NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Approves an 8.1% Cash Dividend Increase

 | Source: NBT Bancorp Inc. NBT Bancorp Inc.

NORWICH, N.Y., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $53.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to $22.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $51.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.01 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.88 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.97 for the first quarter of 2026.

The Company completed the acquisition of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (“Evans”) on May 2, 2025, adding 200 employees and 18 banking locations in Western New York, $1.67 billion in loans and $1.86 billion in deposits. In connection with the transaction, the Company issued 5.1 million shares of common stock, with a value of $221.8 million as of the closing date. The comparison to the second quarter of 2025 is significantly impacted by the Evans acquisition.

CEO Comments

“The second quarter demonstrated the strength and momentum of NBT’s diversified banking franchise,” said NBT President and CEO Scott Kingsley. “We generated significantly stronger earnings than the prior year quarter, grew loans across every business line and expanded our net interest margin to 3.73%, an increase of 14 basis points from one year ago. These results reflect the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our employees and our disciplined approach to building long-term relationships and sustainable growth. With strong balance sheet fundamentals, healthy loan growth and continued momentum across our franchise, we are well positioned as we enter the second half of 2026.”

“We are also pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly cash dividend for the fourteenth consecutive year to $0.40 per share in the third quarter,” added Kingsley. “This increase in the quarterly cash dividend of 8.1% affirms our continued commitment to providing favorable long-term returns to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net Income
  • Net income was $53.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.02
  • Operating net income was $52.9 million and operating diluted earnings per share was $1.01(1)
Net Interest Income / NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $137.6 million(1)
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.73%(1), an increase of 1 basis point (“bp”) from the prior quarter
  • Earning asset yields of 5.05% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter
  • Total cost of funds of 1.41% was down 1 bp from the prior quarter
Noninterest Income
  • Noninterest income was $49.6 million, or 27% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains
Loans and Credit Quality
  • Period end loans were $11.87 billion
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.15% annualized
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.55%
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.18%
  • Provision for loan losses was $6.1 million
Deposits
  • Period end deposits were $13.54 billion
  • Total cost of deposits was 1.33% for the second quarter of 2026, down 1 bp from the first quarter of 2026
Capital
  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2026
  • Tangible book value per share(2) was $27.71 at June 30, 2026 an increase of 4.4% from December 31, 2025
  • Tangible equity to assets was 9.16%(1)
  • CET1 ratio of 12.24%; Leverage ratio of 9.85%


Loans

  • Period end total loans were $11.87 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.60 billion at December 31, 2025, with all business lines experiencing growth in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Period end total loans increased $276.0 million, or 2.4% from December 31, 2025 which included a $52.4 million decrease in the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status.

Deposits 

  • Total deposits at June 30, 2026 were $13.54 billion compared to $13.50 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposit mix characteristics improved with an increase in demand deposits, interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.
  • Total deposits decreased $205.7 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to expected seasonal municipal outflows.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 87.7% at June 30, 2026, compared to 85.9% at December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $137.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.9%, from the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $12.7 million, or 10.3%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2026 was driven by one additional day in the second quarter of 2026, organic growth in interest-earning assets and a decrease in funding costs. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from the improvement in net interest margin, the Evans acquisition, organic growth in interest-earning assets and a decrease in funding costs.
  • The NIM on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.73%, an increase of 1 bp from the first quarter of 2026, as a 1 bp decrease in the cost of funds more than offset a 1 bp decline in earning asset yields. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 14 bps from the second quarter of 2025 due to the impact of the Evans acquisition, organic growth and a decrease in the cost of funds.
  • Earning asset yields for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 5.05%. Loan yields for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 2 bps from the prior quarter to 5.64%. Earning asset yields decreased 7 bps from the same quarter in the prior year due to Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025. Average earning assets increased $109.8 million, or 0.7%, from the first quarter of 2026 and grew $846.2 million, or 6.1%, from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to the addition of the interest-earning assets acquired from Evans and organic earning asset growth.
  • Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.33% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1 bp from the prior quarter, primarily due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. Total cost of deposits decreased 18 bps from the same period in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funds for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 1.41%, a decrease of 1 bp from the prior quarter and a decrease of 21 bps from the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

  • Net charge-offs to total average loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 15 bps, compared to 17 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in commercial net charge-offs, partially offset by an increase in residential solar and other consumer net charge-offs.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.40% at June 30, 2026, up from 0.38% at March 31, 2026 and up from 0.33% at December 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an additional commercial lending relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the quarter. Past due loans to total loans increased 23 basis points from March 31, 2026, driven primarily by an increase in past due commercial loans. The majority of these loans are expected to return to current status in the third quarter.
  • Provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.1 million, compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the quarter was primarily due to providing for the second quarter’s loan growth.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $140.5 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $138.6 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 and compared to $138.0 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by providing for the second quarter’s loan growth, partially offset by portfolio mix changes with the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.
  • The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $5.5 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income

  • Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains, was $49.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, consistent with the first quarter of 2026, and up $2.7 million, or 5.8%, from the second quarter of 2025.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to the Evans acquisition and new account growth.
  • Card services income increased $0.6 million, or 9.7%, from the prior quarter and increased $0.5 million, or 8.8% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by seasonal increased volumes.
  • Retirement plan administration fees increased $0.4 million, or 2.2%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 7.8%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2025 was driven by higher activity-based fees, additional fees from new customer relationships and increased market values of assets under administration.

Noninterest Expense

  • Total noninterest expense was $111.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $112.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $122.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding acquisition expenses of $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was 5.7% higher than the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and continued investments in our people, markets and infrastructure.
  • Salaries and benefits increased 0.4% from the prior quarter driven by a full quarter of merit pay increases, which were effective in March, one additional payroll day and higher medical expenses. The increase was partially offset by lower payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses which are seasonally higher in the first quarter. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was driven by the impact of the Evans acquisition as NBT added 200 Evans employees in May 2025, annual merit pay increases and higher medical expenses.
  • Technology and data services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition, timing of planned activities and ongoing investment in enterprise technology initiatives.
  • Occupancy costs decreased $1.5 million from the prior quarter and increased $0.4 million from the second quarter of 2025. The $1.5 million decrease from the prior quarter was driven by lower seasonal maintenance and utilities costs following the harsh winter conditions across the footprint in the first quarter of 2026. The $0.4 million increase from the second quarter of 2025 was driven by additional expenses from the Evans acquisition and higher facilities costs related to new branch banking locations.
  • Professional fees and outside services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and the timing of various initiatives.
  • No provision expense for unfunded loan commitments was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to expense of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which included $0.5 million of acquisition-related provision associated with unfunded loan commitments acquired in the Evans acquisition.
  • Other expenses were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 reflects the Evans acquisition including increased FDIC insurance expense, travel and charitable contributions.

Income Taxes

  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 23.3%, which was consistent with the prior quarter and down from 26.7% for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the second quarter 2025 estimated impact of nondeductible acquisition expenses related to the Evans acquisition and a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total pretax income.

Capital

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.16% at June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share(2) was $27.71 at June 30, 2026, which increased 4.4% from $26.54 at December 31, 2025 and increased 12.8% from $24.57 at June 30, 2025.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $47.7 million from December 31, 2025 driven by net income generation of $104.2 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $38.5 million, the repurchase of common stock of $14.0 million and a $6.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale.
  • As of June 30, 2026, CET1 capital ratio of 12.24%, leverage ratio of 9.85% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.18%.

Dividend

  • The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.40 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.03 per share, or 8.1%, increase over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2025. This is the Company’s fourteenth consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2026.

Stock Repurchase

  • The Company purchased 68,595 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2026 for a total of $3.0 million at an average price of $43.96 per share under its previously announced stock repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2026, there were 1,431,405 shares available for repurchase under this plan.

Subordinated Debt Redemption

  • On June 30, 2026, the Company redeemed $25 million of subordinated debt using existing liquidity sources. The subordinated debt had a fixed rate of 3.50% which converted to a floating rate at 6.50% in the second quarter of 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to review the second quarter 2026 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $16.21 billion at June 30, 2026. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 173 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service regional insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (20) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

Contact:Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO
 Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO
 NBT Bancorp Inc.
 52 South Broad Street
 Norwich, NY 13815
 607-337-6589


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Selected Financial Data     
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)    
      
 2026
2025
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Profitability (reported)     
Diluted earnings per share$1.02 $0.98 $1.06 $1.03 $0.44 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,238,983  52,352,800  52,524,388  52,642,688  50,787,474 
Return on average assets(3) 1.32% 1.30% 1.37% 1.35% 0.59%
Return on average equity(3) 11.04% 10.89% 11.81% 11.86% 5.27%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.65% 15.59% 17.05% 17.35% 8.01%
Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.73% 3.72% 3.65% 3.66% 3.59%
      
 6 Months Ended June 30,   
 2026
2025
   
Profitability (reported)     
Diluted earnings per share$1.99 $1.21    
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,290,178  49,143,067    
Return on average assets(3) 1.31% 0.82%   
Return on average equity(3) 10.96% 7.35%   
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.62% 10.69%   
Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.73% 3.52%   
      
 2026
2025
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Profitability (operating)     
Diluted earnings per share(1)$1.01 $0.97 $1.05 $1.05 $0.88 
Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.32% 1.29% 1.37% 1.37% 1.19%
Return on average equity(1)(3) 11.01% 10.82% 11.79% 12.05% 10.52%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.61% 15.50% 17.02% 17.61% 15.25%
      
 6 Months Ended June 30,   
 2026
2025
   
Profitability (operating)     
Diluted earnings per share(1)$1.98 $1.70    
Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.30% 1.16%   
Return on average equity(1)(3) 10.91% 10.34%   
Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.55% 14.77%   
      
 2026
2025
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Balance sheet data     
Short-term interest-bearing accounts$107,489 $564,514 $301,958 $394,485 $276,786 
Securities available for sale 2,006,206  1,918,526  1,862,838  1,813,194  1,729,428 
Securities held to maturity 755,086  748,607  762,756  771,474  809,664 
Net loans 11,733,581  11,408,655  11,460,114  11,456,134  11,484,480 
Total assets 16,214,957  16,204,406  15,995,121  16,112,584  16,014,781 
Total deposits 13,537,302  13,742,966  13,499,193  13,660,918  13,515,232 
Total borrowings 471,195  297,407  327,422  319,358  411,376 
Total liabilities 14,271,038  14,290,009  14,098,905  14,259,438  14,209,615 
Stockholders' equity 1,943,919  1,914,397  1,896,216  1,853,146  1,805,166 
      
Capital     
Equity to assets 11.99% 11.81% 11.85% 11.50% 11.27%
Tangible equity ratio(1) 9.16% 8.96% 8.95% 8.58% 8.30%
Book value per share$37.42 $36.81 $36.32 $35.33 $34.46 
Tangible book value per share(2)$27.71 $27.05 $26.54 $25.51 $24.57 
Leverage ratio 9.85% 9.70% 9.48% 9.34% 9.55%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.24% 12.34% 12.07% 11.80% 11.37%
Tier 1 capital ratio 12.24% 12.34% 12.07% 11.80% 11.37%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.18% 14.52% 14.24% 13.97% 14.48%
Common stock price (end of period)$49.37 $42.58 $41.52 $41.76 $41.55 
      


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances     
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)     
      
  2026  2025 
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Asset quality     
Nonaccrual loans$62,898 $57,903 $44,592 $46,450 $43,181 
90 days past due and still accruing 2,410  3,352  7,131  6,966  3,211 
Total nonperforming loans 65,308  61,255  51,723  53,416  46,392 
Other real estate owned -  22  402  267  345 
Total nonperforming assets 65,308  61,277  52,125  53,683  46,737 
Allowance for loan losses 140,500  138,600  138,000  139,000  140,200 
      
Asset quality ratios     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.18% 1.20% 1.19% 1.20% 1.21%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55% 0.53% 0.45% 0.46% 0.40%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40% 0.38% 0.33% 0.33% 0.29%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 215.13% 226.27% 266.81% 260.22% 302.21%
Past due loans to total loans(4) 0.63% 0.40% 0.38% 0.38% 0.38%
Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.15% 0.17% 0.16% 0.15% 0.09%
      
  2026  2025 
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Loan net charge-offs by line of business     
Commercial$1,217 $2,285 $1,232 $1,047 $97 
Residential mortgage and home equity 22  (106) (15) 18  (27)
Indirect auto 439  843  877  679  749 
Residential solar and other consumer 2,558  1,955  2,671  2,556  1,542 
Total loan net charge-offs$4,236 $4,977 $4,765 $4,300 $2,361 
      
  2026  2025 
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment    
Commercial & industrial 0.85% 0.89% 0.76% 0.81% 0.79%
Commercial real estate 1.06% 1.05% 1.06% 1.13% 1.14%
Residential mortgage 0.99% 0.99% 1.06% 1.05% 1.05%
Auto 0.70% 0.70% 0.68% 0.70% 0.70%
Residential solar and other consumer 4.39% 4.39% 4.09% 3.62% 3.64%
Total 1.18% 1.20% 1.19% 1.20% 1.21%
      
  2026  2025 
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Loans by line of business     
Commercial & industrial$1,755,123 $1,669,624 $1,671,974 $1,644,218 $1,692,335 
Commercial real estate 4,893,543  4,783,384  4,798,957  4,830,761  4,800,494 
Residential mortgage 2,558,338  2,539,249  2,537,593  2,528,565  2,530,344 
Home equity 465,340  447,462  448,113  435,584  423,355 
Indirect auto 1,450,482  1,333,017  1,340,524  1,327,689  1,319,401 
Residential solar and other consumer 751,255  774,519  800,953  828,317  858,751 
Total loans$11,874,081 $11,547,255 $11,598,114 $11,595,134 $11,624,680 
      


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(unaudited, in thousands)  
   
 June 30,December 31,
 2026
2025
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$187,164$185,158
Short-term interest-bearing accounts 107,489 301,958
Equity securities, at fair value 50,732 48,760
Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,006,206 1,862,838
Securities held to maturity (fair value $692,689 and $702,577, respectively) 755,086 762,756
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,540 44,575
Loans held for sale - 1,108
Loans 11,874,081 11,598,114
Less allowance for loan losses 140,500 138,000
Net loans$11,733,581$11,460,114
Premises and equipment, net 98,119 99,277
Goodwill 453,278 453,278
Intangible assets, net 51,117 57,656
Bank owned life insurance 314,806 317,733
Other assets 405,839 399,910
Total assets$16,214,957$15,995,121
   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity  
Demand (noninterest bearing)$3,861,366$3,800,209
Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 8,347,052 8,206,539
Time 1,328,884 1,492,445
Total deposits$13,537,302$13,499,193
Short-term borrowings 316,438 148,069
Long-term debt 43,043 43,176
Subordinated debt, net - 24,509
Junior subordinated debt 111,714 111,668
Other liabilities 262,541 272,290
Total liabilities$14,271,038$14,098,905
   
Total stockholders' equity$1,943,919$1,896,216
   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$16,214,957$15,995,121
   


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries    
Consolidated Statements of Income    
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)    
     
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30,June 30,
 2026
2025
2026
2025
Interest, fee and dividend income    
Interest and fees on loans$163,764$158,912$324,866 $296,964
Securities available for sale 14,770 11,609 28,252  21,871
Securities held to maturity 4,426 4,870 8,776  9,784
Other 2,801 2,186 6,513  3,362
Total interest, fee and dividend income$185,761$177,577$368,407 $331,981
Interest expense    
Deposits$44,879$48,219$89,714 $90,807
Short-term borrowings 1,165 1,046 1,987  1,912
Long-term debt 445 296 886  562
Subordinated debt 611 2,001 1,121  3,823
Junior subordinated debt 1,698 1,795 3,388  3,434
Total interest expense$48,798$53,357$97,096 $100,538
Net interest income$136,963$124,220$271,311 $231,443
Provision for loan losses$6,136$4,813$11,713 $12,367
Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - 13,022 -  13,022
Total provision for loan losses$6,136$17,835$11,713 $25,389
Net interest income after provision for loan losses$130,827$106,385$259,598 $206,054
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts$5,194$4,578$10,462 $8,821
Card services income 6,613 6,077 12,641  11,394
Retirement plan administration fees 16,928 15,710 33,494  31,568
Wealth management 10,948 10,678 22,082  21,624
Insurance services 4,177 4,097 8,659  8,858
Bank owned life insurance income 2,505 2,180 5,164  5,577
Net securities gains 175 112 617  8
Other 3,187 3,500 6,744  6,534
Total noninterest income$49,727$46,932$99,863 $94,384
Noninterest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits$69,004$64,155$137,763 $124,849
Technology and data services 11,850 10,804 23,360  21,042
Occupancy 9,475 9,038 20,485  18,065
Professional fees and outside services 5,662 5,021 11,216  9,973
Amortization of intangible assets 3,191 3,042 6,539  5,153
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments - 1,702 (300) 1,792
Acquisition expenses - 17,180 -  18,401
Other 12,256 11,668 24,607  23,235
Total noninterest expense$111,438$122,610$223,670 $222,510
Income before income tax expense$69,116$30,707$135,791 $77,928
Income tax expense 16,086 8,197 31,619  18,673
Net income$53,030$22,510$104,172 $59,255
Earnings Per Share    
Basic$1.02$0.45$2.00 $1.21
Diluted$1.02$0.44$1.99 $1.21
     


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries     
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income     
(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)     
      
 2026
2025
 2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
Interest, fee and dividend income     
Interest and fees on loans$163,764$161,102 $166,046 $169,301 $158,912
Securities available for sale 14,770 13,482  13,081  12,063  11,609
Securities held to maturity 4,426 4,350  4,398  4,595  4,870
Other 2,801 3,712  5,019  4,508  2,186
Total interest, fee and dividend income$185,761$182,646 $188,544 $190,467 $177,577
Interest expense     
Deposits$44,879$44,835 $49,426 $52,101 $48,219
Short-term borrowings 1,165 822  915  816  1,046
Long-term debt 445 441  451  450  296
Subordinated debt 611 510  505  547  2,001
Junior subordinated debt 1,698 1,690  1,807  1,890  1,795
Total interest expense$48,798$48,298 $53,104 $55,804 $53,357
Net interest income$136,963$134,348 $135,440 $134,663 $124,220
Provision for loan losses$6,136$5,577 $3,765 $3,100 $4,813
Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - -  -  -  13,022
Total provision for loan losses$6,136$5,577 $3,765 $3,100 $17,835
Net interest income after provision for loan losses$130,827$128,771 $131,675 $131,563 $106,385
Noninterest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts$5,194$5,268 $5,146 $5,100 $4,578
Card services income 6,613 6,028  6,205  6,389  6,077
Retirement plan administration fees 16,928 16,566  14,104  15,913  15,710
Wealth management 10,948 11,134  12,028  11,103  10,678
Insurance services 4,177 4,482  3,917  5,260  4,097
Bank owned life insurance income 2,505 2,659  3,576  3,240  2,180
Net securities gains (losses) 175 442  142  (2) 112
Other 3,187 3,557  4,586  4,402  3,500
Total noninterest income$49,727$50,136 $49,704 $51,405 $46,932
Noninterest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits$69,004$68,759 $65,993 $66,636 $64,155
Technology and data services 11,850 11,510  11,803  11,180  10,804
Occupancy 9,475 11,010  9,267  9,053  9,038
Professional fees and outside services 5,662 5,554  5,826  5,941  5,021
Amortization of intangible assets 3,191 3,348  3,362  3,429  3,042
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments - (300) (100) (317) 1,702
Acquisition expenses - -  -  1,125  17,180
Other 12,256 12,351  15,537  14,096  11,668
Total noninterest expense$111,438$112,232 $111,688 $111,143 $122,610
Income before income tax expense$69,116$66,675 $69,691 $71,825 $30,707
Income tax expense 16,086 15,533  14,182  17,354  8,197
Net income$53,030$51,142 $55,509 $54,471 $22,510
Earnings Per Share     
Basic$1.02$0.98 $1.06 $1.04 $0.45
Diluted$1.02$0.98 $1.06 $1.03 $0.44
      


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries           
Average Quarterly Balance Sheets           
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)           
            
  Average
Balance		Yield /
Rates		Average
Balance		Yield /
Rates		Average
Balance		Yield /
Rates		Average
Balance		Yield /
Rates		Average
Balance		Yield /
Rates
  Q2 - 2026Q1 - 2026Q4 - 2025Q3 - 2025Q2 - 2025
Assets           
Short-term interest-bearing accounts $248,8823.47%$356,4033.56%$450,7193.93%$338,9194.60%$146,6404.61%
Securities taxable(1)  2,633,5022.70% 2,547,8412.62% 2,513,4652.55% 2,464,2712.46% 2,486,3492.40%
Securities tax-exempt(1)(5)  209,4413.59% 192,4293.63% 194,6383.48% 196,7283.48% 221,3283.65%
FRB and FHLB stock  45,9255.64% 44,5895.32% 44,6324.95% 42,7905.37% 39,1765.12%
Loans(1)(6)  11,666,8715.64% 11,553,5615.66% 11,564,9505.70% 11,600,8165.80% 11,064,9205.77%
Total interest-earning assets $14,804,6215.05%$14,694,8235.06%$14,768,4045.08%$14,643,5245.18%$13,958,4135.12%
Other assets  1,300,564  1,315,235  1,317,791  1,344,775  1,242,690 
Total assets $16,105,185 $16,010,058 $16,086,195 $15,988,299 $15,201,103 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity           
Money market deposits $4,273,3362.64%$4,188,1802.64%$4,222,1372.78%$4,077,7413.01%$3,808,0243.00%
Interest-bearing checking deposits  2,118,0071.02% 2,117,2781.04% 2,094,1051.14% 2,059,0091.10% 1,902,3920.98%
Savings deposits  2,015,4610.47% 1,953,0960.42% 1,919,0320.42% 1,947,6270.43% 1,852,0270.35%
Time deposits  1,351,0242.68% 1,455,1422.83% 1,533,0623.05% 1,633,6473.26% 1,600,9083.37%
Total interest-bearing deposits $9,757,8281.84%$9,713,6961.87%$9,768,3362.01%$9,718,0242.13%$9,163,3512.11%
Federal funds purchased  15,3303.74% --  --  --  14,2314.51%
Repurchase agreements  112,5572.55% 126,0242.65% 137,8322.63% 123,5732.62% 89,9572.52%
Short-term borrowings  31,2913.92% --  --  114.61% 27,8454.62%
Long-term debt  43,0724.14% 43,1394.15% 44,2164.05% 44,8023.98% 30,7053.87%
Subordinated debt, net  24,25910.10% 24,6558.39% 24,3388.23% 27,0858.01% 134,6845.96%
Junior subordinated debt  111,7026.10% 111,6796.14% 111,6546.42% 111,6296.72% 107,9486.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $10,096,0391.94%$10,019,1931.95%$10,086,3762.09%$10,025,1242.21%$9,568,7212.24%
Demand deposits  3,814,717  3,811,907  3,848,626  3,849,288  3,634,517 
Other liabilities  267,341  273,936  287,158  292,294  285,357 
Stockholders' equity  1,927,088  1,905,022  1,864,035  1,821,593  1,712,508 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $16,105,185 $16,010,058 $16,086,195 $15,988,299 $15,201,103 
Interest rate spread  3.11% 3.11% 2.99% 2.97% 2.88%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)(3)  3.73% 3.72% 3.65% 3.66% 3.59%
            
Total cost of deposits $13,572,5451.33%$13,525,6031.34%$13,616,9621.44%$13,567,3121.52%$12,797,8681.51%
Total cost of funds  13,910,7561.41% 13,831,1001.42% 13,935,0021.51% 13,874,4121.60% 13,203,2381.62%
            


NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets       
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)       
        
  Average Yield/Average Yield/
  BalanceInterestRatesBalanceInterestRates
Six Months Ended June 30,  2026  2025 
Assets       
Short-term interest-bearing accounts $302,346$5,2823.52%$105,150$2,3894.58%
Securities taxable(1)  2,590,908 34,1862.66% 2,444,791 28,5202.35%
Securities tax-exempt(1)(5)  200,982 3,5983.61% 220,772 3,9683.62%
FRB and FHLB stock  45,260 1,2315.48% 36,338 9735.40%
Loans(1)(6)  11,610,529 325,3025.65% 10,526,197 297,4225.70%
Total interest-earning assets $14,750,025$369,5995.05%$13,333,248$333,2725.04%
Other assets  1,307,859   1,165,806  
Total assets $16,057,884  $14,499,054  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity       
Money market deposits $4,230,993$55,3402.64%$3,653,148$54,7193.02%
Interest-bearing checking deposits  2,117,645 10,8241.03% 1,792,937 8,1350.91%
Savings deposits  1,984,451 4,3580.44% 1,712,624 1,8060.21%
Time deposits  1,402,795 19,1922.76% 1,526,292 26,1473.45%
Total interest-bearing deposits $9,735,884$89,7141.86%$8,685,001$90,8072.11%
Federal funds purchased  7,707 1433.74% 8,287 1854.50%
Repurchase agreements  119,253 1,5392.60% 98,678 1,3272.71%
Short-term borrowings  15,732 3053.91% 17,498 4004.61%
Long-term debt  43,105 8864.14% 29,198 5623.88%
Subordinated debt, net  24,456 1,1219.24% 128,044 3,8236.02%
Junior subordinated debt  111,691 3,3886.12% 104,590 3,4346.62%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $10,057,828$97,0961.95%$9,071,296$100,5382.23%
Demand deposits  3,813,319   3,510,487  
Other liabilities  270,621   291,139  
Stockholders' equity  1,916,116   1,626,132  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $16,057,884  $14,499,054  
Net interest income (FTE)(1)  $272,503  $232,734 
Interest rate spread   3.10%  2.81%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)(3)   3.73%  3.52%
Taxable equivalent adjustment  $1,192  $1,291 
Net interest income  $271,311  $231,443 
        
Total cost of deposits $13,549,203$89,7141.34%$12,195,488$90,8071.50%
Total cost of funds  13,871,147 97,0961.41% 12,581,783 100,5381.61%
              


(1)The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: 
       
 Non-GAAP measures     
 (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)     
       
   2026  2025 
  2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
 Operating net income     
 Net income$53,030 $51,142 $55,509 $54,471 $22,510 
 Acquisition expenses -  -  -  1,125  17,180 
 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses -  -  -  -  13,022 
 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments -  -  -  -  532 
 Securities (gains) losses (175) (442) (142) 2  (112)
 Adjustments to net income$(175)$(442)$(142)$1,127 $30,622 
 Adjustments to net income (net of tax)$(134)$(338)$(113)$851 $22,413 
 Operating net income$52,896 $50,804 $55,396 $55,322 $44,923 
 Operating diluted earnings per share$1.01 $0.97 $1.05 $1.05 $0.88 
       
  6 Months Ended June 30,   
   2026  2025    
 Operating net income     
 Net income$104,172 $59,255    
 Acquisition expenses -  18,401    
 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses -  13,022    
 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments -  532    
 Securities (gains) (617) (8)   
 Adjustments to net income$(617)$31,947    
 Adjustments to net income (net of tax)$(472)$24,120    
 Operating net income$103,700 $83,375    
 Operating diluted earnings per share$1.98 $1.70    
       
   2026  2025 
  2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
 FTE adjustment     
 Net interest income$136,963 $134,348 $135,440 $134,663 $124,220 
 Add: FTE adjustment 614  578  581  594  655 
 Net interest income (FTE)$137,577 $134,926 $136,021 $135,257 $124,875 
 Average earning assets$14,804,621 $14,694,823 $14,768,404 $14,643,524 $13,958,413 
 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.73% 3.72% 3.65% 3.66% 3.59%
       
  6 Months Ended June 30,   
   2026  2025    
 FTE adjustment     
 Net interest income$271,311 $231,443    
 Add: FTE adjustment 1,192  1,291    
 Net interest income (FTE)$272,503 $232,734    
 Average earning assets$14,750,025 $13,333,248    
 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.73% 3.52%   
       
 Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.
       


(1)The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release:
       
 Non-GAAP measures (continued)     
 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)     
       
   2026  2025 
  2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
 Tangible equity to tangible assets     
 Total equity$1,943,919 $1,914,397 $1,896,216 $1,853,146 $1,805,166 
 Intangible assets 504,395  507,586  510,934  515,090  518,519 
 Total assets$16,214,957 $16,204,406 $15,995,121 $16,112,584 $16,014,781 
 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.16% 8.96% 8.95% 8.58% 8.30%
       
   2026  2025 
  2nd Q1st Q4th Q3rd Q2nd Q
 Return on average tangible common equity    
 Net income$53,030 $51,142 $55,509 $54,471 $22,510 
 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,393  2,511  2,522  2,572  2,282 
 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization$55,423 $53,653 $58,031 $57,043 $24,792 
       
 Average stockholders' equity$1,927,088 $1,905,022 $1,864,035 $1,821,593 $1,712,508 
 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 506,308  509,643  513,728  517,271  471,159 
 Average tangible common equity$1,420,780 $1,395,379 $1,350,307 $1,304,322 $1,241,349 
 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 15.65% 15.59% 17.05% 17.35% 8.01%
       
  6 Months Ended June 30,   
   2026  2025    
 Return on average tangible common equity    
 Net income$104,172 $59,255    
 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 4,904  3,865    
 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization$109,076 $63,120    
       
 Average stockholders' equity$1,916,116 $1,626,132    
 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 507,966  434,897    
 Average tangible common equity$1,408,150 $1,191,235    
 Return on average tangible common equity 15.62% 10.69%   
       
(2)Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)Annualized.     
(4)Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status.  
(5)Securities are shown at average amortized cost.    
(6)For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.
       


This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


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