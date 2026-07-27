NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Approves an 8.1% Cash Dividend Increase

NORWICH, N.Y., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $53.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share, compared to $22.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $51.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. Operating diluted earnings per share(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.01 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $0.88 for the second quarter of 2025 and $0.97 for the first quarter of 2026.

The Company completed the acquisition of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (“Evans”) on May 2, 2025, adding 200 employees and 18 banking locations in Western New York, $1.67 billion in loans and $1.86 billion in deposits. In connection with the transaction, the Company issued 5.1 million shares of common stock, with a value of $221.8 million as of the closing date. The comparison to the second quarter of 2025 is significantly impacted by the Evans acquisition.

CEO Comments

“The second quarter demonstrated the strength and momentum of NBT’s diversified banking franchise,” said NBT President and CEO Scott Kingsley. “We generated significantly stronger earnings than the prior year quarter, grew loans across every business line and expanded our net interest margin to 3.73%, an increase of 14 basis points from one year ago. These results reflect the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our employees and our disciplined approach to building long-term relationships and sustainable growth. With strong balance sheet fundamentals, healthy loan growth and continued momentum across our franchise, we are well positioned as we enter the second half of 2026.”

“We are also pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly cash dividend for the fourteenth consecutive year to $0.40 per share in the third quarter,” added Kingsley. “This increase in the quarterly cash dividend of 8.1% affirms our continued commitment to providing favorable long-term returns to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Net Income Net income was $53.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.02

Operating net income was $52.9 million and operating diluted earnings per share was $1.01(1) Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $137.6 million ( 1)

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.73% ( 1) , an increase of 1 basis point (“bp”) from the prior quarter

, an increase of 1 basis point (“bp”) from the prior quarter Earning asset yields of 5.05% were down 1 bp from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.41% was down 1 bp from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $49.6 million, or 27% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains Loans and Credit Quality Period end loans were $11.87 billion

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.15% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.55%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.18%

Provision for loan losses was $6.1 million Deposits Period end deposits were $13.54 billion

Total cost of deposits was 1.33% for the second quarter of 2026, down 1 bp from the first quarter of 2026 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.94 billion as of June 30, 2026

Tangible book value per share ( 2) was $27.71 at June 30, 2026 an increase of 4.4% from December 31, 2025

was $27.71 at June 30, 2026 an increase of 4.4% from December 31, 2025 Tangible equity to assets was 9.16% ( 1)

CET1 ratio of 12.24%; Leverage ratio of 9.85%



Loans

Period end total loans were $11.87 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $11.60 billion at December 31, 2025, with all business lines experiencing growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Period end total loans increased $276.0 million, or 2.4% from December 31, 2025 which included a $52.4 million decrease in the other consumer and residential solar portfolios, which are in a planned run-off status.





Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2026 were $13.54 billion compared to $13.50 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposit mix characteristics improved with an increase in demand deposits, interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits.

Total deposits decreased $205.7 million from March 31, 2026, primarily due to expected seasonal municipal outflows.

The loan to deposit ratio was 87.7% at June 30, 2026, compared to 85.9% at December 31, 2025.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $137.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 1.9%, from the first quarter of 2026 and an increase of $12.7 million, or 10.3%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2026 was driven by one additional day in the second quarter of 2026, organic growth in interest-earning assets and a decrease in funding costs. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter of 2025 resulted primarily from the improvement in net interest margin, the Evans acquisition, organic growth in interest-earning assets and a decrease in funding costs.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2026 was 3.73%, an increase of 1 bp from the first quarter of 2026, as a 1 bp decrease in the cost of funds more than offset a 1 bp decline in earning asset yields. The NIM on an FTE basis increased 14 bps from the second quarter of 2025 due to the impact of the Evans acquisition, organic growth and a decrease in the cost of funds.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 1 bp from the prior quarter to 5.05%. Loan yields for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased 2 bps from the prior quarter to 5.64%. Earning asset yields decreased 7 bps from the same quarter in the prior year due to Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025. Average earning assets increased $109.8 million, or 0.7%, from the first quarter of 2026 and grew $846.2 million, or 6.1%, from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to the addition of the interest-earning assets acquired from Evans and organic earning asset growth.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.33% for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 1 bp from the prior quarter, primarily due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. Total cost of deposits decreased 18 bps from the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 1.41%, a decrease of 1 bp from the prior quarter and a decrease of 21 bps from the second quarter of 2025.





Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 15 bps, compared to 17 bps in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in commercial net charge-offs, partially offset by an increase in residential solar and other consumer net charge-offs.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.40% at June 30, 2026, up from 0.38% at March 31, 2026 and up from 0.33% at December 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to an additional commercial lending relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the quarter. Past due loans to total loans increased 23 basis points from March 31, 2026, driven primarily by an increase in past due commercial loans. The majority of these loans are expected to return to current status in the third quarter.

Provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $6.1 million, compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2026. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the quarter was primarily due to providing for the second quarter’s loan growth.

The allowance for loan losses was $140.5 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $138.6 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2026 and compared to $138.0 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by providing for the second quarter’s loan growth, partially offset by portfolio mix changes with the run-off of the other consumer and residential solar portfolios.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $5.5 million at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2025.





Noninterest Income



Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains, was $49.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, consistent with the first quarter of 2026, and up $2.7 million, or 5.8%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Service charges on deposit accounts were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to the Evans acquisition and new account growth.

Card services income increased $0.6 million, or 9.7%, from the prior quarter and increased $0.5 million, or 8.8% from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by seasonal increased volumes.

Retirement plan administration fees increased $0.4 million, or 2.2%, from the prior quarter and increased $1.2 million, or 7.8%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the prior quarter and the second quarter of 2025 was driven by higher activity-based fees, additional fees from new customer relationships and increased market values of assets under administration.





Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense was $111.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $112.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $122.6 million for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding acquisition expenses of $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was 5.7% higher than the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and continued investments in our people, markets and infrastructure.

Salaries and benefits increased 0.4% from the prior quarter driven by a full quarter of merit pay increases, which were effective in March, one additional payroll day and higher medical expenses. The increase was partially offset by lower payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses which are seasonally higher in the first quarter. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 was driven by the impact of the Evans acquisition as NBT added 200 Evans employees in May 2025, annual merit pay increases and higher medical expenses.

Technology and data services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition, timing of planned activities and ongoing investment in enterprise technology initiatives.

Occupancy costs decreased $1.5 million from the prior quarter and increased $0.4 million from the second quarter of 2025. The $1.5 million decrease from the prior quarter was driven by lower seasonal maintenance and utilities costs following the harsh winter conditions across the footprint in the first quarter of 2026. The $0.4 million increase from the second quarter of 2025 was driven by additional expenses from the Evans acquisition and higher facilities costs related to new branch banking locations.

Professional fees and outside services were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to the Evans acquisition and the timing of various initiatives.

No provision expense for unfunded loan commitments was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to expense of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, which included $0.5 million of acquisition-related provision associated with unfunded loan commitments acquired in the Evans acquisition.

Other expenses were consistent with the prior quarter and increased $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2025. The increase from the second quarter of 2025 reflects the Evans acquisition including increased FDIC insurance expense, travel and charitable contributions.





Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 23.3%, which was consistent with the prior quarter and down from 26.7% for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the second quarter 2025 estimated impact of nondeductible acquisition expenses related to the Evans acquisition and a lower level of tax-exempt income as a percentage of total pretax income.





Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ( 1) was 9.16% at June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share ( 2) was $27.71 at June 30, 2026, which increased 4.4% from $26.54 at December 31, 2025 and increased 12.8% from $24.57 at June 30, 2025.

was 9.16% at June 30, 2026. Tangible book value per share was $27.71 at June 30, 2026, which increased 4.4% from $26.54 at December 31, 2025 and increased 12.8% from $24.57 at June 30, 2025. Stockholders’ equity increased $47.7 million from December 31, 2025 driven by net income generation of $104.2 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $38.5 million, the repurchase of common stock of $14.0 million and a $6.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflecting the change in the fair value of securities available for sale.

As of June 30, 2026, CET1 capital ratio of 12.24%, leverage ratio of 9.85% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.18%.





Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.40 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.03 per share, or 8.1%, increase over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2025. This is the Company’s fourteenth consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of September 1, 2026.





Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 68,595 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2026 for a total of $3.0 million at an average price of $43.96 per share under its previously announced stock repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2026, there were 1,431,405 shares available for repurchase under this plan.





Subordinated Debt Redemption

On June 30, 2026, the Company redeemed $25 million of subordinated debt using existing liquidity sources. The subordinated debt had a fixed rate of 3.50% which converted to a floating rate at 6.50% in the second quarter of 2026.





Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to review the second quarter 2026 financial results. The audio webcast link, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Event Calendar page at www.nbtbancorp.com/bn/presentations-events.html#events and will be archived for twelve months.

Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $16.21 billion at June 30, 2026. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 173 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service regional insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and www.nbtbank.com/Insurance .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) and international trade disputes (including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation); (5) inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (20) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.





Contact: Scott A. Kingsley, President and CEO Annette L. Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO NBT Bancorp Inc. 52 South Broad Street Norwich, NY 13815 607-337-6589





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026

2025

2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.03 $ 0.44 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,238,983 52,352,800 52,524,388 52,642,688 50,787,474 Return on average assets(3) 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.37 % 1.35 % 0.59 % Return on average equity(3) 11.04 % 10.89 % 11.81 % 11.86 % 5.27 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.65 % 15.59 % 17.05 % 17.35 % 8.01 % Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 1.21 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 52,290,178 49,143,067 Return on average assets(3) 1.31 % 0.82 % Return on average equity(3) 10.96 % 7.35 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.62 % 10.69 % Net interest margin(1)(3) 3.73 % 3.52 % 2026

2025

2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.01 $ 0.97 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 0.88 Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.32 % 1.29 % 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.19 % Return on average equity(1)(3) 11.01 % 10.82 % 11.79 % 12.05 % 10.52 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.61 % 15.50 % 17.02 % 17.61 % 15.25 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.98 $ 1.70 Return on average assets(1)(3) 1.30 % 1.16 % Return on average equity(1)(3) 10.91 % 10.34 % Return on average tangible common equity(1)(3) 15.55 % 14.77 % 2026

2025

2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 107,489 $ 564,514 $ 301,958 $ 394,485 $ 276,786 Securities available for sale 2,006,206 1,918,526 1,862,838 1,813,194 1,729,428 Securities held to maturity 755,086 748,607 762,756 771,474 809,664 Net loans 11,733,581 11,408,655 11,460,114 11,456,134 11,484,480 Total assets 16,214,957 16,204,406 15,995,121 16,112,584 16,014,781 Total deposits 13,537,302 13,742,966 13,499,193 13,660,918 13,515,232 Total borrowings 471,195 297,407 327,422 319,358 411,376 Total liabilities 14,271,038 14,290,009 14,098,905 14,259,438 14,209,615 Stockholders' equity 1,943,919 1,914,397 1,896,216 1,853,146 1,805,166 Capital Equity to assets 11.99 % 11.81 % 11.85 % 11.50 % 11.27 % Tangible equity ratio(1) 9.16 % 8.96 % 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.30 % Book value per share $ 37.42 $ 36.81 $ 36.32 $ 35.33 $ 34.46 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 27.71 $ 27.05 $ 26.54 $ 25.51 $ 24.57 Leverage ratio 9.85 % 9.70 % 9.48 % 9.34 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.24 % 12.34 % 12.07 % 11.80 % 11.37 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.24 % 12.34 % 12.07 % 11.80 % 11.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.18 % 14.52 % 14.24 % 13.97 % 14.48 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 49.37 $ 42.58 $ 41.52 $ 41.76 $ 41.55





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 62,898 $ 57,903 $ 44,592 $ 46,450 $ 43,181 90 days past due and still accruing 2,410 3,352 7,131 6,966 3,211 Total nonperforming loans 65,308 61,255 51,723 53,416 46,392 Other real estate owned - 22 402 267 345 Total nonperforming assets 65,308 61,277 52,125 53,683 46,737 Allowance for loan losses 140,500 138,600 138,000 139,000 140,200 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.40 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 215.13 % 226.27 % 266.81 % 260.22 % 302.21 % Past due loans to total loans(4) 0.63 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.38 % Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ 1,217 $ 2,285 $ 1,232 $ 1,047 $ 97 Residential mortgage and home equity 22 (106 ) (15 ) 18 (27 ) Indirect auto 439 843 877 679 749 Residential solar and other consumer 2,558 1,955 2,671 2,556 1,542 Total loan net charge-offs $ 4,236 $ 4,977 $ 4,765 $ 4,300 $ 2,361 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.79 % Commercial real estate 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.14 % Residential mortgage 0.99 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Auto 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.70 % Residential solar and other consumer 4.39 % 4.39 % 4.09 % 3.62 % 3.64 % Total 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,755,123 $ 1,669,624 $ 1,671,974 $ 1,644,218 $ 1,692,335 Commercial real estate 4,893,543 4,783,384 4,798,957 4,830,761 4,800,494 Residential mortgage 2,558,338 2,539,249 2,537,593 2,528,565 2,530,344 Home equity 465,340 447,462 448,113 435,584 423,355 Indirect auto 1,450,482 1,333,017 1,340,524 1,327,689 1,319,401 Residential solar and other consumer 751,255 774,519 800,953 828,317 858,751 Total loans $ 11,874,081 $ 11,547,255 $ 11,598,114 $ 11,595,134 $ 11,624,680





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2026

2025

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 187,164 $ 185,158 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 107,489 301,958 Equity securities, at fair value 50,732 48,760 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,006,206 1,862,838 Securities held to maturity (fair value $692,689 and $702,577, respectively) 755,086 762,756 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,540 44,575 Loans held for sale - 1,108 Loans 11,874,081 11,598,114 Less allowance for loan losses 140,500 138,000 Net loans $ 11,733,581 $ 11,460,114 Premises and equipment, net 98,119 99,277 Goodwill 453,278 453,278 Intangible assets, net 51,117 57,656 Bank owned life insurance 314,806 317,733 Other assets 405,839 399,910 Total assets $ 16,214,957 $ 15,995,121 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,861,366 $ 3,800,209 Savings, interest-bearing checking and money market 8,347,052 8,206,539 Time 1,328,884 1,492,445 Total deposits $ 13,537,302 $ 13,499,193 Short-term borrowings 316,438 148,069 Long-term debt 43,043 43,176 Subordinated debt, net - 24,509 Junior subordinated debt 111,714 111,668 Other liabilities 262,541 272,290 Total liabilities $ 14,271,038 $ 14,098,905 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,943,919 $ 1,896,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,214,957 $ 15,995,121





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 163,764 $ 158,912 $ 324,866 $ 296,964 Securities available for sale 14,770 11,609 28,252 21,871 Securities held to maturity 4,426 4,870 8,776 9,784 Other 2,801 2,186 6,513 3,362 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 185,761 $ 177,577 $ 368,407 $ 331,981 Interest expense Deposits $ 44,879 $ 48,219 $ 89,714 $ 90,807 Short-term borrowings 1,165 1,046 1,987 1,912 Long-term debt 445 296 886 562 Subordinated debt 611 2,001 1,121 3,823 Junior subordinated debt 1,698 1,795 3,388 3,434 Total interest expense $ 48,798 $ 53,357 $ 97,096 $ 100,538 Net interest income $ 136,963 $ 124,220 $ 271,311 $ 231,443 Provision for loan losses $ 6,136 $ 4,813 $ 11,713 $ 12,367 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - 13,022 - 13,022 Total provision for loan losses $ 6,136 $ 17,835 $ 11,713 $ 25,389 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 130,827 $ 106,385 $ 259,598 $ 206,054 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,194 $ 4,578 $ 10,462 $ 8,821 Card services income 6,613 6,077 12,641 11,394 Retirement plan administration fees 16,928 15,710 33,494 31,568 Wealth management 10,948 10,678 22,082 21,624 Insurance services 4,177 4,097 8,659 8,858 Bank owned life insurance income 2,505 2,180 5,164 5,577 Net securities gains 175 112 617 8 Other 3,187 3,500 6,744 6,534 Total noninterest income $ 49,727 $ 46,932 $ 99,863 $ 94,384 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 69,004 $ 64,155 $ 137,763 $ 124,849 Technology and data services 11,850 10,804 23,360 21,042 Occupancy 9,475 9,038 20,485 18,065 Professional fees and outside services 5,662 5,021 11,216 9,973 Amortization of intangible assets 3,191 3,042 6,539 5,153 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments - 1,702 (300 ) 1,792 Acquisition expenses - 17,180 - 18,401 Other 12,256 11,668 24,607 23,235 Total noninterest expense $ 111,438 $ 122,610 $ 223,670 $ 222,510 Income before income tax expense $ 69,116 $ 30,707 $ 135,791 $ 77,928 Income tax expense 16,086 8,197 31,619 18,673 Net income $ 53,030 $ 22,510 $ 104,172 $ 59,255 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.45 $ 2.00 $ 1.21 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.44 $ 1.99 $ 1.21





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2026

2025

2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 163,764 $ 161,102 $ 166,046 $ 169,301 $ 158,912 Securities available for sale 14,770 13,482 13,081 12,063 11,609 Securities held to maturity 4,426 4,350 4,398 4,595 4,870 Other 2,801 3,712 5,019 4,508 2,186 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 185,761 $ 182,646 $ 188,544 $ 190,467 $ 177,577 Interest expense Deposits $ 44,879 $ 44,835 $ 49,426 $ 52,101 $ 48,219 Short-term borrowings 1,165 822 915 816 1,046 Long-term debt 445 441 451 450 296 Subordinated debt 611 510 505 547 2,001 Junior subordinated debt 1,698 1,690 1,807 1,890 1,795 Total interest expense $ 48,798 $ 48,298 $ 53,104 $ 55,804 $ 53,357 Net interest income $ 136,963 $ 134,348 $ 135,440 $ 134,663 $ 124,220 Provision for loan losses $ 6,136 $ 5,577 $ 3,765 $ 3,100 $ 4,813 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - - 13,022 Total provision for loan losses $ 6,136 $ 5,577 $ 3,765 $ 3,100 $ 17,835 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 130,827 $ 128,771 $ 131,675 $ 131,563 $ 106,385 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,194 $ 5,268 $ 5,146 $ 5,100 $ 4,578 Card services income 6,613 6,028 6,205 6,389 6,077 Retirement plan administration fees 16,928 16,566 14,104 15,913 15,710 Wealth management 10,948 11,134 12,028 11,103 10,678 Insurance services 4,177 4,482 3,917 5,260 4,097 Bank owned life insurance income 2,505 2,659 3,576 3,240 2,180 Net securities gains (losses) 175 442 142 (2 ) 112 Other 3,187 3,557 4,586 4,402 3,500 Total noninterest income $ 49,727 $ 50,136 $ 49,704 $ 51,405 $ 46,932 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 69,004 $ 68,759 $ 65,993 $ 66,636 $ 64,155 Technology and data services 11,850 11,510 11,803 11,180 10,804 Occupancy 9,475 11,010 9,267 9,053 9,038 Professional fees and outside services 5,662 5,554 5,826 5,941 5,021 Amortization of intangible assets 3,191 3,348 3,362 3,429 3,042 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments - (300 ) (100 ) (317 ) 1,702 Acquisition expenses - - - 1,125 17,180 Other 12,256 12,351 15,537 14,096 11,668 Total noninterest expense $ 111,438 $ 112,232 $ 111,688 $ 111,143 $ 122,610 Income before income tax expense $ 69,116 $ 66,675 $ 69,691 $ 71,825 $ 30,707 Income tax expense 16,086 15,533 14,182 17,354 8,197 Net income $ 53,030 $ 51,142 $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.04 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.03 $ 0.44





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q2 - 2026 Q1 - 2026 Q4 - 2025 Q3 - 2025 Q2 - 2025 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 248,882 3.47 % $ 356,403 3.56 % $ 450,719 3.93 % $ 338,919 4.60 % $ 146,640 4.61 % Securities taxable(1) 2,633,502 2.70 % 2,547,841 2.62 % 2,513,465 2.55 % 2,464,271 2.46 % 2,486,349 2.40 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 209,441 3.59 % 192,429 3.63 % 194,638 3.48 % 196,728 3.48 % 221,328 3.65 % FRB and FHLB stock 45,925 5.64 % 44,589 5.32 % 44,632 4.95 % 42,790 5.37 % 39,176 5.12 % Loans(1)(6) 11,666,871 5.64 % 11,553,561 5.66 % 11,564,950 5.70 % 11,600,816 5.80 % 11,064,920 5.77 % Total interest-earning assets $ 14,804,621 5.05 % $ 14,694,823 5.06 % $ 14,768,404 5.08 % $ 14,643,524 5.18 % $ 13,958,413 5.12 % Other assets 1,300,564 1,315,235 1,317,791 1,344,775 1,242,690 Total assets $ 16,105,185 $ 16,010,058 $ 16,086,195 $ 15,988,299 $ 15,201,103 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposits $ 4,273,336 2.64 % $ 4,188,180 2.64 % $ 4,222,137 2.78 % $ 4,077,741 3.01 % $ 3,808,024 3.00 % Interest-bearing checking deposits 2,118,007 1.02 % 2,117,278 1.04 % 2,094,105 1.14 % 2,059,009 1.10 % 1,902,392 0.98 % Savings deposits 2,015,461 0.47 % 1,953,096 0.42 % 1,919,032 0.42 % 1,947,627 0.43 % 1,852,027 0.35 % Time deposits 1,351,024 2.68 % 1,455,142 2.83 % 1,533,062 3.05 % 1,633,647 3.26 % 1,600,908 3.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,757,828 1.84 % $ 9,713,696 1.87 % $ 9,768,336 2.01 % $ 9,718,024 2.13 % $ 9,163,351 2.11 % Federal funds purchased 15,330 3.74 % - - - - - - 14,231 4.51 % Repurchase agreements 112,557 2.55 % 126,024 2.65 % 137,832 2.63 % 123,573 2.62 % 89,957 2.52 % Short-term borrowings 31,291 3.92 % - - - - 11 4.61 % 27,845 4.62 % Long-term debt 43,072 4.14 % 43,139 4.15 % 44,216 4.05 % 44,802 3.98 % 30,705 3.87 % Subordinated debt, net 24,259 10.10 % 24,655 8.39 % 24,338 8.23 % 27,085 8.01 % 134,684 5.96 % Junior subordinated debt 111,702 6.10 % 111,679 6.14 % 111,654 6.42 % 111,629 6.72 % 107,948 6.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,096,039 1.94 % $ 10,019,193 1.95 % $ 10,086,376 2.09 % $ 10,025,124 2.21 % $ 9,568,721 2.24 % Demand deposits 3,814,717 3,811,907 3,848,626 3,849,288 3,634,517 Other liabilities 267,341 273,936 287,158 292,294 285,357 Stockholders' equity 1,927,088 1,905,022 1,864,035 1,821,593 1,712,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,105,185 $ 16,010,058 $ 16,086,195 $ 15,988,299 $ 15,201,103 Interest rate spread 3.11 % 3.11 % 2.99 % 2.97 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1)(3) 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % Total cost of deposits $ 13,572,545 1.33 % $ 13,525,603 1.34 % $ 13,616,962 1.44 % $ 13,567,312 1.52 % $ 12,797,868 1.51 % Total cost of funds 13,910,756 1.41 % 13,831,100 1.42 % 13,935,002 1.51 % 13,874,412 1.60 % 13,203,238 1.62 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 302,346 $ 5,282 3.52 % $ 105,150 $ 2,389 4.58 % Securities taxable(1) 2,590,908 34,186 2.66 % 2,444,791 28,520 2.35 % Securities tax-exempt(1)(5) 200,982 3,598 3.61 % 220,772 3,968 3.62 % FRB and FHLB stock 45,260 1,231 5.48 % 36,338 973 5.40 % Loans(1)(6) 11,610,529 325,302 5.65 % 10,526,197 297,422 5.70 % Total interest-earning assets $ 14,750,025 $ 369,599 5.05 % $ 13,333,248 $ 333,272 5.04 % Other assets 1,307,859 1,165,806 Total assets $ 16,057,884 $ 14,499,054 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposits $ 4,230,993 $ 55,340 2.64 % $ 3,653,148 $ 54,719 3.02 % Interest-bearing checking deposits 2,117,645 10,824 1.03 % 1,792,937 8,135 0.91 % Savings deposits 1,984,451 4,358 0.44 % 1,712,624 1,806 0.21 % Time deposits 1,402,795 19,192 2.76 % 1,526,292 26,147 3.45 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 9,735,884 $ 89,714 1.86 % $ 8,685,001 $ 90,807 2.11 % Federal funds purchased 7,707 143 3.74 % 8,287 185 4.50 % Repurchase agreements 119,253 1,539 2.60 % 98,678 1,327 2.71 % Short-term borrowings 15,732 305 3.91 % 17,498 400 4.61 % Long-term debt 43,105 886 4.14 % 29,198 562 3.88 % Subordinated debt, net 24,456 1,121 9.24 % 128,044 3,823 6.02 % Junior subordinated debt 111,691 3,388 6.12 % 104,590 3,434 6.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,057,828 $ 97,096 1.95 % $ 9,071,296 $ 100,538 2.23 % Demand deposits 3,813,319 3,510,487 Other liabilities 270,621 291,139 Stockholders' equity 1,916,116 1,626,132 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,057,884 $ 14,499,054 Net interest income (FTE)(1) $ 272,503 $ 232,734 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 2.81 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1)(3) 3.73 % 3.52 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,192 $ 1,291 Net interest income $ 271,311 $ 231,443 Total cost of deposits $ 13,549,203 $ 89,714 1.34 % $ 12,195,488 $ 90,807 1.50 % Total cost of funds 13,871,147 97,096 1.41 % 12,581,783 100,538 1.61 %





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Operating net income Net income $ 53,030 $ 51,142 $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 Acquisition expenses - - - 1,125 17,180 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - - - - 13,022 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - - - - 532 Securities (gains) losses (175 ) (442 ) (142 ) 2 (112 ) Adjustments to net income $ (175 ) $ (442 ) $ (142 ) $ 1,127 $ 30,622 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ (134 ) $ (338 ) $ (113 ) $ 851 $ 22,413 Operating net income $ 52,896 $ 50,804 $ 55,396 $ 55,322 $ 44,923 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.97 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 0.88 6 Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating net income Net income $ 104,172 $ 59,255 Acquisition expenses - 18,401 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - 13,022 Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - 532 Securities (gains) (617 ) (8 ) Adjustments to net income $ (617 ) $ 31,947 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ (472 ) $ 24,120 Operating net income $ 103,700 $ 83,375 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 1.98 $ 1.70 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 136,963 $ 134,348 $ 135,440 $ 134,663 $ 124,220 Add: FTE adjustment 614 578 581 594 655 Net interest income (FTE) $ 137,577 $ 134,926 $ 136,021 $ 135,257 $ 124,875 Average earning assets $ 14,804,621 $ 14,694,823 $ 14,768,404 $ 14,643,524 $ 13,958,413 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 271,311 $ 231,443 Add: FTE adjustment 1,192 1,291 Net interest income (FTE) $ 272,503 $ 232,734 Average earning assets $ 14,750,025 $ 13,333,248 Net interest margin (FTE)(3) 3.73 % 3.52 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.





(1) The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (continued) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity $ 1,943,919 $ 1,914,397 $ 1,896,216 $ 1,853,146 $ 1,805,166 Intangible assets 504,395 507,586 510,934 515,090 518,519 Total assets $ 16,214,957 $ 16,204,406 $ 15,995,121 $ 16,112,584 $ 16,014,781 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.16 % 8.96 % 8.95 % 8.58 % 8.30 % 2026 2025 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 53,030 $ 51,142 $ 55,509 $ 54,471 $ 22,510 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,393 2,511 2,522 2,572 2,282 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 55,423 $ 53,653 $ 58,031 $ 57,043 $ 24,792 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,927,088 $ 1,905,022 $ 1,864,035 $ 1,821,593 $ 1,712,508 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 506,308 509,643 513,728 517,271 471,159 Average tangible common equity $ 1,420,780 $ 1,395,379 $ 1,350,307 $ 1,304,322 $ 1,241,349 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 15.65 % 15.59 % 17.05 % 17.35 % 8.01 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 104,172 $ 59,255 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 4,904 3,865 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 109,076 $ 63,120 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,916,116 $ 1,626,132 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 507,966 434,897 Average tangible common equity $ 1,408,150 $ 1,191,235 Return on average tangible common equity 15.62 % 10.69 % (2) Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Annualized. (4) Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. (5) Securities are shown at average amortized cost. (6) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.





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