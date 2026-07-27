Monarch Casino Resort Spa Earns Two More USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Nominations, Including First for Best Casino Restaurant

Denver, CO, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino Resort Spa’s focus on creating a complete luxury resort experience is earning national recognition across dining, gaming, and wellness. Monarch Chophouse has received its first nomination for Best Casino Restaurant in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, while Monarch Rewards has once again been nominated for Best Players Club.

The first-time USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards nomination for Monarch Chophouse adds to the restaurant's longstanding reputation for culinary excellence. Already recognized with prestigious honors, including Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence and OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards, Monarch Chophouse has become a destination in its own right, offering an experience that extends well beyond the casino floor. Known for its refined take on the classic steakhouse, the restaurant features an upscale menu of premium steaks and fresh seafood, complemented by an extensive wine selection and polished service. Signature tableside presentations, including Steak Diane and 321 Below gelato made with liquid nitrogen, add a memorable finishing touch to an elevated dining experience.

“For the first time, Monarch Chophouse is part of a national readers’ choice vote that gives guests a say in how the restaurant ranks alongside some of the country’s most distinguished casino dining destinations, making this nomination especially meaningful,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing for Monarch Casino Resort Spa. “Our Team Members work tirelessly to create a dining experience people remember. From the menu and tableside presentations to the service and atmosphere, this recognition reflects the care they bring to every table.”

Together, the two new nominations highlight distinct parts of the guest experience, from destination dining and personalized hospitality to a loyalty program that recognizes and rewards guests throughout the resort.

Voting for Best Casino Restaurant and Best Players Club is open now through 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 24. Supporters may vote once per day in each category at the following links:

Monarch Chophouse for Best Casino Restaurant: here

Monarch for Best Players Club: here

The latest nominations arrive as voting also continues for Spa Monarch in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards category for Best Hotel Spa, where supporters may continue to vote for Spa Monarch until 10 a.m. MDT on August 10th: here.

Winners for Best Casino Restaurant and Best Players Club will be announced on Wednesday, September 2nd, at 10 a.m. MDT.

For more information about the Monarch Chophouse, visit https://monarchblackhawk.com/dining/monarch-chophouse. For more information about Monarch Rewards, visit https://monarchblackhawk.com/rewards-home

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI), was incorporated in 1993 and, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates the four-diamond Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly the Riviera Black Hawk Casino) in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information, visit MonarchBlackHawk.com.

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