IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

HOUSTON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2026 third quarter results before the market opens on Friday, July 31, 2026.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 11,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin

Chief Financial Officer

IES Holdings, Inc.

(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

IESC@alpha-ir.com