|—
|9,087
|—
|—
|9,087
|Mortgage banking revenue
|694
|—
|—
|2,822
|3,516
|Government lending revenue
|2,130
|—
|—
|—
|2,130
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(2,518
|)
|—
|12,166
|—
|9,648
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|789
|—
|—
|—
|789
|Other income
|1,325
|42
|—
|385
|1,752
|Total noninterest income
|3,232
|9,129
|12,166
|3,207
|27,734
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|24,138
|7,679
|5,289
|3,278
|40,384
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,185
|2,165
|783
|371
|7,504
|Professional fees
|4,701
|3,089
|549
|751
|9,090
|Data processing
|997
|14,090
|126
|105
|15,318
|Advertising
|1,483
|1,190
|357
|252
|3,282
|Loan processing
|2,003
|318
|31
|506
|2,858
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|137
|1,243
|—
|—
|1,380
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|1,181
|429
|130
|126
|1,866
|Other operating
|2,417
|1,354
|1,163
|251
|5,185
|Total noninterest expenses
|41,242
|31,557
|8,428
|5,640
|86,867
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|30,886
|$
|1,941
|$
|3,738
|$
|(2,240
|)
|$
|34,325
|Total assets
|$
|3,689,273
|$
|143,716
|$
|27,818
|$
|29,131
|$
|3,889,938
_______________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $12.2 million, including $2.5 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the six months ended June 30, 2026.
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Commercial Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|98,093
|$
|28,938
|$
|—
|$
|315
|$
|127,346
|Interest expense
|33,505
|—
|—
|148
|33,653
|Net interest income
|64,588
|28,938
|—
|167
|93,693
|Provision for credit losses
|1,605
|4,722
|—
|—
|6,327
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision
|62,983
|24,216
|—
|167
|87,366
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|520
|—
|—
|—
|520
|Credit card fees
|—
|8,020
|—
|—
|8,020
|Mortgage banking revenue
|728
|—
|—
|2,857
|3,585
|Government lending revenue
|4,208
|—
|—
|—
|4,208
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(2,090
|)
|—
|9,302
|—
|7,212
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|(118
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(118
|)
|Other income
|1,772
|36
|—
|420
|2,228
|Total noninterest income
|5,020
|8,056
|9,302
|3,277
|25,655
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,716
|6,748
|4,915
|3,148
|36,527
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,480
|1,061
|1,079
|285
|5,905
|Professional fees
|2,723
|1,143
|191
|477
|4,534
|Data processing
|894
|13,479
|186
|73
|14,632
|Advertising
|1,513
|1,344
|139
|154
|3,150
|Loan processing
|1,127
|43
|61
|491
|1,722
|Merger-related expenses
|2,664
|—
|—
|—
|2,664
|Operational and other card fraud related losses
|131
|1,705
|—
|—
|1,836
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|1,725
|30
|11
|7
|1,773
|Other operating
|3,226
|854
|608
|194
|4,882
|Total noninterest expenses
|39,199
|26,407
|7,190
|4,829
|77,625
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|28,804
|$
|5,865
|$
|2,112
|$
|(1,385
|)
|$
|35,396
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
_______________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $9.3 million, including $2.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31,
2025
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|Earnings:
|Net income
|$
|14,250
|$
|12,018
|$
|15,037
|$
|15,065
|$
|13,136
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.87
|0.73
|0.91
|0.89
|0.78
|Net interest margin
|5.64
|%
|5.71
|%
|5.94
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.04
|%
|Core net interest margin(2)
|4.04
|%
|4.15
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.42
|%
|Return on average assets(1)
|1.52
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.60
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|13.80
|%
|12.03
|%
|15.23
|%
|15.57
|%
|14.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|66.14
|%
|69.59
|%
|62.32
|%
|60.79
|%
|65.14
|%
|Balance Sheet:
|Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|$
|3,085,950
|$
|3,026,431
|$
|2,959,457
|$
|2,821,983
|$
|2,739,808
|Total deposits
|3,371,103
|3,292,047
|3,093,200
|2,912,053
|2,940,738
|Total assets
|3,889,938
|3,808,467
|3,606,207
|3,389,442
|3,388,662
|Total stockholders' equity
|422,205
|408,859
|401,757
|394,770
|380,035
|Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|3,058,476
|3,008,187
|2,902,033
|2,789,815
|2,733,865
|Total average deposits
|3,243,978
|3,130,392
|2,992,784
|2,917,067
|2,841,153
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)
|91.54
|%
|91.93
|%
|95.68
|%
|96.91
|%
|93.17
|%
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)
|94.28
|%
|96.10
|%
|96.97
|%
|95.64
|%
|96.22
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.56
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.07
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.85
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.32
|%
|Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1)
|0.50
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.75
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.76
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.73
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|95.51
|%
|98.67
|%
|100.44
|%
|101.53
|%
|131.19
|%
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio(3)
|12.60
|%
|12.52
|%
|12.60
|%
|12.95
|%
|13.13
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio(3)
|11.34
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.34
|%
|11.69
|%
|11.87
|%
|Leverage ratio(3)
|8.97
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.24
|%
|9.34
|%
|9.39
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio(3)
|11.34
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.34
|%
|11.69
|%
|11.87
|%
|Tangible common equity(3)
|8.47
|%
|8.40
|%
|8.75
|%
|9.06
|%
|8.84
|%
|Holding Company Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio(3)
|14.47
|%
|14.25
|%
|14.31
|%
|15.25
|%
|15.30
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio(3)
|13.21
|%
|12.99
|%
|13.05
|%
|13.62
|%
|13.66
|%
|Leverage ratio(3)
|10.59
|%
|10.48
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.98
|%
|10.90
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio(3)
|13.14
|%
|12.92
|%
|12.98
|%
|13.54
|%
|13.58
|%
|Tangible common equity(3)
|9.86
|%
|9.73
|%
|10.07
|%
|10.60
|%
|10.22
|%
_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2026.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31,
2025
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|Composition of Loans:
|Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied
|$
|561,805
|$
|522,498
|$
|533,141
|$
|509,878
|$
|495,341
|Commercial real estate, owner-occupied
|424,109
|428,632
|418,701
|442,827
|436,421
|Residential real estate
|797,745
|795,505
|765,808
|740,060
|710,730
|Construction real estate
|370,710
|365,706
|359,566
|344,290
|343,189
|Commercial and industrial
|731,575
|730,576
|698,289
|619,148
|593,279
|Lender finance
|50,020
|43,775
|41,421
|31,883
|32,494
|Business equity lines of credit
|4,930
|4,170
|3,818
|2,931
|2,853
|Credit card, net of reserve(4)
|145,266
|134,789
|142,397
|136,483
|131,029
|Other consumer loans
|3,772
|4,779
|1,930
|2,010
|2,727
|Portfolio loans receivable
|$
|3,089,932
|$
|3,030,430
|$
|2,965,071
|$
|2,829,510
|$
|2,748,063
|Deferred origination fees, net
|(3,982
|)
|(3,999
|)
|(5,614
|)
|(7,527
|)
|(8,255
|)
|Portfolio loans receivable, net
|$
|3,085,950
|$
|3,026,431
|$
|2,959,457
|$
|2,821,983
|$
|2,739,808
|Composition of Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|897,363
|$
|871,677
|$
|852,741
|$
|857,543
|$
|836,979
|Interest-bearing demand
|391,544
|341,723
|257,233
|275,767
|319,431
|Savings
|23,077
|21,471
|11,679
|12,835
|12,879
|Money markets
|1,390,778
|1,276,034
|1,105,183
|989,159
|960,237
|Customer time deposits
|437,358
|478,085
|489,687
|539,207
|541,079
|Brokered time deposits
|230,983
|303,057
|376,677
|237,542
|270,133
|Total deposits
|$
|3,371,103
|$
|3,292,047
|$
|3,093,200
|$
|2,912,053
|$
|2,940,738
|Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
|Origination of loans held for sale
|$
|106,885
|$
|72,933
|$
|107,283
|$
|80,651
|$
|80,334
|Mortgage loans sold
|87,059
|52,423
|82,998
|66,409
|59,663
|Gain on sale of loans
|2,362
|1,496
|2,145
|1,698
|1,597
|Purchase volume as a % of originations
|86.14
|%
|73.15
|%
|72.77
|%
|92.32
|%
|91.61
|%
|Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(5)
|2.71
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.68
|%
|Mortgage commissions
|$
|947
|$
|594
|$
|899
|$
|656
|$
|501
|OpenSky™Portfolio Metrics:
|Open customer accounts
|588,594
|588,190
|585,492
|587,641
|585,372
|Secured credit card loans, gross
|$
|96,026
|$
|90,021
|$
|97,313
|$
|98,793
|$
|100,037
|Unsecured credit card loans, gross
|51,234
|46,574
|47,131
|39,576
|32,715
|Noninterest secured credit card deposits
|166,174
|165,506
|163,184
|166,874
|168,936
_______________
(4) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(5) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|Core Earnings Metrics
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|Net Income
|$
|14,250
|$
|12,018
|$
|15,037
|$
|15,065
|$
|13,136
|Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax
|—
|—
|—
|(3,489
|)
|—
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax
|—
|—
|—
|575
|1,070
|Core Net Income
|$
|14,250
|$
|12,018
|$
|15,037
|$
|12,151
|$
|14,206
|Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted
|16,373
|16,441
|16,493
|16,844
|16,802
|Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.78
|Core Earnings per Share - Diluted
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.85
|Average Assets
|$
|3,761,511
|$
|3,651,812
|$
|3,498,540
|$
|3,378,296
|$
|3,292,533
|Return on Average Assets(1)
|1.52
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.60
|%
|Core Return on Average Assets(1)
|1.52
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.73
|%
|Average Equity
|$
|414,044
|$
|405,302
|$
|391,750
|$
|383,922
|$
|371,795
|Return on Average Equity(1)
|13.80
|%
|12.03
|%
|15.23
|%
|15.57
|%
|14.17
|%
|Core Return on Average Equity(1)
|13.80
|%
|12.03
|%
|15.23
|%
|12.56
|%
|15.33
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|50,929
|$
|49,398
|$
|50,279
|$
|52,020
|$
|47,646
|Noninterest Income
|14,361
|13,373
|12,464
|11,068
|13,106
|Total Revenue
|$
|65,290
|$
|62,771
|$
|62,743
|$
|63,088
|$
|60,752
|Noninterest Expense
|43,186
|43,681
|39,103
|38,354
|39,572
|Efficiency Ratio(2)
|66.1
|%
|69.6
|%
|62.3
|%
|60.8
|%
|65.1
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|50,929
|$
|49,398
|$
|50,279
|$
|52,020
|$
|47,646
|Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits
|—
|—
|—
|4,618
|—
|Core Net Interest Income (a)
|$
|50,929
|$
|49,398
|$
|50,279
|$
|47,402
|$
|47,646
|Noninterest Income (b)
|14,361
|13,373
|12,464
|11,068
|13,106
|Core Revenue (a) + (b)
|$
|65,290
|$
|62,771
|$
|62,743
|$
|58,470
|$
|60,752
|Noninterest Expense
|$
|43,186
|$
|43,681
|$
|39,103
|$
|38,354
|$
|39,572
|Less: Merger-Related Expenses
|—